The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Longview dominates Forney in Friday game
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview and Forney faced off Friday and Longview was pulling way ahead. Check out the biggest and best plays of the game here.
KLTV
Jacksonville’s Devin McCuin find the sideline for a 79-yard touchdown run
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday night’s game against Chapel Hill, Jacksonville’s Ryan Mcowan makes a pass, finds Devin McCuin who runs down the sideline, blocking as he goes, and makes it to the end zone for a 79-yard touchdown. We have the clip here.
KLTV
WebXtra: Contestant from actual ‘Hands on a Hardbody’ competition reacts to musical
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Hands on a Hardbody” the musical is now playing at a theater in East Texas. For one former contestant of that competition, it’s an exciting addition to his experience. J. D. Drew, a past winner of the now extinct event, still has the...
KLTV
Lindale and Kilgore battle it out in Friday game
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale and Kilgore faced each other on the football field Friday night. There were some great plays from both teams. We have the highlights here.
KLTV
Newton and Hemphill face-off on the football field
Longview and Forney faced off Friday and Longview was pulling way ahead. During Friday’s game against Hallsville, Nacogdoches’ Lajarian Leadon takes off for the end zone, catching a long catch to score a touchdown. Lindale and Kilgore battle it out in Friday game. Updated: 21 hours ago. Lindale...
KLTV
Tyler High School honors student, staff cancer survivors
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday, Tyler High School honored students and staff who have fought and survived cancer with a special pep rally. Cheerleaders and members of the student council were on hand to celebrate those survivors. Among them, an Algebra II teacher, who says she survived two different forms of cancer after being diagnosed in 2015.
Garrison, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tyler High '73 State Championship football player inducted into the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Athletic Department inducted Andrew Melontree Jr., John Tyler High School Class of 1976 to the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Friday, October 7. Melontree Jr. was recognized for his high school achievements, post high school...
KLTV
4th Annual Texas Veterans Military Show held in Bullard
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Veterans as far as South Dakota attended the event, which kickstarted with a parade from Tyler to Bullard, led by the patriot guard. Six medal of honor recipients were recognized for their service and rankings including Mike Fitzmaurice, Clarence Sasser, Army Green Beret Melvin Morris, Fourth Marine Don Bullard, and General James Livingston.
KLTV
Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
KLTV
Kilgore coach says players' love for each other is team's strength
Team preps for Week 7 matchup at Jacksonville. Tyler Legacy to honor teachers Thursday night before game. Legacy Coach Joe Willis says his mom was a teacher and is excited to honor teachers by getting them out on the field Thursday to give them some well-deserved recognition before the game.
Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic
Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
KLTV
Red Zone weather forecast for Week 7
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Expect dry skies and mild temperatures for all area football games this Friday. Some cloud cover will likely stick around through the evening which will lead to a slower cooldown. Temperatures will start off in the lower 80s by kickoff, but will steadily drop into the...
New speakeasy set to open in downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Culture ETX in downtown Tyler is just a restaurant for now, but in a few weeks, there will be a secret hangout hiding behind the restaurant. “Tyler needs a speakeasy, everywhere needs a speakeasy,” said owner Lance McWhorter with a chuckle. McWhorter also owns Culture ETX and says he plans to […]
Former Yantis ISD coach arrested following ‘allegations’
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) — A former Yantis ISD assistant baseball and assistant basketball coach was arrested on Friday, the district said. According to YISD, the arrest of Christopher McIntosh resulted from an internal investigation led by the superintendent and administration that was then turned over to the Yantis ISD police chief following the learning of […]
ketk.com
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Lone Star was once called ‘Skin Tight”
LONE STAR, Texas (KETK) — Lone Star is a town located in Morris County. It’s north of Longview with Highway 259 running right through it. In the early 1830s, the area was once called “Skin Tight”. Visitors called it that because one of the first settlers there, Henry Reeves and his partner, who was a man only known as “Ball,” built a store there and held a tight grip on business.
KLTV
‘Dyslexia Day’ aims to empower East Texas students who have disorder
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas students were celebrated and empowered today at the Region 7 Education Service Center for their very first Dyslexia Day. There were activities for the students to take part in as they gained an appreciation of their learning differences. About 140 students from 17 districts were there.
Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
KTRE
Crawfish chowder by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Dudley Lang joins us to make a Cajun specialty: crawfish chowder!. Add the chopped vegetables and saute them until they are soft. Add the remaining ingredients, and simmer for 20 minutes. Season to taste with Tony Chachere’s Cajun seasoning. Serve with garlic bread.
KLTV
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
