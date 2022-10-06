'The Kardashians' Recap: Kanye West Texts Kim Kardashian He'd Rather Go to Jail Than Wear One of Her Looks

Read full article on original website
His white lives matter shirt and Tucker Carlson appearance prove it: Kanye West doesn’t want a way back
The musician’s latest controversies remind us who he’s been this whole time: a guy who will do anything to be relevant
ETOnline.com
Kanye West on Being Labeled 'Crazy' and Not 'Compromising' With Kim Kardashian on Kids' Schooling
Kanye "Ye" West says she's heard the term "crazy" being thrown his way, and he admits that it hurts his feelings. During part two of the rapper's interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, the rapper addressed those who questioned his mental health amid his controversial stances, such as him wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris. On top of that, several models wore the controversial shirt during his show's presentation.
Adidas Places Kanye West Partnership Under Review After His Controversial Fashion Show
Adidas has announced the status of its partnership with Kanye “Ye” West. In a new statement, the activewear company said that its relationship with the 45-year-old GRAMMY-winning musician is “under review.”. “Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision....
Kanye West Calls Gigi Hadid a 'Privileged Karen' as Online Feud Continues
Kanye "Ye" West is not backing down. After Gigi Hadid called the 45-year-old rapper and designer a "joke" in light of his controversial White Lives Matter shirts and subsequent attack on Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, West fired back multiple times at the 27-year-old supermodel. In a new Instagram post, West...
Nicki Minaj Course Coming to UC Berkeley in Spring 2023, Rapper Says She Wants To Visit
Nicki Minaj will soon become the subject of a new course at one of the most prestigious universities in the world. A professor at UC Berkeley announced on Twitter that she's teaching a course dubbed Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms beginning in spring 2023. The school's verified account retweeted the news as well.
Brandy Shares Message of Support for Ray J After His Recent Posts Concern Fans
Brandy's showing Ray J a lot of love on the heels of her brother's concerning posts on social media. The 43-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of her and Ray J with the caption, "Need you bro @rayj 🙏🏽." The post came just hours after Ray J took to his Instagram and alarmed his fans with posts where he contemplated taking his own life.
Tori Spelling on Recent Reunion With Mom Candy and Brother Randy: 'Life's Too Short' (Exclusive)
Tori Spelling, her mother, Candy and brother, Randy all had a special night out. Last month, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared a picture from their family dinner. Now, Spelling is elaborating on the caption, which some people thought was their first time together in 20 years. “A lot of...
'90 Day Fiancé': Tania Awkwardly Dates Again While Still Married to Syngin (Exclusive)
Tania is back in the dating world after her failed marriage to Syngin, but things are complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tania goes on a scuba diving date with a man named Joel, but the vibe isn't the greatest given that they both have strong ties to their exes.
Kate Middleton Releases First On-Camera Message Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
Kate Middleton has been keeping a busy schedule since the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month. The 40-year-old Princess of Wales has recently traveled to Northern Ireland, Wales, and visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital maternity unit. On Friday, the mother of three released a special video message for...
The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp Get Steamy in 'The Idol' Teaser
Expect a lot of heat between The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in their upcoming HBO series, The Idol. The latest trailer dropped Thursday and there's no shortage of sparks flying between the singer and the actress, as she navigates Hollywood's intense demand while he disrupts her team's goals by catapulting himself as the sole driver behind her budding career.
Kaitlyn Dever on Co-Stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts: ‘They Love Making Each Other Laugh’ (Exclusive)
A famous friendship for the ages! Kaitlyn Dever is opening up about what it was like sharing the screen with a pair of iconic Hollywood besties, George Clooney and Julia Roberts, in Ticket to Paradise. Dever, 25, walked the red carpet at the premiere of her Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline...
Kanye West Reacts to Instagram Restricting His Account, Deleting Content for Violating Policies
Kanye "Ye" West is not happy after Instagram restricted his account and deleted some of his content for violating the platform's policies. The rapper took to Twitter on Saturday and directed his grievances at Mark Zuckerberg -- the founder of Facebook and Instagram's parent company, Meta Platforms -- by posting a picture of himself with Zuckerberg at what appears to be some kind of karaoke event.
Gigi Hadid's Off-Duty Shoes During Paris Fashion Week Are Stylishly Comfortable Classics This Fall
Chunky loafers are one of this season's hottest trends and Gigi Hadid is adding the preppy shoe into her fall footwear rotation. Just weeks ago, she was seen wearing the new platform UGGs en route to her Guest in Residence pop-up in New York City. Even more recently, the supermodel wore a pair of Reformation's leopard print loafers in between shows at Paris Fashion Week.
'BiP's Jill Explains Her Pre-Paradise Relationship With Romeo and Her 'Unexpected' Connection With Jacob
Jill is revealing the full extent of her history with Romeo. ET spoke to the Bachelor in Paradise star on Thursday, and she broke down when she met Romeo, the status of their relationship before they hit the beach, and what ultimately led to their downfall. "So Kira and I...
Justin Bieber Postpones Remainder of World Tour a Month After Announcing Break
The show won’t go on! Justin Bieber is officially postponing the remainder of his Justice World Tour. On Thursday, Bieber’s team confirmed that the remaining dates of the tour will be postponed until next year. The shows affected are all dates up to and including March 2023 date....
Iman Explains Why She Hates It When People Call David Bowie Her 'Late Husband'
It's been six years since David Bowie's death, and Iman says she still thinks about her husband "every day and every minute." "I have a necklace that I'm wearing under here that has his name on it," the supermodel told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on SiriusXM's TODAY Show Radio on Wednesday. "I've worn it since that first week after David passed away."
TikTok Is Obsessed With Having a ‘Meg Ryan Fall’ — Here’s How To Get the Actress' Iconic Movie Style
There's nothing quite like autumn in New York, and when it comes to fashion, no one does it better than '90s rom-com star Meg Ryan. Best known for her roles in When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail, TikTok has lauded the actress' on- and off-screen style as the quintessential fall aesthetic.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Cocktail-Making Competition, Sip on the Job: Watch!
Prince William and Kate Middleton had a little friendly competition during their trip to Northern Ireland. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their way to the Trademarket, an outdoor space that hosts local food and drink vendors from across the region. During their visit, William, 40, and Kate, 41, tried their hand at mixology.
'A Friend of the Family': What Jan Broberg Says About Getting Abducted and Sharing Her Story (Exclusive)
Nearly 50 years after she was first kidnapped and brainwashed, Jan Broberg’s harrowing story about being abducted not once but twice by the same man is now the subject of the Peacock limited true-crime series A Friend of the Family. Not only that, but that man – Robert “B” Berchtold – manipulated her family, driving a wedge between her parents, Bob and Mary Ann, who couldn’t fathom that their charismatic neighbor would upend their lives.
