Troy holds 10-7, halftime lead over USM
TROY, Ala. (WDAM) - Troy University holds a 10-7 lead at halftime Saturday night over visiting University of Southern MIssissippi. A 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Wilcker to Jason Brownlee gave the Golden Eagles a 7-3 lead in the second quarter. Troy, which had led 3-0 in the first...
USM falls 27-10 at Troy; drops 1st ever Sun Belt game
TROY, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern MIssissippi dropped the first ever Sun Belt Conference football game in the program’s history when the Golden Eagles fell 27-10 Saturday night at Troy University. Turnovers hurts the Golden Eagles’ cause, with three interceptions and a lost fumble by freshman quarterback...
Game of the Week: Purvis at Sumrall
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) -As region play ramps up so do the rivalries and that’s no exception in Sumrall as the Bobcats host Purvis in the Battle of Highway 589. “It means a lot now,” Sumrall head coach Shannon White said. “I’ll tell you, Purvis and Sumrall have been playing for a long time.″
PRCC to face top rival for 2nd consecutive week in Saturday’s ‘Cat Fight’
POPLARVI(LLE. Miss. (WDAM) - Talk about out of the proverbial frying pan and into the fire. Fresh off an emotional, 24-14 win over Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Pearl River Community College will to head to Ellisville Saturday to renew the “Cat Fight” with fifth-ranked Jones College for the 92nd time.
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd “Catfight”
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College and Pearl River Community College both circle one date on their respective calendars each football season. The 92nd edition of the “Catfight” falls on Saturday as the unbeaten Bobcats (5-0) welcome the Wildcats (3-2) to Ellisville at 3 p.m. “Just really looking...
Pine Belt athletes honored for academics
TUPELO, Miss. (WDAM) - Athletes from Mississippi’s public/private and two-year/four-year colleges/community colleges were honored this week for their achievements in the classroom. The annual Halbrook Awards were presented at the Mississippi Association of Colleges and Universities business meeting. The program recognizes Mississippi colleges and universities that achieve and maintain...
Southern Miss Powwow returns to USM campus Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual Pine Belt event celebrating Native-American culture and tradition returns to its roots at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend. The Southern Miss Powwow will once again be held on the Hattiesburg USM campus on Saturday. The free event, featuring traditional dancing and lots...
USM hosts first Powwow in nearly a decade
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An event celebrating traditional Native-American culture returned to the USM campus Saturday. The Southern Miss Powwow was held at Spirit Park Saturday. It was the first time in nearly 10 years that the university had hosted the event. For several years, it took place at Hinton...
Pride in the Park held Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt Pride Week events wrap up this weekend. A “Pride in the Park” event took place at Town Square Park Saturday. More than 50 vendors were on hand offering various products, services or information to help members of the LGBT community. “The main...
Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October is an event-filled month, with something happening almost daily around the Pine Belt. From cornhole tournaments to 5K runs, there is something for everyone of all ages to enjoy. “October is the time for you to get out, see your city, enjoy the people...
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”. WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?. Pink Up: Doctors say breast cancer screenings are first defense. Updated: 4 hours...
3 parades coming soon to the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendar. Three parades are coming to the Hub City in the next five weeks. This includes the University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade, the Hattiesburg Halloween Parade and the Veterans Day Parade. Here is some information provided by the City of Hattiesburg about each...
Voter registration deadline approacheth
Flu season is here; time to get your flu shot
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The weather is starting to cool down, which means we’re getting into the flu season. The Centers for Disease Control reported an estimated nine million people had the flu in the 2021-2022 season. So for many families, it’s a common concern heading into fall.
Sumrall Founders' Day Festival draws nice crowd
Voter registration deadline for midterm elections is quickly approaching
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Midterm elections are just one month away, and time is running out to register. Typically, voters must be registered 30 days prior to be eligible to vote, but since Oct. 8 falls on a weekend, voters have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 10, the following Monday, to register.
Laurel church on the road to Florida with hurricane relief supplies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Laurel church left Friday afternoon to deliver relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Members of Trinity Baptist Church took a truckload of donated supplies to Citygate Ministries in Ft. Myers, FL. Residents donated water, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, insect repellent...
Owens honored as Fire Station 4 rededicated and renamed for long-time educator
Community leaders, family, and friends gathered at Fire Station #4 Friday afternoon as the fire station held a rededication ceremony in honor of Dr. Eugene Owens, renaming it, “John W. Spriggs/Dr. Eugene D. Owens, Jr. Fire Station No. 4.”. Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, Rev. Anne Clayton, Ward 7...
Laurel Gardens’ 2nd annual ‘Fall Festival’ reaches out to community
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Raising awareness and educating others was the goal for one Pine Belt community. Bouncy houses, popcorn stands, dance offs, and an array of booths set Saturday’s scene at the Laurel Gardens second annual Fall Festival. Kids enjoyed playing ball, meeting first responders and learning about...
Beaumont Strong Coalition preparing on Fall Festival
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. The Beaumont Strong Coalition, a volunteer group of residents that work on bettering Beaumont, is planning festivities and other details for the upcoming fall festival. 2021 was the first year of the...
