2 Men Accused of Exploiting Parkland Shooter’s Brother

Mark Rissi was indicted and arrested Thursday for allegedly making death threats in voicemails to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and the Office of the Arizona Attorney General in late 2021. In the messages, he allegedly threatened to hang officials for the “theft of the 2020 election.” The 64-year-old Iowa man could face up to ten years for threatening officials over state lines, and faces an additional count for making a threatening call, which could carry with it another two years behind bars. “Hello Mr. [VICTIM], I am glad that you are standing up for democracy and want to place your hand on the Bible and say that the election was honest and fair,” Rissi said on a Sept. 27 call to the Maricopa board, according to a DOJ indictment. “I really appreciate that. When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of [expletive]. You’re gonna die, you piece of [expletive]. We’re going to hang you. We’re going to hang you.”Read it at Department of Justice

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO