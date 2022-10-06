ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weareiowa.com

Catch a Musical, Halloween Party, Iowa Wild and more in Des Moines this week!

Brock Konrad, Catch Des Moines, stops by to talk about a bunch of great things going on in Des Moines this week! Annie Jr will be at the DM Playhouse Friday through Sunday! The BIG HALLOWEEN PARTY FOR ADULTS...BLANK PARK ZOO'S HALLOWEEN ZOO BREW is happening THIS FRIDAY with a haunted train ride and band The Punching Pandas performing in the event center! The Iowa Wild start their season Friday/Saturday at home at Wells Fargo Arena. Great Iowa Pet Expo is Saturday & Sunday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. And the IMT Des Moines Marathon events happen this weekend downtown! Get information on ALL these events at www.catchdesmoines.com.
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw

Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
DE SOTO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Education
Ames, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Sports
weareiowa.com

Des Moines International Airport website subject of cyberattack

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines International Airport's website was down early Monday morning due to a cyberattack, airport officials confirmed. A spokesperson for the airport said the website was subject to a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. A DDoS attack is when the regular flow of online traffic to a server, or the infrastructure its using, is increased through fake users to a point the server cannot handle.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy