KCCI.com
Iowa man paralyzed from football continues to motivate others
BONDURANT, Iowa — An Iowa man who was paralyzed while playing football at Luther College inspired students Friday in his hometown. Chris Norton grew up in Bondurant. His accident happened 12 years ago paralyzing him from the neck down. Doctors gave him a 3% chance of regaining movement. But...
Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events
As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
KIMT
Eastern Iowa woman 'obsessed with basil'
HOPKINTON, Iowa (AP) — Standing beside a patch of fresh basil at her daughter’s house in Hopkinton, Jill Wagener demonstrated the proper way to harvest the delicate herb. “You have to pick basil like you pick tea — pinch and drop, because it bruises so easily,” she said, carefully holding up a handful of small green leaves.
KBUR
Grants awarded for projects in West Branch, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Davenport
Des Moines, IA- The governor has announced more than 14 million dollars in grants for four Destination Iowa projects. Radio Iowa reports that the grants include five million dollars to the Hoover Presidential Foundation for the renovation of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch. That is...
KIMT
Iowa City program offers free health services for kids
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Healthy Kids School-Based Clinics provided Kelly Alvarado the health care she needed to succeed as a student in the Iowa City Community School District. Alvarado, 17, who graduated in May from Iowa City West High School, received free physicals and dental and dermatology care...
progressivegrocer.com
Fareway Participates in Meat-Cutting Apprenticeship for High Schoolers
Midwest grocer Fareway Stores Inc. has joined a high school registered apprenticeship for meat cutting in Independence, Iowa. The grocer is teaming with Independence High School and Iowa EDGE-Boone High School on the innovative work-based learning initiative. Fareway grocery stores are known for their impressive full-service meat departments. The company’s...
🏀 Iowa coach says Ava Jones will likely not play basketball again
IOWA CITY — The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that University of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that she received a call the day before about the condition of Nickerson High star and Iowa commit Ava Jones. Bluder...
KIMT
Paddlers celebrate new Cedar River water trail
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Paddlers on the Cedar River now will be floating on designated waters. The river, from Janesville to around La Porte City – about 46 miles – was formally recognized as a designated water trail last week as part of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. Fourteen miles of Black Hawk Creek from Hudson to the Cedar River was also designated as an official water trail.
voiceofalexandria.com
'I’m all in': Reynolds makes campaign stop at Waterloo mattress store
WATERLOO – A mattress warehouse was Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest campaign stop Thursday afternoon. About 100 people filed into the back of Black Hawk County Supervisor Dan Trelka’s Factory Direct Mattress Store on Ansborough Avenue for a get-out-the-vote rally. They heard what the Republican governor, who’s running for reelection, thinks the state should do to move forward.
KCRG.com
Group of Iowa scientists release annual climate statement, focused on trees
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over 200 scientists at colleges and universities around Iowa signed a statement about climate change, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy tree population in the state. The 2022 edition of the Iowa Climate Statement, released by the University of Iowa Center for Global &...
KIMT
Mason City, Cerro Gordo Co getting $4.5M for biking projects
MASON CITY, Iowa - The city of Mason City and Cerro Gordo County have been awarded $4.5M toward several biking and mountain biking projects. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement as part of the state’s $14.1M grant funding projects through Destination Iowa. Here’s more on the project:
Radio Iowa
New U-I program allows those without a nursing degree to get into the field
Due to factors ranging from retirement to COVID burnout, some studies show Iowa hospitals will be short hundreds of nurses in the coming few years, and the University of Iowa is stepping up its effort to train more of the vital medical professionals. Dr. Sandy Daack-Hirsch, executive associate dean of...
Iowa recruit seriously injured after hit by vehicle with family not expected to play basketball again
Ava Jones’ basketball career is almost certainly over. Jones, the earlier this summer, tore all four ligaments in both of her knees, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Thursday, via The Cedar Rapids Gazette. "We all had a tough day yesterday," Bluder said, . "I doubt she will ever play...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids surgeon achieves milestone in robotic surgery
A milestone has been reached for St. Lukes surgeon Dr. Jonathan Rippentrop. He just completed his 1,500 surgery using the da Vinci Single Port SP, a robotic system that allows certain urological surgeries to be. performed with a tiny incision, which reduces the patient's recovery time. St. Luke’s is the...
Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community
A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
voiceofalexandria.com
PHOTOS: Former church demolished in Cedar Falls
A demolition crew finished knocking down the church building at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls on Oct. 4, 2022. The building had once been home to Cedar Falls Mennonite Church and, until recently, Casa Montessori Preschool. Originally published on wcfcourier.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kdat.com
Wheel of Fortune Live in Iowa City
America's Game is going on tour! "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is traveling across North America and coming to you with a chance to be part of the excitement!. Join us and take a spin to solve the puzzles in person! Guests can try out to go ON STAGE and PLAY to WIN BIG at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes! One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to make everyone a winner at "Wheel of Fortune Live!" - so bring your family and get ready for some F-U-N!
Stunning Iowa Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
