ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'The Kardashians' Recap: Kanye West Texts Kim Kardashian He'd Rather Go to Jail Than Wear One of Her Looks

By Rachel McRady‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Kanye West on Being Labeled 'Crazy' and Not 'Compromising' With Kim Kardashian on Kids' Schooling

Kanye "Ye" West says she's heard the term "crazy" being thrown his way, and he admits that it hurts his feelings. During part two of the rapper's interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, the rapper addressed those who questioned his mental health amid his controversial stances, such as him wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris. On top of that, several models wore the controversial shirt during his show's presentation.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kanye West Calls Gigi Hadid a 'Privileged Karen' as Online Feud Continues

Kanye "Ye" West is not backing down. After Gigi Hadid called the 45-year-old rapper and designer a "joke" in light of his controversial White Lives Matter shirts and subsequent attack on Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, West fired back multiple times at the 27-year-old supermodel. In a new Instagram post, West...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Christa Mcauliffe
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Ryan
Person
Kanye
Person
Jeff Bezos
ETOnline.com

Brandy Shares Message of Support for Ray J After His Recent Posts Concern Fans

Brandy's showing Ray J a lot of love on the heels of her brother's concerning posts on social media. The 43-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of her and Ray J with the caption, "Need you bro @rayj 🙏🏽." The post came just hours after Ray J took to his Instagram and alarmed his fans with posts where he contemplated taking his own life.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Kim And Kanye#Prada
ETOnline.com

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp Get Steamy in 'The Idol' Teaser

Expect a lot of heat between The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in their upcoming HBO series, The Idol. The latest trailer dropped Thursday and there's no shortage of sparks flying between the singer and the actress, as she navigates Hollywood's intense demand while he disrupts her team's goals by catapulting himself as the sole driver behind her budding career.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kanye West Reacts to Instagram Restricting His Account, Deleting Content for Violating Policies

Kanye "Ye" West is not happy after Instagram restricted his account and deleted some of his content for violating the platform's policies. The rapper took to Twitter on Saturday and directed his grievances at Mark Zuckerberg -- the founder of Facebook and Instagram's parent company, Meta Platforms -- by posting a picture of himself with Zuckerberg at what appears to be some kind of karaoke event.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Gigi Hadid's Off-Duty Shoes During Paris Fashion Week Are Stylishly Comfortable Classics This Fall

Chunky loafers are one of this season's hottest trends and Gigi Hadid is adding the preppy shoe into her fall footwear rotation. Just weeks ago, she was seen wearing the new platform UGGs en route to her Guest in Residence pop-up in New York City. Even more recently, the supermodel wore a pair of Reformation's leopard print loafers in between shows at Paris Fashion Week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Iman Explains Why She Hates It When People Call David Bowie Her 'Late Husband'

It's been six years since David Bowie's death, and Iman says she still thinks about her husband "every day and every minute." "I have a necklace that I'm wearing under here that has his name on it," the supermodel told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on SiriusXM's TODAY Show Radio on Wednesday. "I've worn it since that first week after David passed away."
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'A Friend of the Family': What Jan Broberg Says About Getting Abducted and Sharing Her Story (Exclusive)

Nearly 50 years after she was first kidnapped and brainwashed, Jan Broberg’s harrowing story about being abducted not once but twice by the same man is now the subject of the Peacock limited true-crime series A Friend of the Family. Not only that, but that man – Robert “B” Berchtold – manipulated her family, driving a wedge between her parents, Bob and Mary Ann, who couldn’t fathom that their charismatic neighbor would upend their lives.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy