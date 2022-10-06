Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
Horseshoe Bay development to offer golf course, parks, commercial space
The Horseshoe Bay City Council approved the city’s first large development in years on Aug. 30. The master-planned Monarch Ridge community will offer single-family housing, townhomes, walking trails, a six-hole golf course, parks, and commercial space on 300 acres just outside of the city limits at 3300 Texas 71 West.
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls housing needs study to weed out bad faith developers
As new developments break ground, the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors approved hiring a third-party consultant to review the housing needs of residents and workers in the area. The vote came during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5. The analysis, which will cost about $25,000...
fourpointsnews.com
Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources
The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
fourpointsnews.com
First 315 of 1,400 apartments planned at former 3M site now called Highpoint at 2222
Karlin Real Estate is planning on building its first 315 apartments at Highpoint at 2222, the former 3M site. These first apartments – at 6800 River Place Boulevard at the RM 2222 corner – would be a small portion of the total 1,400 apartment units Karlin is planning at the former 156-acre site.
KVUE
Leander's new downtown district 'Northline' getting closer to opening
Leander is getting closer to opening its new downtown district. KVUE spoke with the developer of Northline to see how construction is going.
Mixed-use senior housing to be built beside Cedar Park’s Bell District
A mixed-use senior housing development is coming to Cedar Park, located right next door to the suburb’s under-construction Bell District.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
Some businesses evacuated, traffic closed after gas line struck in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Some businesses were evacuated and traffic was closed in both directions after a gas line was struck in southeast Austin on Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf St., the Austin Fire Department said. A 6-inch gas line was struck by...
Four neighborhood convenience stores opening in Austin
Foxtrot will open four locations in Austin. (Rendering courtsey Magic Architecture) Foxtrot, a neighborhood convenience store, will open four locations in Austin in late 2022 and early 2023. The first location to open will be at 1804 S. First St., Austin. Co-founders Mike LaVitola and Taylor Bloom, who met in...
New $61.6 million transmission project approved to help bring power to Williamson County
AUSTIN, Texas — Oncor and Lower Colorado River Authority Transmission Services will build a new transmission line and substation in the East Hutto area of Williamson County. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) filed a notice with the Public Utility Commission. ERCOT is the power grid manager for...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.2 Million Nalle Custom Home in Austin is An Immaculate Modern Estate
The Home in Austin, an immaculate modern estate nestled in the peaceful and tree-filled neighborhood of Rollingwood features resort-style backyard with a pool and spa, a covered outdoor kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 4713 Timberline Dr, Austin, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. Call Elsa Decker (Phone: 512-771-6831) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
News Channel 25
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
"They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
Multiple departments respond to fire at northwest Austin home
Crews responded to a two-story residential home in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive in northwest Austin for a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department.
City council candidate claims Austin clearing more homeless encampments ahead of ACL, city says that’s not true
As thousands of people travel to our city for Austin City Limits Music Festival, a candidate for Austin City Council District 1, who has been one of the more vocal candidates about homelessness, said the city appears to be clearing out more homeless encampments ahead of the festival.
Early fall is prime time for planting bluebonnet, wildflower seeds
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas wildflower fans, grab your seeds! It's sowing season. Central Texas is known for its sprawling wildflower fields alongside highways in the spring. And, according to TxDOT, early fall is a great time to begin planting – especially bluebonnets. "Soil preparation is not necessary since...
austinot.com
Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat
I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
AFD responds to gas leak in southeast Austin
The Austin Fire Department said crews were on the scene of a gas line that had been struck by an excavator in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf St.
nypressnews.com
Disaster declaration approved for Austin building collapse
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced a disaster declaration for the Austin apartment building that collapsed after an explosion rocked the structure in September, killing one man and injuring seven others. The disaster declaration, which was approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration, will allow residents, condo homeowners, and businesses...
Round Rock Pumpkin Festival gives back to Texas Red Cross
AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Pumpkin Festival is announcing its first-ever fall festival at Old Settlers Park. In partnership with the Old Settlers Association of Williamson County (WCOSA), the festival includes a pumpkin patch, food trucks, funnel cakes, face painting, petting zoo and games for families and kids of all ages. For families interested, mini photo sessions are available starting at $7.
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
