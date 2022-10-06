ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Tracking the Tropics: Oct. 7, 2022

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking Tropical Storm Julia in the Caribbean Sea. Strengthening is expected, but this system will not pose any direct threat to Florida.
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Oct. 7, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see increased humidity in the wake of Tropical Storm Julia. While Julia is far from Florida and will not directly impact the state, it will funnel in tropical moisture beginning on Sunday.
fox35orlando.com

Seminole Tribe puts another $1M behind Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bid for re-election in November....
fox35orlando.com

How to file for FEMA after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left behind billions of dollars worth of damage in the state of Florida and FEMA is offering financial assistance to those impacted – but getting those funds has been easier said than done for some families. In some areas, flooding is finally starting to...
fox35orlando.com

Here's the last day to register to vote in Florida

Florida residents have less than a week to register to vote in the general election coming up on November 8. Normally, the deadline to register to vote is 29 days before the election, but since that date falls on Columbus Day — a postal holiday — the last day to register will be on Tuesday, October 11.
