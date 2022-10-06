Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Public Auctions - Auction - 10/26/2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Please take notice SmartStop Self Storage located at 701 Wando Park Blvd Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, intends to hold an auction of the goods stored in the following units to satisfy the lien of the owner. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.selfstorageauction.com on 10/26/2022 at 2:00 pm. Contents include personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below. 3P58:VICTORIA LINDBOM:SOFA AND DECORATIONS 2E22:CHRISTOPHER MULHOLLAND: HOUSEHOLD ITEMS 1D21:CHRISTOPHER MULHOLLAND: HOUSEHOLD ITEMS 2C26:ANNA JAVAUX:HOUSEHOLD ITEMS 2B18:JEREMY HEWIT:HOUSEHOLD ITEMS Purchases must be paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. SmartStop Self Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Please contact the property with any questions (843) 253-0704. AD# 2026022.
charlestondaily.net
The Gathering Cafe in West Ashley is For Sale
SIZE: The restaurant is approximately 1,608 square feet. Space is centrally located in West Ashley, SC. This space has loads of character! The patio can seat approximately 20 customers. Great wood flooring throughout the restaurant! This space also includes a fully-equipped kitchen, walk-in cooler, and an in-ground grease trap. The restaurant includes a 9-foot hood system. Plenty of on-site parking. This restaurant is a MUST-SEE and can easily be converted to fit any concept!
abccolumbia.com
Historic home set to have new tenants as soon as next month
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The historic home on the corner of Gervais Street and Pickens Street in downtown Columbia will soon have new tenants. The W.B. Smith Whaley House was built in 1892 and then became the Dunbar Funeral Home in 1924. The home is currently being renovated into six apartments...
The Post and Courier
Running with the 'pack': Goose Creek PD chips in on 'Packing Day'
Members of Goose Creek PD police department joined officers from all over the state for Greg’s Groceries “Packing Day" last week on Oct. 6 held in Columbia. The 14th Annual Greg's Groceries event saw Serve and Connect collaborate with law enforcement agencies to gather edibles that will be distributed to anyone in need. Serve and Connect is a 7-year-old organization committed to fostering positive change via sustainable police and community partnerships.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area boatmaker investing $12M in Phenom Yachts subsidiary
Sportsman Boats hopes to take advantage of growth in the luxury market with a $12 million investment at its Dorchester County manufacturing site to support the startup of its Phenom Yachts subsidiary. The new business will design and manufacture high-performance, center-console yachts for offshore fishing and other recreational uses. Operations...
The Post and Courier
Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing
The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
The Post and Courier
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
Premium yacht manufacturing company opening in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of premium yachts will soon open a site in the Dorchester County area. “Phenom Yachts designs and manufactures family-friendly, high-performing, premium center console yachts,” state leaders said in a release. “Using cutting-edge building processes and materials, Phenom Yachts’ performance-stepped hulls offer superior performance for offshore fishing while maintaining a family-oriented layout.” State leaders say […]
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening of Sovereign Strength Society in Moncks Corner – A unique spin on the traditional gym
Congratulations to Sovereign Strength Society! This gym is the FIRST of its kind and locally owned, located right next to UltraTan behind Starbucks. This gym offers no crowds, no waiting, and no long-term contracts. You have your own private gym for you and a partner every time you come. The...
Berkeley County To Hold 2022 Delinquent Tax Sale Oct. 24 In Nexton
Berkeley County will hold its annual delinquent tax sale on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Azalea Ballroom at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Nexton. The post Berkeley County To Hold 2022 Delinquent Tax Sale Oct. 24 In Nexton appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
thenewirmonews.com
State Fair Tickets are Now available
Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through October 11. Patrons can save up to 50 percent by buying tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location. The fair returns October 12 – 23 at the...
The Post and Courier
Lil House of Pizza owners persevere through house fire, plot growth for food truck
From the time Tom and Jen Sedio met, it's always been about the pizza. The couple, who have now been married for nearly 20 years, met working at a Massachusetts pizza shop in October 1997. Tom worked in the kitchen and Jen waited tables. And for years after moving to...
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area industrial development catching up to rural Winding Woods
A long-planned industrial park in rural Dorchester County is starting to gain traction as the Charleston region's warehouse boom continues its move inland. Illinois-based developer Janko Group is building a pair of warehouses in the Winding Woods Commerce Park on U.S. 78 near the intersection of Interstates 26 and 95 in St. George.
New community garden opens in Bowman area
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A community garden is now open in the Bowman area. “We don’t think about growing our own food, we don’t think about gardens or anything like that so we thought that this would be a good opportunity to introduce people in the area to something new which is growing food and just having healthier options, things like that," said volunteer Tydreeona Dantzler.
Free weekly double Dutch class unites Sumter community
SUMTER, S.C. — "It builds community, it’s bringing everybody together and giving them something positive to do," Sumter resident Talitha Harrison says about her double Dutch class. "There’s a little girl in a lot of us, so let's all come out and play, let’s have a good time,...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: SC native and fashion designer launches Fall collection with Target
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sergio Hudson, a South Carolina native from Ridgeway has put the Palmetto State on the map in the world of fashion. He’s designed pieces and styled some of biggest names known around the globe, Vice President Kamala Harris, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Rihanna and J Lo.
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian spares Williamsburg County
The Category 1 storm that made landfall in Georgetown on Sept. 30 was much ado about nothing in Williamsburg County. “We did not have any major damage,” said Vivian Bufkin, the director of the Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division. “We were prepared for it. We had everything in order....
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Seabrook Island Property
PUBLIC NOTICE SC DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL OFFICE OF OCEAN AND COASTAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT The Seabrook Island Property Owners Association has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to harvest sand from the intertidal beach along an accreting portion of Seabrook Island beach between the Captain Sams Inlet conservation zone and the Seabrook Island Beach Club. The project is for public use adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, 1362 McMillan Ave., Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405 by October 22, 2022. AD# 2026189.
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Mount Pleasant voters should vote yes on parks and other amenities
Mount Pleasant is blessed with beautiful oaks, many of them more than 100 years old. They exist because those who were here long ago had the foresight to plant these trees for future generations to enjoy. Now, the town council is providing a clear vision for much-needed expansion and repairs for Mount Pleasant’s recreation and green space. But the final decision is in the hands of our citizens.
franchising.com
Bojangles Unveils Remodel Project in Columbia, South Carolina
October 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bojangles announced today a plan to remodel 25 restaurants in Columbia, South Carolina. Over the next three months, the brand will modernize 25 of its restaurants in the market, with each location adding elements of the brand’s new Genesis prototype by undergoing one of two remodel plans. The project showcases Bojangles’ ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current consumer demands.
