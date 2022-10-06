ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

dailytrib.com

Horseshoe Bay development to offer golf course, parks, commercial space

The Horseshoe Bay City Council approved the city’s first large development in years on Aug. 30. The master-planned Monarch Ridge community will offer single-family housing, townhomes, walking trails, a six-hole golf course, parks, and commercial space on 300 acres just outside of the city limits at 3300 Texas 71 West.
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls housing needs study to weed out bad faith developers

As new developments break ground, the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors approved hiring a third-party consultant to review the housing needs of residents and workers in the area. The vote came during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5. The analysis, which will cost about $25,000...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources

The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $6.2 Million Nalle Custom Home in Austin is An Immaculate Modern Estate

The Home in Austin, an immaculate modern estate nestled in the peaceful and tree-filled neighborhood of Rollingwood features resort-style backyard with a pool and spa, a covered outdoor kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 4713 Timberline Dr, Austin, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. Call Elsa Decker (Phone: 512-771-6831) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Early fall is prime time for planting bluebonnet, wildflower seeds

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas wildflower fans, grab your seeds! It's sowing season. Central Texas is known for its sprawling wildflower fields alongside highways in the spring. And, according to TxDOT, early fall is a great time to begin planting – especially bluebonnets. "Soil preparation is not necessary since...
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat

I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
AUSTIN, TX
nypressnews.com

Disaster declaration approved for Austin building collapse

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced a disaster declaration for the Austin apartment building that collapsed after an explosion rocked the structure in September, killing one man and injuring seven others. The disaster declaration, which was approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration, will allow residents, condo homeowners, and businesses...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock Pumpkin Festival gives back to Texas Red Cross

AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Pumpkin Festival is announcing its first-ever fall festival at Old Settlers Park. In partnership with the Old Settlers Association of Williamson County (WCOSA), the festival includes a pumpkin patch, food trucks, funnel cakes, face painting, petting zoo and games for families and kids of all ages. For families interested, mini photo sessions are available starting at $7.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030

From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
AUSTIN, TX

