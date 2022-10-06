Read full article on original website
Kansas Tourism offers $10K marketing grant towards Kansas brewery, winery tour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area wineries and breweries are getting a boost to their marketing budget thanks to a special grant from Kansas Tourism. The Kansas Tourism Division has given Visit Topeka, Explore Lawrence, Visit Emporia, and Visit Manhattan a $10,000 marketing grant that will be used to help promote what is being called the ‘Ale Trail.’ According to Bridgette Jobe, the Kansas Tourism director, this project collaboration among the four communities is a terrific way to encourage tourists in Kansas to visit other communities.
Election 2022: Derik Flerlage, (D) KS House Dist. 52
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the Kansas House seats are on the ballot for this November’s general election. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Derik Flerlage, (D), is challenging incumbent Republican Jesse Borjon. Flerlage...
Kansas child death report finds greater risk of suicide for youth in state custody
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - Kansas children involved in the foster care system have an increased suicide risk, according to a new report on adolescent deaths in the state. Half of all deaths by suicide in 2020 were children who had a history with child protective services. In 35% of...
Election 2022: Lynn Rogers, (D) State Treasurer Incumbent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Lynn Rogers, (D), the incumbent state treasurer visited Thursday. Watch to...
Kansas ranked among top 10 states most impacted by natural disasters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new survey has ranked all 50 states depending on how impacted they are from natural disasters and Kansas was in the top 10. From wildfires to tornadoes to floods to blizzards, Kansas has seen it all and is one of the states most affected by natural disasters according to a new study from WalletHub.
Transportation Alternatives program projects coming to Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today at Manhattan Catholic Schools, Governor Laura Kelly announced $28.5 million has been awarded for 32 Transportation Alternatives (TA) program projects across Kansas. The program provides funding for a variety of projects, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, and overall...
Saturday night forecast: Warm Sunday with rain chances Monday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This morning was COLD with freezing temperatures along the northern state line and mid 30s and 40s elsewhere. Tonight will be chilly, but not freezing. Temperatures tonight will range between the upper 30s to mid 40s. Sunday will be warmer than today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies and light winds out of the west. Monday and Tuesday both look warm before we cool down again and we are tracking some promising rain showers Monday night and again Tuesday night.
$17.2 million granted to Kansas governments to fight opioid epidemic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $17.2 million has been granted to state and tribal governments in Kansas to fight the opioid epidemic. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Oct. 6, that the State of Kansas and the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas have received a combined $17.2 million in federal grant funds to address the opioid crisis. She said the money will increase access to treatment for substance use disorders, remove barriers to public health interventions like naloxone and expand access to recovery support services.
