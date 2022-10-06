Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Week 7: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida high school football is back in fill swing for week seven. This week, we had Monday night lights, Tuesday night lights, games on Thursday and of course, Friday night football. Check out all the highlights from week...
Texas commit CJ Baxter honored at halftime of Edgewater game
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Thursday was a rare night for the Edgewater High football team, but a special one for one of its players. Senior CJ Baxter, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back, was honored at halftime of the Edgewater-Timber Creek game for his selection to the 2023 Under Armour Next All-American ...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
‘UCF doesn’t care’: Students rally, condemn university’s hurricane relief response
“When we fight, we win!” is one of the many phrases UCF students shouted at Memory Mall Thursday, condemning the university’s response to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Students held signs that said "Make UCF care" and "UCF doesn't care" at a rally hosted by the Young Democratic...
fox35orlando.com
'It's a victory for him': Tyre Sampson's father reacts to Orlando FreeFall being torn down
ORLANDO, Fla. - Plans are being made to tear down the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson in March. The owner of the Orlando Slingshot Company, CEO Ritchie Armstrong, released a statement on the decision saying the company is devastated by Tyre's death and has listened to the wishes of his family and the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL
Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down after Tyre Sampson's death, operators confirm
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park will be torn down following the tragic death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, the attraction's operators announced on Thursday. Tyre fell out of the ride's restraints in while visiting Florida for Spring Break back in March. "I’m like a...
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s.
SoFresh to Open Two New Locations in Central Florida
SoFresh defines themselves as creating “a movement behind our signature ‘fast-casual fresh’ cuisine by using only the highest quality ingredients."
IN THIS ARTICLE
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Oct. 7, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see increased humidity in the wake of Tropical Storm Julia. While Julia is far from Florida and will not directly impact the state, it will funnel in tropical moisture beginning on Sunday.
WESH
Evans High School student receives acceptance, scholarship to Bethune-Cookman University
ORLANDO, Fla. — Evans High School student Djahnel Reid was accepted to Bethune-Cookman University on the spot. She also received $75,000 in scholarship money Friday. It happened at the HBCU Week college fair at Walt Disney World Resort. "On behalf of the entire Bethune-Cookman Wildcats family, we want to...
westorlandonews.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Orlando
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Orlando to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by Hurricane Ian. On Monday and Tuesday next week, October 10th and 11th, hot meals will be served to Florida residents from 8am – 2pm at Lake Lorna Doone Park on Rio Grande Ave. (between W. Central Blvd. and W. Church Street) from the Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Locally Owned and Operated Sports Bar to Open in Eustis
The establishment is aiming to strike a balance between a sports bar and family environment.
getnews.info
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival At The Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, October 23, 2022
9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, takes place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Florida Jerk Festival has always been about bringing our community together to share food and good times while celebrating the city we love. Florida – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to Do in Daytona Beach, FL
About an hour’s drive northeast of Orlando and an hour’s drive south of St. Augustine will bring you to Daytona Beach. In addition to its thrilling international speedway, Daytona Beach, situated along Florida’s Atlantic Coast, is renowned for its beautiful 23-mile stretch of white sand beaches. It’s a great place to hang out with friends and have a good time performing many enjoyable activities together.
WESH
'This was not an accident': Analyst surprised no criminal charges filed in Free Fall death
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's been more than six months since 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the Orlando Free Fall ride. On Thursday, officials announced no one else will ever ride the attraction again. The ride's operator said that the Free Fall will be torn down. It's...
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
click orlando
Any Crocs fans out there? Company is giving away free shoes for 20th anniversary
ORLANDO, Fla. – ‘Croctober’ is the new name for October in the Crocs multiverse. The iconic footwear brand is celebrating two decades in the market by giving free pairs of shoes to their loyal customers. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers in Central...
[UPDATE] Jollibee announces Orlando opening date
UPDATE: While an opening date of October 29 was briefly visible online for the chain restaurant, representatives of the chain said that no date has been set. "Jollibee will be opening a store in Orlando in 2022, though the specific opening date has not been set," they said. The aforementioned date that was visible along with other information about the store has since switched to "October" with no specified date. Original story continues below. The long wait for Filipino fast food is nearly over in Orlando.
Comments / 0