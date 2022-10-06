ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fox News

Mandela Barnes supporters sound alarm as Ron Johnson pulls ahead in Wisconsin Senate race: 'They're losing'

The New York Times profiled the struggles of Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' Senate campaign on Thursday, with one supporter bluntly telling the newspaper "they're losing." Tom Nelson, a former opponent of Barnes in the Democratic primary, told the Times, "The campaign needs to fire its media consultant," and added, "they’re losing" against what Times writer Reid J. Epstein called "remarkably effective" Republican ads.
Mandela Barnes
Ben Domenech
Donald Trump
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
tonemadison.com

We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else

Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
Fox News

Ben Domenech rips Biden for 'unpresidential' moment during Florida visit: 'Feels threatened' by DeSantis

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech slammed President Biden for his "unpresidential" Florida visit, after he tried pushing his green energy and was caught cursing in a hot mic moment while assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Domenech joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss the president's visit following the Category 4 storm, arguing it appeared Biden felt "threatened" by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
