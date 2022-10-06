Read full article on original website
Ron Johnson pushes Barnes on crime positions as GOP pulls ahead in Wisconsin race
Wisconsin Senate candidates Mandela Barnes, a Democrat, and incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson squared off on crime, guns and more in a Friday debate.
GOP looks for veto-proof majorities in Wisconsin Legislature
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are hoping Tim Michels will defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November, but even if Evers prevails they could still reshape the battleground state by winning enough seats in the Legislature to override vetoes. If Republicans can flip five seats in the Assembly...
2024 Watch: Hogan touts he’s a ‘commonsense conservative’ as he opens up about potential presidential run
Term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland says he’s trying to figure out if there’s room for someone like him to run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
MSNBC's Cross laments it's 'mind-boggling' that Sen. Ron Johnson isn't getting crushed in Senate race
MSNBC host Tiffany Cross complained that Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wasn't losing to his Democratic opponent Mandela Barnes in their race for U.S. Senate.
Georgia Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Shane Hazel says Peach State 'needs another choice'
Georgia Libertarian Shane Hazel, running to be the state's next governor, said he wants to be an alternative to the Republican and Democratic options on the ballot in November's election. Hazel, a podcast host and frequent guest on FOX Business, is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey...
Mandela Barnes supporters sound alarm as Ron Johnson pulls ahead in Wisconsin Senate race: 'They're losing'
The New York Times profiled the struggles of Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' Senate campaign on Thursday, with one supporter bluntly telling the newspaper "they're losing." Tom Nelson, a former opponent of Barnes in the Democratic primary, told the Times, "The campaign needs to fire its media consultant," and added, "they’re losing" against what Times writer Reid J. Epstein called "remarkably effective" Republican ads.
Workers lost ground on wages in wake of Wisconsin’s anti-labor laws
Since it took aim at public sector unions in 2011, Wisconsin’s Republican-run Legislature passed a series of laws designed to undercut private sector unions and keep local governments from raising minimum pay and working conditions on municipal and county contracts. Lawmakers also eliminated the requirement that the “prevailing wage”...
Jill Biden targets GOP with story of helping friend after abortion when it was illegal: 'Devastating'
First lady Jill Biden told a story on Friday recounting a situation when she assisted her friend in the aftermath of an abortion in Pennsylvania when the procedure was illegal in the late 1960s and accused Republicans of wanting to go "back to that time." Biden, speaking at the Democratic...
Sens Rick Scott, Tom Cotton to stump for Walker after abortion payment accusation: 'I'm on Herschel's team'
FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Rick Scott, the chair of the Senate GOP's election arm, and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., will travel to Georgia for a Tuesday event supporting Herschel Walker, the first major campaign stop following accusations that the Republican Senate nominee paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion a decade ago.
Longtime Democrat 'embarrassed' by Oregon politics shakes up race for governor, runs as independent
Oregon's gubernatorial race is a three-way competition, with independent candidate Betsy Johnson hoping to appeal to moderate voters fed up with the status quo.
Trump headlines Nevada rally for Laxalt, Lombardo: 'The time to stand up to this growing tyranny is right now'
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Nevada Saturday night to raise support for U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo, as well as other Republican candidates. According to the former president, Democrats are ruining the country — with record-high inflation and a continued crisis at...
Herschel Walker campaign fires political director on suspicion of media leaks: sources
Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker's campaign fired political director Taylor Crowe on suspicion of leaking to members of the media, two Republican sources with knowledge of the events confirmed to Fox News Digital. The decision comes a month before the 2022 midterm election, with Walker responding to a report...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
Stacey Abrams says she's 'been in conversations' with White House, wants Biden to join her on campaign trail
ATLANTA – FIRST ON FOX: Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams told Fox News Digital on Friday that she's "been in conversations" with the White House, and that she wants President Biden and other members of the administration to join her on the campaign trail. "Yes. We've reached out...
Records show one third of Fetterman's days as Lt. Gov. had empty schedule for more than 3 years: AP
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has pointed to his work as the state's current lieutenant governor as he campaigns for a job in Washington, D.C., but an Associated Press review of his time in that position shows a noticeably light workload. The examination – which focused exclusively on the...
Kamala Harris heads to Texas for dinner with mega-donors, but should she visit the border too?
People in Austin weigh in on whether Vice President Kamala Harris should visit the southern border to witness the border crisis during her trip to Texas.
Laxalt leads in NV Senate race against Dem Senator in new poll: 'Nevadans are fed up with Cortez Masto'
Former Attorney General Adam Laxalt claims that his newfound lead in the Nevada Senate race is due to voters being "fed up with Cortez Masto" amid soaring gas prices, the border crisis and rising crime. A new CNN poll found that Laxalt, the Trump-backed nominee running in the state's Senate...
tonemadison.com
We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else
Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
Ben Domenech rips Biden for 'unpresidential' moment during Florida visit: 'Feels threatened' by DeSantis
Fox News contributor Ben Domenech slammed President Biden for his "unpresidential" Florida visit, after he tried pushing his green energy and was caught cursing in a hot mic moment while assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Domenech joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss the president's visit following the Category 4 storm, arguing it appeared Biden felt "threatened" by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
