Coming off of a disappointing fourth-place finish at the Inverness Collegiate, Virginia men’s golf ventured up to Maidstone Golf Club in East Hampton, N.Y. Monday and Tuesday for the Hamptons Intercollegiate and cruised to a win. Meanwhile, after earning a third-place finish at the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate, Virginia women’s golf traveled to Highland Park, Ill., for the Windy City Collegiate Classic where they struggled to a seventh-place finish.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO