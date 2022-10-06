ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

100 days post-Roe: Clinics in 14 of 15 states have stopped providing abortion care, survey finds

By Brenda Goodman, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Independent

AOC says abortion bans ‘conscript’ the poor to work. Research shows restrictions have devastating economic impacts

In the US Supreme Court’s landmark ruling to revoke a constitutional right to abortion care, Justice Samuel Alito suggested that the “attitudes about the pregnancy of unmarried women” have changed.“Modern developments” like medical leave for pregnancy and childbirth are “guaranteed by law” in many cases, medical care is “covered” by insurance, and “safe haven laws” allow people to drop off babies anonymously to give them up for adoption.But such “modern developments” fail to reflect that the US has some of the worst economic and health outcomes for women and families, while only a fraction of workers get anything close...
ADVOCACY
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Salon

If abortion isn't available, 1 in 3 say they will do something to end the pregnancy on their own

This article was originally published on The Conversation. One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden and Kamala to announce new plans to protect reproductive rights - 100 days after Roe was overturned: President will say abortion rights have been curtailed for millions and will give $6M to healthcare services

President Joe Biden will mark 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade by criticizing states that have curtailed abortion rights and announcing $6 million in healthcare service funding. He will announce the new guidelines and the federal grants at a meeting of the reproductive rights task force,...
POTUS
Daily Mail

At least 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade ruling 100 days ago

Dozens of clinics around the country have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling in June, according to a new report. Analysis shows that 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped offering abortions in the hundred days that passed since the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that removed the constitutional right to an abortion.
U.S. POLITICS
Michigan Advance

‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling

The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students—even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually all colleges and […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POTUS
Daily Montanan

‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats

Seven U.S. Senate Democrats questioned a leading Ohio-based antiabortion group Tuesday about its practice of collecting personal information from patients seeking abortions. So-called crisis pregnancy centers—facilities that often mirror abortion provider aesthetics but actually provide services to discourage abortion—collect sensitive data from patients. That presents troubling new complications as states move to increase penalties for abortions […] The post ‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio law banning virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins issued the preliminary injunction from the bench after a daylong hearing where courthouse guards screened spectators and one abortion provider testified to wearing a Kevlar vest over fears for her safety. In impassioned remarks announcing his decision, Jenkins knocked the state’s arguments that the Ohio Constitution doesn’t ever mention abortion and so doesn’t protect the right to one. He said a right doesn’t have to be named to be protected. “This court has no difficulty holding that the Ohio Constitution confers a fundamental right on all of Ohioans to privacy, procreation, bodily integrity and freedom of choice in health care decision-making that encompasses the right to abortion,” he said.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Arizona abortion ban halted by appeals court order

An Arizona appeals court blocked the enforcement of a nearly 150-year-old abortion ban Friday, per court documents. Driving the news: A three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood's request for an emergency stay of a Sept. 23 ruling that lifted an injunction on the state’s abortion ban, which includes a 15-week ban.
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

1 in 3 American Women Have Virtually No Abortion Rights Now

One hundred days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, nearly one third of U.S. women live in states where abortion is no longer legal or highly restricted. That’s almost 22 million women. The stunning statistic is the result of a new analysis by the Guttmacher Institute, which...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Jill Biden reveals she helped a friend recover from an abortion before Roe vs Wade when it was still illegal - and slams 'extremist Republicans' for trying to take women 'back to that time'

Jill Biden on Friday described helping a friend get an abortion pre-Roe. vs. Wade and slammed 'extremist Republicans' for wanting to take women 'back to that time.'. The first lady talked in detail about how she helped a friend recover from the procedure in the 1960s, before an abortion was made legal, and she used the story to target Republicans who are pushing anti-abortion laws.
U.S. POLITICS

