Read full article on original website
Related
What Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Said About Joe Mazzulla
The Boston Celtics continued their preseason play on Friday with a second meeting against the Charlotte Hornets and ex-point guard Kemba Walker made an appearance, sitting courtside during the action. Walker, who spent two seasons with the Celtics (2019-2021) after initially agreeing to a four-year max contract worth $141 million,...
FOX Sports
Adebayo, Cain lead Heat over Durant, Simmons and Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and undrafted rookie Jamal Cain added 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-80 on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting in 26 minutes. Ben Simmons...
Jimmy Butler's Status For Heat-Nets Game
Jimmy Butler will play in Thursday’s game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers
After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Tyrese Haliburton shines for Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks
Tyrese Haliburton is currently the face of the Indiana Pacers. He's taking on a leadership role with the franchise, he's supremely talented, and he is still growing and improving in several areas. "Tyrese is a great leader," Pacers forward James Johnson said earlier this week. "He's vocal, he knows what...
WCNC
Allmendinger remains undefeated on Charlotte road course
CONCORD, N.C. — It took two overtimes Saturday for AJ Allmendinger to remain undefeated on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway and seize the momentum for the next round of the Xfinity Series playoffs. Allmendinger has won four consecutive races on the hybrid road course/oval, as well as back-to-back...
Yardbarker
Knicks Dominate Pacers, Earn Another Preseason Win
The New York Knicks are looking good from the Toppin. New York continued its dominance of the preseason, the latest triumph of an eight-game early fall winning streak coming in a 131-114 dismantling of the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. A sterling bench effort, with Obi Toppin leading all scorers with 24 points in 20 minutes, complemented a united 35-point effort from starters RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson. Immanuel Quickley joined Toppin in double-figures off the bench with 17.
WCNC
Kyle Petty: Unpredictability makes Charlotte Roval a 'great' playoff race
The Bank of America ROVAL 400 has been a hit with fans since the inaugural race in 2018. NBC Sports' Kyle Petty explains why it's been so successful.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Pacers won't transform overnight: 3 observations from a blowout preseason loss
The Pacers' first preseason game against the Hornets on Wednesday was a sign of what the team could look like if everything breaks right this year. Myles Turner returned to the court and made an immediate impact defensively. Isaiah Jackson showed off the improvements he made over the offseason. Friday in New York, however, was the opposite, a 131-114 beatdown at the hands of the Knicks that was rarely close after the first quarter. Here are three observations from the game.
Cam Reddish is ready to go as Evan Fournier sits out Knicks-Pacers preseason game
Cam Reddish’s luck hasn’t run out yet. After an injury scare, Reddish will be available, and he could be in for big minutes as the New York Knicks look to make it two in a row in their preseason games. Veteran guard Evan Fournier will rest Friday night...
Report: Miami Heat to be without 5 rotation players in Thursday night matchup vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Miami Heat are getting ready for their second preseason game of the season, but a lot of players will not be suiting up for the match versus the Brooklyn Nets. Five total players will be out on Thursday due to injury including Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent.
WCNC
NASCAR Roval weekend forecast: #WakeUpCLT To Go
It's going to be a cool and sunny weekend for NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway! Larry Sprinkle and Chris Mulcahy have the full forecast on #WakeUpCLT To Go!
Comments / 0