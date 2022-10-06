ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Brighton gets $450K from Broncos sale

By Greg Nieto
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
BRIGHTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Brighton is the first metro-area city to announce it has received funds from the recent sale of the Denver Broncos.

A city spokesperson confirmed the check is worth more than $450,000. As part of the stadium lease agreement, Brighton is one of the cities eligible for a portion of the recent team sale profits.

Taxpayers in the district helped fund the stadium through a sales tax that ended in 2011. More than $41 million is being disbursed, proportionally, as a one-time payment to the cities and counties that paid into the tax.

Thieves target copper wire on RTD train tracks

Brighton City Senior Communications Specialist Linda Ong said officials can’t say for certain which community programs will specifically get the funds, other than “youth activity programs.”

Over at Brighton Japanese American Association Park, parent Erika Tarango was watching her son at baseball practice.

“That is my future,” she said of her son. “Everything that helps him — thank you, guys!”

The Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday Night.

