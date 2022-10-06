100 days post-Roe: Clinics in 14 of 15 states have stopped providing abortion care, survey finds

Read full article on original website
Related
A 31-year-old woman who had her tubes removed says she never has to worry about an 'oopsie' pregnancy in a post-Roe v. Wade America: 'This has given me so much peace'
"According to the lawmakers in this country, I don't have a brain in my head," Sarah G. told Insider.
1 in 3 women will consider ending pregnancy on their own if abortion is out of reach
Abortion access continues to be restricted and outright banned in large swaths of the country, and it’s driving many people to consider self-managing their abortion as the procedure becomes out of reach. Most abortions are banned in at least 14 states following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
AOC says abortion bans ‘conscript’ the poor to work. Research shows restrictions have devastating economic impacts
In the US Supreme Court’s landmark ruling to revoke a constitutional right to abortion care, Justice Samuel Alito suggested that the “attitudes about the pregnancy of unmarried women” have changed.“Modern developments” like medical leave for pregnancy and childbirth are “guaranteed by law” in many cases, medical care is “covered” by insurance, and “safe haven laws” allow people to drop off babies anonymously to give them up for adoption.But such “modern developments” fail to reflect that the US has some of the worst economic and health outcomes for women and families, while only a fraction of workers get anything close...
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
IN THIS ARTICLE
If abortion isn't available, 1 in 3 say they will do something to end the pregnancy on their own
This article was originally published on The Conversation. One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico.
Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified...
Abortions in Arizona and Ohio are legal after separate court rulings
Abortions in Arizona and Ohio are legal after separate court rulings in each state put laws limiting abortions on pause while lawsuits are heard.
Biden and Kamala to announce new plans to protect reproductive rights - 100 days after Roe was overturned: President will say abortion rights have been curtailed for millions and will give $6M to healthcare services
President Joe Biden will mark 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade by criticizing states that have curtailed abortion rights and announcing $6 million in healthcare service funding. He will announce the new guidelines and the federal grants at a meeting of the reproductive rights task force,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At least 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade ruling 100 days ago
Dozens of clinics around the country have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling in June, according to a new report. Analysis shows that 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped offering abortions in the hundred days that passed since the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that removed the constitutional right to an abortion.
NY college to offer abortion pills for students in wake of Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
Barnard College announced it will provide medication abortions for students by next fall in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students—even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually all colleges and […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Abortions Can Resume In Arizona (For Now) After An Appeals Court Blocked The 121-Year-Old Abortion Ban
The Arizona Court of Appeals has agreed to put the pre-statehood abortion ban on hold.
‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats
Seven U.S. Senate Democrats questioned a leading Ohio-based antiabortion group Tuesday about its practice of collecting personal information from patients seeking abortions. So-called crisis pregnancy centers—facilities that often mirror abortion provider aesthetics but actually provide services to discourage abortion—collect sensitive data from patients. That presents troubling new complications as states move to increase penalties for abortions […] The post ‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio law banning virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins issued the preliminary injunction from the bench after a daylong hearing where courthouse guards screened spectators and one abortion provider testified to wearing a Kevlar vest over fears for her safety. In impassioned remarks announcing his decision, Jenkins knocked the state’s arguments that the Ohio Constitution doesn’t ever mention abortion and so doesn’t protect the right to one. He said a right doesn’t have to be named to be protected. “This court has no difficulty holding that the Ohio Constitution confers a fundamental right on all of Ohioans to privacy, procreation, bodily integrity and freedom of choice in health care decision-making that encompasses the right to abortion,” he said.
Arizona abortion ban halted by appeals court order
An Arizona appeals court blocked the enforcement of a nearly 150-year-old abortion ban Friday, per court documents. Driving the news: A three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood's request for an emergency stay of a Sept. 23 ruling that lifted an injunction on the state’s abortion ban, which includes a 15-week ban.
1 in 3 American Women Have Virtually No Abortion Rights Now
One hundred days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, nearly one third of U.S. women live in states where abortion is no longer legal or highly restricted. That’s almost 22 million women. The stunning statistic is the result of a new analysis by the Guttmacher Institute, which...
At least 66 clinics halt abortions since Roe was overturned, report says
At least 66 clinics have stopped providing abortions in 15 states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June.
Planned Parenthood prepares to launch mobile abortion hub for those in red states
Planned Parenthood announced Monday it would soon launch a mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois.
Jill Biden reveals she helped a friend recover from an abortion before Roe vs Wade when it was still illegal - and slams 'extremist Republicans' for trying to take women 'back to that time'
Jill Biden on Friday described helping a friend get an abortion pre-Roe. vs. Wade and slammed 'extremist Republicans' for wanting to take women 'back to that time.'. The first lady talked in detail about how she helped a friend recover from the procedure in the 1960s, before an abortion was made legal, and she used the story to target Republicans who are pushing anti-abortion laws.
Proposition 1 would enshrine the right to abortion in California's constitution
Proposition 1 placed on the ballot by the state Legislature asks voters to amend the state constitution to guarantee a right to an abortion and contraceptives.
Comments / 0