Year One documentary: HBO got access to the Biden White House, just in time for the midterms
If you watched and enjoyed the 2020 HBO documentary The Perfect Weapon, which offered a frightening exposition about the state of cyberwarfare today, there’s another such film debuting on the network this month that you’ll probably want to add to your watch list. It’s a new HBO documentary...
House Democrat says party needs ‘new blood’
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) on Sunday said she would support President Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024, but argued the Democratic Party needs a “new generation” and “new blood” in power. “He’s the sitting president. If he decides to run again, I’m going to...
Republicans hold cards to ensuring $130B in wasteful spending is cut by end of year
It’s no secret that government spending has been out of control for years. But come December, Congress will have a golden opportunity to stem the tide of red ink. Whether or not that happens is entirely up to Senate Republicans.
Biden's pardon of marijuana offenses won't apply to military
President Biden's pardons of simple marijuana possession charges will not apply to members of the military, who were charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
'A time bomb': Anger rising in a hot spot of Iran protests
SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Growing up under a repressive system, Sharo, a 35-year-old university graduate, never thought she would hear words of open rebellion spoken out loud. Now she herself chants slogans like “Death to the Dictator!” with a fury she didn't know she had, as she joins protests calling for toppling the country's rulers.
North Korea says US carrier's return aggravates tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea warned Saturday the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security, as it defended its recent missile tests as a “righteous reaction” to intimidating military drills between its rivals.
