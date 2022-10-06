Read full article on original website
Monessen: Mayor places demolition bet
The name of the game in Monessen these days is blight removal, and Mayor Ron Mozer decided it was time to make it a little more interesting. There are two buildings in town that must be demolished as soon as possible, Mozer said. They are the building at 123-129 Sixth St., the site of the former Valley Independent’s old office, and 544 Donner Ave., which most recently housed a pet grooming service at least a decade ago.
Greyhounds fall one score short in Carmichaels shootout
Monessen and Carmichaels were scoring at will Friday night in their Tri-County South Conference showdown at Coaches Field. The Greyhounds’ gritty run game battled the Mikes’ mighty passing attack, but Carmichaels’ defense had the last stand in the final minutes of a 40-36 win over the Greyhounds.
New Hollywood Pavilion unveiled in California
California Borough officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for a new pavilion that rose from the rubble of the old Hollywood Theater. California residents huddled under the new Hollywood Pavilion for the brisk afternoon event, where they drank apple cider, enjoyed cookies from Monessen’s Keystone Bakery and listened to public officials give credit where it was due.
Charleroi council discusses Act 47
While Charleroi works to develop a more realistic budget for 2023, the borough will likely have to pinch pennies for the next few months to cover costs through the fourth quarter. During a financial presentation to council Wednesday, Borough Manager Matt Staniszewski said the borough has spent 91.5% of its $2.6 million budget so far this year.
Jan Lynn Milcheck
Jan Lynn Milcheck, 66, of West Brownsville, Pa., died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. She was born Thursday, Dec. 29, 1955, in Waynesburg, Pa., a daughter of the late George and the late Elizabeth (Majersick) Milcheck. Jan graduated from California High School and California University with a degree in psychology. After graduation, she lived in New Mexico as a caretaker at a copper mine and then in Houston, Texas, as an activities director in a nursing home. After returning home, she worked as a social worker for the Area Agency on Aging. She loved all animals, especially horses and her beloved cats, Kitty Girl and Phil. She was a very good cook and loved to paint and draw. Jan was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, George Milcheck and wife Cathy of Clover Hill, Pa.; sister, Joan Moore and husband Mark of Spraggs, Pa.; and several nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa. A celebration of her life will be announced by her family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.
‘Dores claim sweep of Trojans
The last time Frazier and California met in volleyball action, the unbeaten Commodores were pushed to their limit before rallying for a five-set victory over their section rivals on Sept. 13. It created a situation where Frazier felt like it needed to prove a point when the two teams met again.
Southmoreland revives playoff hopes against SA
Southmoreland has had a rough go of things lately, but its playoff hopes were boosted Friday night with a 36-6 win at South Allegheny in Class 3A Interstate Conference play. “It was a great win, but we’ve got to win one more to make playoffs, and that’s our goal,” Southmoreland coach Tim Bukowski said. “We knew the season was going to be tough with this conference, but this one was big for us.”
George ‘Jack’ ‘Big Daddy’ Henson Jr.
On Oct. 4, 2022, George “Jack” “Big Daddy” Henson Jr., 80, of Monongahela, a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed on from this world to join the love of his life, Virginia Louise Miller, in the eternal after. Born July 26, 1942, to George Sr. and Emma (Green) Henson in Monongahela, he graduated from Monongahela High School in 1960 and soon after moved to New Jersey. There he reacquainted with his high school sweetheart, Virginia Louise (Miller), and moved back to the Monongahela area to start a family. Jack spent his life running a successful commercial cleaning business, and along with his wife, raising his four boys into four men. A longtime member of the Ringgold School District school board, he enjoyed coaching sports, golfing, hanging out with his buddies at the Hilltop, traveling with his family, spending time in the mountains in Somerset, enjoying time with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren, caring for his dogs and doing all within his power to ensure a better life for those he cared about. His generosity really held no bounds and all that knew him can attest to it. We in the Henson family will grieve the loss of the physical presence of our loved one, but he will live on in our minds because we all know that heroes never die. Surviving are his four boys, Scott (Lisa), Shawn, Rocky (Tammy) and Ryan Henson; his sister, Donna Jones; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other friends, family and pets. He was predeceased by his sister, Judy Henson Revetta; and a brother, Harold “Budd” Henson. A small, private, family-only service was held at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org or P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Condolences can be made online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
