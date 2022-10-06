ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners Erase Seven-Run Deficit to Sweep Blue Jays With 10-9 Win

Mariners erase seven-run deficit to sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That's the rallying cry of the Seattle Mariners this postseason, and they did just that Saturday while erasing a seven-run deficit to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series. The Mariners, playing in the postseason for the first time since 2001, advance to the Division Series to play the top-seeded Houston Astros.
What Are the Longest Games in MLB Playoff History?

What are the longest games in MLB playoff history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There were a ton of zeroes on the Progressive Field scoreboard Saturday. The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians played 14 complete innings before the first run of Game 2 was scored. Guardians rookie right...
