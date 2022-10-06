TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This morning was COLD with freezing temperatures along the northern state line and mid 30s and 40s elsewhere. Tonight will be chilly, but not freezing. Temperatures tonight will range between the upper 30s to mid 40s. Sunday will be warmer than today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies and light winds out of the west. Monday and Tuesday both look warm before we cool down again and we are tracking some promising rain showers Monday night and again Tuesday night.

