ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
funcheap.com

“Drink Historically” Harvest Festival (Oakland)

Come to our annual(ish) harvest festival event at the Cohen Bray house! There will be live music, a taco truck, local craft beer, lawn games, and tours of the house. Great outdoor event for adults and kids. Well-behaved dogs on leashes welcome. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

Lower Pacific Heights Cleanup

Help us clean up trash in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood. Meet at the Starbucks on Divisadero St at Bush St (1750 Divisadero St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
funcheap.com

“How Weird” Fest inside Southside Spirit House (SF)

The longest-running EDM festival on the West Coast returns!. The Faire is Centered at Howard and 2nd Streets, San Francisco and Southside Spirit House is here for all of your Weird needs. Djs, dancing, music, craft cocktails, tequila, whiskey and more. DJS at Southside Spirit House include:. DJ SOL. EDWARDO...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

The “FRIENDS” Interactive Experience: The One in San Francisco (Every Wed-Sun)

The “Friends” Interactive Experience: The One in San Francisco (Oct. 12 – Dec. 4) The FRIENDS Experience: The One in San Francisco offers fans of the popular television show, FRIENDS, an interactive experience featuring 12 nostalgia-packed rooms filled with original props and costumes, set re-creations, a retail store and more! Fans will have the opportunity to explore the show’s history, re-create favorite moments and learn behind-the-scenes information. The FRIENDS Experience remains “Monica Clean” and is taking measures throughout the space to ensure a safe environment for its staff and guests.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Green Botanica” 2nd Annual SF Fashion Showcase (Fort Mason)

Welcome to the 2nd Annual SF Fashion. This year we are captivating the trendiest sustainable brands and designers where you get to experience 2 fashion shows in one night! Get ready for a night of music, fashion, aerialists, cocktails, immersive art and tradeshow. Our Flower for a Cause auction will be going towards art school scholarships for emerging artists.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Performance Info#Opera#Wine Country#Landmark Theaters
funcheap.com

“Puzzled Pint” Hunt for Secret Pubs (SF)

“Puzzled Pint” Hunt for Secret Pubs (SF) Puzzled Pint is back in person again, bringing puzzles to the people over pints. A free event for puzzle lovers occurring in pubs throughout the globe on the second Tuesday of each month – if you like escape rooms, crosswords, or sudoku, you’ll love Puzzled Pint! Local Game Control volunteers will provide everything you need including hints to help beginners along. Bring a team of 2 to 5 people or come and make new friends.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Plants, Pots, & Patio Furniture Sale (Oakland)

Advance reservation required! Visit our website for sign up!. 40 – 50% off retail prices plants, pots, patio furniture, garden art, supplies!. Sign up on our website at theplantexchange.com to reserve your spot!. Fundraiser sales support our mission to re-home, recycle and reuse plants and supplies. Disclaimer: Please double...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

San Francisco’s Redwood Room + Almanac Beer Oktoberfest Takeover

The Redwood Room, the recently redesigned art-deco inspired, high-end bar located in The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel launched a new limited-time menu in partnership with San Francisco Bay Almanac Beer Co. to celebrate Oktoberfest. Almanac, which has a reputation for its wide selection of beers brewed in rich authentic German barley, is inspired by California’s rich agricultural bounty. In celebration of the tradition of Munich’s famous annual Oktoberfest, the Redwood Room presents the following Almanac Beer lineup available exclusively for the month of October:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

MRCF Baby Blues BBQ

Baby Blues BBQ hosts the Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival in their new Back room. The Best BBQ in SF and hilarious comics from all over the US!. The best BBQ in SF Baby Blues BBQ is partnering with the 7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival to bring over 100 comics to the Bay Area for an amazing week of comedy! Enjoy comics coming from all over the US to entertain Bay Area audience for a full week of shows with the best underground comics from New York to Washington state, Wyoming to Florida, they’ll all converge for an awesome week of shows.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
funcheap.com

Purusha “Yoga in the Park” (Golden Gate Park)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Purusha Yoga in the Park every Saturday at 10:30 AM. Join us every Saturday (unless there is an event or pouring rain) for All Levels Yoga Flow. Options given for every body to enjoy Yoga. Learn yoga from award winning Best Yoga Studio in San Francisco; Purusha Yoga with master teachers Joy Ravelli and Eric Sparks. All ages, all people welcome. Learn about opportunities to help bring yoga to underserved and at risk communities. Join a thriving and growing community of activist yogis who are dedicated to Yoga For All.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Wildflowers” Art Exhibition + ArtSpan “Get-The-Guide” Party (SF)

111 Minna Gallery is excited to invite you to our latest art exhibition featuring new and exclusive works by Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags in their show ‘Wildflowers.’. With ‘Wildflowers,’ Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags are coming together once again to bring their unified vision of beauty, femininity, and nature to 111 Minna. As long-time collaborators and friends, these two have been creating work together for over a decade and graced the Bay Area with massive public art pieces combining their unique styles. Together they weave watercolor, bold graffiti, powerful female figures, and flora and fauna into one cohesive look.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Indianna Hale: Free Zeitgeist Patio Concert (SF)

Indianna Hale is the Patsy Cline of San Francisco. It’s hard to decide what is better, her voice or her songs. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

2nd Annual Bay Area Disability Entrepreneurship Week (SF)

Join Us for the Second Annual Bay Area Disability Entrepreneurship Week. This event runs in parallel with National Disability Employment Awareness Month and will feature diverse programming both online and in-person! Open to small business owners and budding entrepreneurs with all types of disabilities!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Win Tix: Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley)

Sorry! The contest for Trey Anastasio Band Live at the Greek Theatre (Berkeley) has ended. ------------ Don't miss out again: Want to get notified about future freebies, contests and free events from FuncheapSF?. ------------ Sign Up for the FuncheapSF Email List. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web...
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

Free Reggae Concert in Golden Gate Park w/ Canadian Artist Jonathan Emile

4:20pm-7pm Music Concourse (Bandshell), Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Go to valueculture.org for more info and a list of future concerts happening this summer in the Park! @ivalueculture. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Brand New Pop-Up Beer Garden Opens in Golden Gate Park

After much controversy and debate (there were nine hours of non-stop public comment during the Board of Supervisors meeting), JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park was recently officially declared permanently “car-free.”. The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department is working to turn JFK Drive into a Golden Mile. One...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy