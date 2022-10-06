ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta lets players have too much fun with its character creator

The Street Fighter 6 Character Creator turns out to be the highlight of many players’ Closed Beta experience. Developers let players into early builds of their games to test out the game’s integrity, weed out bugs and glitches, and assess if the game is actually fun to play. For Capcom, the developers of Street Fighter […] The post Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta lets players have too much fun with its character creator appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Overwatch 2 Aim Assist Controller Bug Bleeds through PC Controls

Overwatch 2 aim assist may be messing up how players on the PC play, as players report feeling mouse and keyboard aiming feels “floaty.” Several reports suggest that an Overwatch 2 aim assist controller bug bleeds through the mouse and keyboard controls for the PC, leading to some difficulty in aiming with your mouse on […] The post Overwatch 2 Aim Assist Controller Bug Bleeds through PC Controls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
