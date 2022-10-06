Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model
Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling so well, the move to iPhone 15 Ultra is a no-brainer
Three of the four iPhone 14 models that Apple unveiled on September 7th are available in stores. And the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are selling much better than the base model. The latter is especially popular with consumers. Ming-Chi Kuo says the Pro Max accounts for 60% of the total order increase for the Pro models.
Phone Arena
More nightmares for Samsung! iPhone 15 Ultra is a supercharged Galaxy S23 rival - Apple's plan
Just a few moments after Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch Ultra during the "Far Our" event on September 6, I couldn't help but think of an Ultra iPhone. And then, just a few days after the iPhone 14 series was announced, well-known tipster Mark Gurman came out with information about a supposed iPhone 15 Ultra…
Apple Insider
This week's best Apple deals on Amazon knock up to $400 off Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch & more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Save up to $400 on a wide selection of Apple products this week at Amazon, as the e-commerce giant gears up for itsPrime Early Access Sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine
Apple iPhone 14 Plus Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. Apple has typically reserved its biggest and best smartphone experiences for the iPhone Pro Max line. In particular, if you want the largest display and the longest battery life of any iPhone, you usually have to pony up for Apple's top-shelf device. That changes this year with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($899), a new handset in the iPhone lineup that brings you the big-screen experience at a slightly lower price. While we believe the iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099) and its powerful new features are worth the extra money (as well as our Editors' Choice award), the iPhone 14 Plus is a respectable alternative with only a few drawbacks at a more budget-friendly price.
Apple Insider
Apple's AirPods and Mac accessories could gain USB-C by 2024
The gradual shift of Apple's products to USB-C instead of Lightning could see a switch of connector on Mac accessories and all AirPods models by 2024, a report claims. As a connector, USB-C is growing in ubiquity, with it becoming more commonly used on devices instead of microUSB. While there's talk of Apple making the shift for its iPhones down the road, its possible that other hardware in Apple's product catalog could make the jump at around the same time.
These Apple Watches Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now
Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale, so it’s smart to pounce fast when you see a good deal online. Currently, there are more than a few Apple Watch models on huge sales on Amazon, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals. The best deal is on the Apple Watch Series 5, currently 56% off on Amazon, bringing down the price from $429 to $188. The sub-$200 price tag is unbeatable for the fairly new model, which was the first smart watch to debut an...
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
makeuseof.com
6 Ways the iPhone Is Still Years Behind Android
Every time Apple releases a new iPhone, the company does its best to market it as the most advanced smartphone ever. But a lot of the time, that simply isn't the case. Whether it's the notch, the lack of a folding iPhone, or the fact that we're still stuck with the Lightning connector, in a lot of ways, the iPhone seems hopelessly far behind Android.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: The smartphone war takes a familiar turn
Both the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 can be counted as mainstream representatives of their respective platforms: Android and iOS. That core difference aside, how do they stack up?. There’s definitely room for Google to steal a march on Apple here, with consumers seemingly cottoning on to the fact that the iPhone 14 is one of the most marginal upgrades in years.
Digital Trends
Apple’s mini-LED external display may be delayed until early 2023
Apple might be looking to release a 27-inch mini-LED external display in 2023 that could serve as a follow-up to the Studio Display that launched in early 2022, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. This prediction comes after the product release was supposedly delayed twice. Young...
MacBooks now called ‘laptops’ instead of ‘notebooks’ by Apple, but what’s a computer?
Over the last week, Apple is now referring to MacBooks as “laptops,” instead of “notebooks.” This new Mac branding comes at the moment the company just finished the transition to its custom chips and only sells two Intel Macs, a Mac mini and a Mac Pro. But one question remains unanswered by the company: what’s a computer?
Google's Pixel sales aren't hitting like Samsung
Google reportedly sold 27.6 million units of the Pixel since 2016, equating to roughly 1/10 of the units sold by Samsung in 2021. Samsung led the 2021 phone market by selling more than 270 million phones. Google's struggles with selling its Pixel phone in the past have resulted in low...
TechRadar
Apple October launches: the new devices we might see this month
The launch of the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch 8 has come and gone, but Apple most likely isn't done with hardware in 2022 yet: the rumors are that we've got quite a few more new products to look forward to before the year is out. Although we had...
Google launches £599 Pixel 7 and £849 Pixel 7 Pro smartphones featuring glass and aluminium designs and new-look cameras - as well as its first ever Pixel Watch with a domed display 'inspired by a water droplet'
Google has finally lifted the lid on its new Pixel 7 smartphones and its first ever Pixel smartwatch. Unveiled at its Made By Google event in New York on Thursday, Pixel 7 is Google's 'most powerful phone yet', packed with the tech giant's new Tensor G2 processor. The £599 phone...
CNBC
The iPhone 14 Plus reviewed: Cheaper than Pro Max and wins on battery life
Apple's iPhone 14 Plus is expected to hit store shelves on Friday and boasts a number of new features. CNBC's Sofia Pitt joins 'Worldwide Exchange' to break down her experience testing the new iPhone.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14 Plus is officially released for sale in the US and other markets
It's October 7, 2022, and Apple has activated the order button found under that of the new iPhone 14 on its official Apple Store page as promised; then again, the 14 Plus to land on other sites such as Amazon at the time of writing. This latest variant resurrects the...
Engadget
Apple's 2021 iPad mini falls back to a low of $400
It's available in three colors for $100 or 20 percent off. The home security hogging all the awards. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
quikreader.com
Best Prime Day Laptop Deals: Early Discounts Are Live Now
Big ticket items like gaming and productivity laptops are always worthwhile products to check out during big sales events like next week's second Amazon Prime Day of the year. The Prime Early Access sale runs October 11-12, and we expect to see plenty of great deals on gaming laptops, MacBooks, and productivity machines across all price ranges. Ahead of Prime Day, we've put together a list of the best early deals on laptops.
