Tyler, TX

State
Texas State
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KLTV

Newton and Hemphill face-off on the football field

Longview and Forney faced off Friday and Longview was pulling way ahead. During Friday's game against Hallsville, Nacogdoches' Lajarian Leadon takes off for the end zone, catching a long catch to score a touchdown. Lindale and Kilgore battle it out in Friday game.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler High School honors student, staff cancer survivors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday, Tyler High School honored students and staff who have fought and survived cancer with a special pep rally. Cheerleaders and members of the student council were on hand to celebrate those survivors. Among them, an Algebra II teacher, who says she survived two different forms of cancer after being diagnosed in 2015.
TYLER, TX
High School Football PRO

Garrison, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Shelbyville High School football team will have a game with Garrison High School on October 06, 2022, 19:00:00.
GARRISON, TX
#World Teachers Day
KLTV

4th Annual Texas Veterans Military Show held in Bullard

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Veterans as far as South Dakota attended the event, which kickstarted with a parade from Tyler to Bullard, led by the patriot guard. Six medal of honor recipients were recognized for their service and rankings including Mike Fitzmaurice, Clarence Sasser, Army Green Beret Melvin Morris, Fourth Marine Don Bullard, and General James Livingston.
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Kilgore coach says players' love for each other is team's strength

Team preps for Week 7 matchup at Jacksonville. Tyler Legacy to honor teachers Thursday night before game. Legacy Coach Joe Willis says his mom was a teacher and is excited to honor teachers by getting them out on the field Thursday to give them some well-deserved recognition before the game.
KILGORE, TX
KSST Radio

Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic

Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KLTV

Red Zone weather forecast for Week 7

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Expect dry skies and mild temperatures for all area football games this Friday. Some cloud cover will likely stick around through the evening which will lead to a slower cooldown. Temperatures will start off in the lower 80s by kickoff, but will steadily drop into the...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

New speakeasy set to open in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Culture ETX in downtown Tyler is just a restaurant for now, but in a few weeks, there will be a secret hangout hiding behind the restaurant. “Tyler needs a speakeasy, everywhere needs a speakeasy,” said owner Lance McWhorter with a chuckle. McWhorter also owns Culture ETX and says he plans to […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Yantis ISD coach arrested following ‘allegations’

YANTIS, Texas (KETK) — A former Yantis ISD assistant baseball and assistant basketball coach was arrested on Friday, the district said. According to YISD, the arrest of Christopher McIntosh resulted from an internal investigation led by the superintendent and administration that was then turned over to the Yantis ISD police chief following the learning of […]
YANTIS, TX
ketk.com

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Lone Star was once called ‘Skin Tight”

LONE STAR, Texas (KETK) — Lone Star is a town located in Morris County. It’s north of Longview with Highway 259 running right through it. In the early 1830s, the area was once called “Skin Tight”. Visitors called it that because one of the first settlers there, Henry Reeves and his partner, who was a man only known as “Ball,” built a store there and held a tight grip on business.
LONE STAR, TX
KLTV

‘Dyslexia Day’ aims to empower East Texas students who have disorder

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas students were celebrated and empowered today at the Region 7 Education Service Center for their very first Dyslexia Day. There were activities for the students to take part in as they gained an appreciation of their learning differences. About 140 students from 17 districts were there.
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Crawfish chowder by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Dudley Lang joins us to make a Cajun specialty: crawfish chowder!. Add the chopped vegetables and saute them until they are soft. Add the remaining ingredients, and simmer for 20 minutes. Season to taste with Tony Chachere's Cajun seasoning. Serve with garlic bread.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they're not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales.
TYLER, TX

