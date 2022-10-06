A special moment for a Cibola football player
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday night’s Cibola freshman football game was a special one for Derek Barreras. Derek, who has down syndrome, is a big football fan and always wanted to score a touchdown.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
- Ballon Fiesta: Baby bumblebee balloon found after reported stolen ahead of Special Shape Rodeo
- Entertainment: McDonald’s officially brings back Halloween Happy Meal pails: Here’s how you can get one
- Space: NASA captures ancient lava flow in New Mexico
Barreras finally got his opportunity on Tuesday night when he took the opening handoff of the game for a 45 yard touchdown. It is a moment that he will always remember.
“It was amazing. For it to be my first time here, I was pretty nervous. Now I’m here and got a touchdown. Simple.”
Barreras said that he is a big Las Vegas Raiders fan, and his favorite football player is Derek Carr.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 3