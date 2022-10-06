The Home in Austin, an immaculate modern estate nestled in the peaceful and tree-filled neighborhood of Rollingwood features resort-style backyard with a pool and spa, a covered outdoor kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 4713 Timberline Dr, Austin, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. Call Elsa Decker (Phone: 512-771-6831) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO