Nike signs Caitlin Clark to NIL deal
This adds just another endorsement deal for the junior guard out of Dowling Catholic. The All-American already has deals with Hy-Vee and H&R Block.
Catch a Musical, Halloween Party, Iowa Wild and more in Des Moines this week!
Brock Konrad, Catch Des Moines, stops by to talk about a bunch of great things going on in Des Moines this week! Annie Jr will be at the DM Playhouse Friday through Sunday! The BIG HALLOWEEN PARTY FOR ADULTS...BLANK PARK ZOO'S HALLOWEEN ZOO BREW is happening THIS FRIDAY with a haunted train ride and band The Punching Pandas performing in the event center! The Iowa Wild start their season Friday/Saturday at home at Wells Fargo Arena. Great Iowa Pet Expo is Saturday & Sunday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. And the IMT Des Moines Marathon events happen this weekend downtown! Get information on ALL these events at www.catchdesmoines.com.
Longtime CEO of the Iowa State Fair Gary Slater announces retirement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from Aug. 2022, at the end of the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, CEO of the Iowa State Fair, is retiring after 21 years in the position. "It has been an honor of a lifetime to lead the...
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
Des Moines Gamer Symphony Orchestra brings beloved soundtracks to life
The orchestra played memorable melodies heard in arcades and modern video games. The event was free to the public and had quite the turnout.
Des Moines International Airport website subject of cyberattack
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines International Airport's website was down early Monday morning due to a cyberattack, airport officials confirmed. A spokesperson for the airport said the website was subject to a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. A DDoS attack is when the regular flow of online traffic to a server, or the infrastructure its using, is increased through fake users to a point the server cannot handle.
Des Moines police identify man killed in I-235 crash Sunday night
Marvin Galdamez, a 22-year-old Des Moines resident, died at the scene, according to police. No other injuries have been reported.
