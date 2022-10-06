Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Tilly the buffalo stops to say ‘hi’
SPEARFISH — Spearfish’s Rainbow Preschool was surprised with a furry, four-legged friend on Thursday. Her name was Tilly the Buffalo. Student Emma Kloeckl was named “Student of the Week,” for her excellent work in and out of the classroom. The selected student is allowed to bring something for show and tell during their special week. Emma and her dad Cody Kloeckl brought her very own buffalo from Buffalo, S.D.
kotatv.com
Friday Night Hike, October 7, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Philip Scotties showed off their bark and bite as they earned their sixth-straight win in their game against Newell. Plus, the St. Thomas More Cavaliers defended their home turf in their victory over Douglas. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
custercountychronicle.com
Another successful Roundup
The general public received another look at what it takes to round up 1,400 buffalo at last Friday’s annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park. Last week, South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) organized the 20,000 person event, the 57th of its kind. Earlier in...
Black Hills Pioneer
842nd Engineer Co. working on archery range and road
BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 842nd Engineer Company out of Spearfish is performing roadwork and archery range improvements on Bird Island Road in Belle Fourche and the Belle Fourche Reservoir this weekend. Capt. Jeff Marshall, who has been in the Guard for 15 years,...
kotatv.com
Hardrockers put up strong fight against Mavericks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Mines volleyball team didn’t come away with a win Saturday afternoon, but the Hardrockers were able to give the 19th-ranked team in the nation a worthy battle. Ben Burns has the highlights.
kotatv.com
Custer falls hard for this weekend’s fall festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals. For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.
kotatv.com
The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s back and better than ever, the opening night of the 34th annual Black Hills PowWow is underway at The Monument in Rapid City. The PowWow made its triumphant return tonight after a two-year hiatus because of the covid pandemic. It has become one of the premier American Indian cultural events in the United States. Attracting dancers, singers, and artisans from the U.S. and Canada, along with thousands of spectators enjoying Native American culture.
kotatv.com
Much Cooler Today; Possible Frost on the Plains tonight and Friday Morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Much cooler air has spread across western South Dakota today. We will see low clouds and patchy fog in spots and some rain showers as a disturbance moves south across the area. Temperatures should mostly be in the 40s this afternoon, but milder 50s in Wyoming.
kotatv.com
2 years in a row, Oppelt Brothers win Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oppelt brothers Caleb and Evan from Goodwin, SD have landed the top spots in South Dakota Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship for the second year in a row. The Junior Bladesmithing Competition is open to high school students around the nation who are challenged to craft a knife or sword by hand hammering or trip hammer forging.
kotatv.com
Park Service makes sure Mount Rushmore cracks are not fatal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the efforts to preserve Mount Rushmore, an annual re-calibration of specialized equipment is scheduled for Oct.12-13. To this end, information on monitoring changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering out of Rapid City, South Dakota.
KEVN
Damaged boat dock at Deerfield Reservoir removed for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Damaged boat dock at Dutchman Campground, Deerfield Reservoir has been removed for the season for public safety. The boat dock that was previously removed at Custer Trails at Deerfield Reservoir has been repaired, re-installed, and is ready for use. The dock had previously sustained extensive damage from wind and other elements.
kotatv.com
Belle Fourche volleyball team earns 19th win of the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche volleyball team is delivering a strong season. The Broncs defeated Douglas 3-1 Thursday night to improve to 19-6 on the season.
hillcityprevailernews.com
Dennis returns home to help
Nearly 30 years after becoming a physical therapist, Cindy Dennis has returned to her roots to lend a helping hand to the people of Custer. Dennis, a Custer High School Class of 1984 graduate, returned to Custer in July to join the physical therapy staff at Monument Health Custer Hospital. She joins the staff of eight physical therapists (full or part-time) at the hopsital.
kotatv.com
Much cooler temperatures to end the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, clouds will increase to overcast by morning. Low temperatures will be in the 40s for many, but a few spots will drop into the 30s. A few showers are possible by morning, especially north. Cloudy skies will linger for Thursday in much of western...
hubcityradio.com
Sturgis Police looking to update their firearms
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)-Police Chief Geody Vandewater, in his update to the city council this week, says they’re looking at updating their firearms. Vandewater says the goal is to change the caliber. Vandewater says the department will also need to update its radios. As for staffing, Vandewater says they are currently...
Black Hills Pioneer
First truck-full of noodles departs Albany Farms
BELLE FOURCHE — On Wednesday, Albany Farms saw their first truck of Twisted Noodles shipped from the facility to be sold. The truck contained roughly 5,760 cases of noodles to be delivered to a large retailer around most parts of Canada. In late October 2021, the company officially signed...
newscenter1.tv
Check out what’s happening on the 1st day of the Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — After cancellations due to COVID-19 for the past two years, the Black Hills Powwow is starting Friday at The Monument, and the first day is filled with plenty of activities. Champion singers and dancers will fill the arena along with a great head staff. Some...
kotatv.com
Language summit brings together the Oceti Sakowin once again
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The annual language summit is being held at the Monument, Thursday through Saturday in Rapid City. For the 11th year, the Lakota, Dakota, Nakota Language Summit has met to unite the Oceti Sakowin people to support, teach, and share language resources. The summit was created...
kotatv.com
“One-Stop” facility ushers in new state agency space in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Combining several state agencies under one roof, the state of South Dakota’s “One-Stop” facility is now open in Rapid City. The new building on Mall Drive was designed to house seven state agencies including the Department of Health, Bureau of Information Technology, and Department of Social Services.
KELOLAND TV
10-year-old missing boy located safely
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 10-year-old boy was last seen at about 8 a.m. today (Oct. 6) on the 1100 block of Wambli Drive in Rapid City, Police said. Louis Rondeau was reported missing at 10 a.m. today. Police said numerous locations have been checked but the boy has not been located. The public’s help is needed.
