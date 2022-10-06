ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 10/6

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Nysi_0iNvfrnx00

Births

Mercy Health

St. Charles Hospital

Stacey and Kyle McElvany, Oregon, girl, Oct. 3.

St. Vincent Medical Center

Bianca Adkins, Toledo, girl, Oct. 3.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Rylie Cutchall, Elmore, boy, Oct. 3.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Maureen and Daniel McCarthy, Sylvania, girl, Sept. 29.

Patricia Goldthwaite, Toledo, boy, Oct. 1.

Abeer Yahya and Ameel Rili, Sylvania, girl, Oct. 1.

Abby and Cory Panning, Luckey, Ohio, girl, Oct. 3.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Sept. 29, 2022

Harold Walker, 38, postal worker, and Erica Monroe, 40, nurse, both of Toledo.

David Harris, 52, health and safety supervisor, and Amber Roe, 35, retail manager, both of Temperance.

Bitumba Baruti, 25, student, of Houston, and Ariel Cummings, 22, direct support professional, of Toledo.

Eric Lagat, 33, professional runner, and Crystal Gause, 41, daycare administration, both of Toledo.

Benjamin Kemper, 20, machinist, of Toledo, and Rachel Gamble, 22, dental hygienist, of Temperance.

Dennis McCutcheon II, 42, truck driver, and Laura Smith, 32, clinical therapist, both of Toledo.

Dylan Neher, 26, job coach, and Megan Forsthoefel, 24, both of Toledo.

Jay Shoemaker, 60, retired, and Julia Kline, 58, Amazon laborer, both of Maumee.

Drake Stewart, 20, pipefitter, of Toledo, and Darby Jones, 21, of Ida, Mich.

Nikai Roberts, 36, self-employed, and Omobolanle Almaroof, 33, cook, both of Toledo.

Amir Edwards, 27, welder, and Hailey Nusbaum, 27, bartender, both of Toledo.

Thomas Winslow, 26, survey technician, and Sarah Sorrell, 25, graduate student/​teacher assistant, both of Toledo.

Christopher White, 30, assistant superintendent, and Elizabeth Dorsey, 28, medical laboratory assistant scientist, both of Toledo.

Reece Dillingham, 22, client support associate, of Sylvania, and Allyson Arrowood, 20, administration, of Hamilton, Ohio.

Cody Johnson, 27, and Morgan McCullough, 28, wellness coordinator, both of Toledo.

Miteshkumar Pate, 35, cashier, and Priya Patel, 28, both of Holland.

Sept. 30, 2022

Marc Hirschl, 68, business owner, and Carolyn Moen, 61, cosmetologist, both of Toledo.

Joseph Williams, 36, forklift operator, and Ciera Jackson, 34, nurse, both of Toledo.

Connor Bowen, 25, finance manager, and Athena Eli, 24, law student, both of Toledo.

James Metzger, 21, mover, and Morgan Coats, 20, benefit arch expert, both of Toledo.

Lavell Ruiz-Jones, 23, cook, and Tiara Cervantez, 25, chef/​cashier, both of Oregon.

Dylan Hmelewsky, 27, self-employed, and Jennifer Newton, 30, manager, both of Oregon.

Brandon Tantari, 30, and Maria Overmann, 28, law telecommunicator, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Gwendalyn Wilson, chased down with vehicle and assaulted in the 3900 block of Lagrange.

Kevin Williams, shot in the 700 block of Siegel.

Roderick King, shot at in the 1500 block of Vance.

Anthony Gray, assaulted in the 2100 block of Parkwood.

Aaron Byrd, shot in the 1600 block of Freeman.

Thefts

N. Washington, money from accounts in the 4000 block of Caroline.

Concept Unlimited, home and vehicle sold with fraudulent documents in the 900 block of Searles.

Burglary

Dylan Hug, AR magazine and electric razor from apartment in the 400 block of Floyd.

