ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UV Cavalier Daily

EDITORIAL: Trans students have rights too

Over 1,000 Virginia high school students staged a statewide walkout in protest of Governor Glenn Youngkin administration’s transphobic policies Sept. 27. Charlottesville High School students conducted a 45-minute walkout on Sept. 28, joining fellow high schoolers across the state in outrage against Youngkin’s policymaking. The Cavalier Daily’s Editorial Board stands in wholehearted solidarity with Virginia high school students protesting Youngkin. We oppose the implementation of these recent policies, and we condemn the transphobia that informs this administration’s actions.
VIRGINIA STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

Men’s golf cruises to win at Hamptons Intercollegiate while women’s golf struggles at Windy City Collegiate Classic

Coming off of a disappointing fourth-place finish at the Inverness Collegiate, Virginia men’s golf ventured up to Maidstone Golf Club in East Hampton, N.Y. Monday and Tuesday for the Hamptons Intercollegiate and cruised to a win. Meanwhile, after earning a third-place finish at the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate, Virginia women’s golf traveled to Highland Park, Ill., for the Windy City Collegiate Classic where they struggled to a seventh-place finish.
EAST HAMPTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy