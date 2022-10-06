Read full article on original website
Florida's Pine Island bridge restored one week after destruction by Hurricane Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Road access to Florida’s Pine Island has been reestablished ahead of schedule a week after Category 4 Hurricane Ian killed more than 120 people in the state and caused widespread destruction. The Florida Department of Transportation on Friday, October 7, tweeted a video that shows...
'Pretty scary stuff!': Florida tourists from England back home after riding out Hurricane Ian in shelter
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Tourists visiting Florida who stayed in a shelter during Hurricane Ian are back home in England. Rory Westfold came with his family to visit Give Kids the World Village. It was supposed to be a fairytale vacation, compliments of Give Kids the World Village. Instead, Westfold had...
Sanford neighborhoods still buried underwater following Ian's destruction in Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Imagine having a foot of water inside your home and having to row a half-mile every day, just to get to your car. It’s what people in one Central Florida neighborhood are doing multiple times a day. It’s the new reality for homeowners along Beacon Dr....
Hurricane Ian: Residents in these Florida counties can apply for Transitional Shelter Assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - FEMA is now helping families in several Central Florida counties find temporary housing who can't return home because of damage caused by Hurricane Ian. It's called Transitional Shelter Assistance. Those who apply and are approved will be set up with hotel rooms paid for by the government until their homes are ready.
Tracking the Tropics: Oct. 7, 2022
The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking Tropical Storm Julia in the Caribbean Sea. Strengthening is expected, but this system will not pose any direct threat to Florida.
Florida man's images show him rescuing m om from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
In one photo, Johnny Lauder’s 86-year-old mother is in her Florida home, submerged nearly to her shoulders in black murky water, staring straight at the camera, mouth open. The photos were taken after Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday.
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
Home damaged by Hurricane Ian? How FEMA is helping Central Florida families get free hotel rooms
FEMA is helping Orange County families get hotel rooms paid for by the government until their home is fixed following damage by Hurricane Ian. It's through its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.
Weather Forecast: Oct. 7, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see increased humidity in the wake of Tropical Storm Julia. While Julia is far from Florida and will not directly impact the state, it will funnel in tropical moisture beginning on Sunday.
Seminole Tribe puts another $1M behind Gov. DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bid for re-election in November....
How to file for FEMA after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left behind billions of dollars worth of damage in the state of Florida and FEMA is offering financial assistance to those impacted – but getting those funds has been easier said than done for some families. In some areas, flooding is finally starting to...
Florida high school student accused of body slamming police officer during fight
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A St. Cloud High School student was arrested on Thursday for allegedly picking up a police officer and slamming him to the ground during a fight, police said. According to the St. Cloud Police Department, an officer was separating two students from fighting each other, when...
Here's the last day to register to vote in Florida
Florida residents have less than a week to register to vote in the general election coming up on November 8. Normally, the deadline to register to vote is 29 days before the election, but since that date falls on Columbus Day — a postal holiday — the last day to register will be on Tuesday, October 11.
