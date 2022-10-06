ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Over 60 clinics in 15 U.S. states ceased abortion care post-Roe - study

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8ame_0iNvhBfr00

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - More than 60 abortion clinics across 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, according to a study by the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights advocacy research group.

The study, published on Thursday, found that 14 states no longer have any clinics providing abortions as of Oct. 2, which marked 100 days since the Supreme Court gutted the 1973 ruling that had guaranteed federal abortion rights.

In the wake of the court's June 24 decision, more than a dozen states have enforced near-total abortion bans. All abortion clinics in those states - Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia - have stopped providing abortion services.

Wisconsin's providers have also ceased abortion services amid legal uncertainty over an 1849 state ban that took effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

In Georgia, where abortion is banned after six weeks, one abortion provider has closed down, the study found.

Nearly a third of American women of reproductive age now live in these 15 states where abortion is unavailable or severely restricted, according to Guttmacher.

Texas and Louisiana had the most closures, with 12 of 23 clinics closing in Texas and all three of Louisiana's clinics shutting down.

Some clinics in the 15 states surveyed by Guttmacher have continued to provide other gynecological services. But restrictive state laws have forced 26 clinics to close for good, limiting access to abortion and other healthcare services, said Rachel Jones, Guttmacher's principal research scientist.

"If they have to close their doors, that means that community loses access not just to abortion but to other types of healthcare as well," Jones said.

Legal battles over state abortion restrictions will determine the fate of clinics in several other Republican-led states that have tried to ban the procedure, including Arizona and Indiana. Jones said more clinics are likely to cease abortion services or shut down in the coming weeks.

The Nov. 8 midterm election results will also determine the future of abortion access in states like Michigan and Kentucky, where voters will be asked to determine if the state constitution protects abortion rights. Abortion is expected to be a prominent issue in the elections to decide control of Congress, and other key U.S. races.

Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

timmy
3d ago

And this is why I will NEVER help a Christian again! Guarantee I'll vote for and financially support all democrats permanently

Reply(1)
5
Save America
3d ago

Thank God the Killing on Innocent Babies have slowed down....ABORTION is not a HEALTH PLAN....The time to Choose is BEFORE sex not AFTER...Close your Legs..Preventing unwanted Pregnancy is the use of BIRTH CONTROL..Only half the patients that go in a clinic come out ALIVE...Baby KILLING is called Choice...ABORTION is RACIST...Its a weapon a of MASS DESTRUCTION....

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

She was forced to travel 1,400 miles to abort a skull-less fetus. Now she has a message for lawmakers

A mother-of-three who found herself at the centre of America’s attack on abortion rights has spoken out against the lawmakers who are ignoring the toll on women, as she warned that many more lives are going to be put at risk.Nancy Davis found herself forced to travel 1,400 miles to New York earlier this month to have an abortion for a fetus with no skull and no chance of survival, after she was denied the procedure in her home state of Louisiana.She spoke out to The Independent on September 15 to share her ordeal and voice her frustration that the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Rolling Stone

She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors

Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics#Abortion Laws#Roe V Wade#The U S Supreme Court#The Guttmacher Institute#The Supreme Court#American
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Associated Press

Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment

PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she’s not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies. In her most expansive comments on abortion since the ruling last month, Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe.” Ross Trumble, a spokesman for Lake, said she meant to say only “rare but safe.” “You know, it would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal — the way they said it before, remember? Rare but safe, rare but safe, I think is what they said,” Lake told conservative host Mike Broomhead on KTAR radio. “It’d be really wonderful if that’s how it turned out. But that’s not what they want, Mike. They don’t want rare but safe.” Lake appeared to be referring to former President Bill Clinton’s famous line that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Texas woman who was staunch pro-lifer says she's now firmly pro-abortion, after she was forced to travel 10 hours and spend $3,500 to terminate longed-for baby who doctors said would die an hour after birth

A Texas woman says she's gone from being staunchly pro-life to firmly pro-abortion after being forced to travel out-of-state to terminate a longed-for pregnancy after being told the fetus would survive no more than an hour after birth. Kailee Lingo DeSpain, 29, together with her husband David, 31, had both...
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.On her second day on the nine-member court, Justice Jackson argued that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – drafted in the bloody aftermath of the US Civil War – were written with the explicit purpose of providing equal opportunity and rights to formerly enslaved people.A long-standing perspective among conservative...
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Reuters

620K+
Followers
359K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy