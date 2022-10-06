ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Four family members in California kidnapping case found dead, Sheriff says

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJOxX_0iNve5r300

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Four family members in California, including an 8-month-old girl, were found dead in a rural area after they were abducted in the city of Merced on Monday, authorities said in an update on the case.

"Tonight our worst fears have been confirmed. We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are in fact deceased,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said in a video statement late on Wednesday.

The victims, including the 8-month-old girl Aroohi Dheri, were abducted along with her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, her father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan and Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 176

Vickie Andrus
3d ago

I was so Praying they would be found safe. I’m so sorry for the loss of these family members. May they all Rest In Peace! Condolences and Prayers for family and friends 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(11)
141
S683
3d ago

Devastating😪 Why? What would an 8 month old child do to threaten these murderers? YOU WILL BE FOUND and YOU WILL PAY. I’m praying for the family and friends, I’m so sorry.

Reply(6)
79
TimeIsStill
3d ago

Remember we live in a world that has both Good and Evil. Best advice is to keep your guard up at all times. Scan your surroundings and don't conversate with random people if the vibe isn't there.

Reply(10)
63
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago

Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
NEWARK, CA
TheDailyBeast

Suspect in California Family Kidnap Killing Had ‘Nasty’ Year-Long Feud With Victims, Sheriff Says

The suspect arrested in the cold-blooded kidnapping and murder of an eight-month-old baby, her parents, and her uncle had a yearlong feud with the victims, a sheriff said late Thursday.A farm worker found the bodies of infant Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amadeep Singh, 39, in an almond orchard in a remote region of the San Joaquin Valley in California late Wednesday. They were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in Merced on Monday morning.Convicted felon Jesus Salgado, 48, tried to kill himself the day after the relatives were abducted, authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
State
California State
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint

A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
CBS DFW

12-year-old at center of Parker Co. plot with friend to kill families dies

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. She and her 38-year-old father were hospitalized following the Sept. 20 shooting at their Weatherford home. He was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen but was recently released from the hospital. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators said the girl shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the her, officials said.The second 12-year-old from Lufkin, who Sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.   The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.   
PARKER COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
TODAY.com

Six people shot at a California school, official says

Six people were injured in a shooting at an Oakland school Wednesday, authorities said. The victims, all of whom were adults, were being treated at local hospitals, Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Twitter. Two were in critical but stable condition, and a third person was listed as stable at a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Violent Crime#Sheriff
The Independent

Man accused of kidnap and murder of family of four wanted revenge after being fired from business, police say

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a California family of four was seeking revenge after being fired from the family’s business, according to authorities – as it was revealed that the suspect previously held another former employee at gunpoint.Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, drove for trucking business Unison Parking in Merced but was let go sometime last year, Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said in a press conference on Thursday.Over the next year, he allegedly harboured a grudge against the family, with investigators uncovering a trove of “nasty” text and email exchanges and neighbours reporting seeing him prowling around...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Lootpress

Eight month pregnant mother charged after using Heroin at an Oak Hill grocery parking lot

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A pregnant Oak Hill mother is charged with child neglect resulting in injury or death after she is caught using Heroin. According to WV State Police, on October 3, 2022, Brittany Nicole Hall, 23, of Oak Hill, WV, was observed in the Kroger parking lot lighting a small plastic tube and smoking an unknown substance off a square piece of aluminum foil. When the officer approached the vehicle, Hall tried to conceal items in her pocket. A search was conducted, and officers found the items in her left pocket.
OAK HILL, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

How 2 Good Samaritans Rescued an Abducted Teen When They 'Ripped Her Away' from Alleged Captor at Restaurant

Mikella Debina's alleged captor, Duncan Mahi, is charged with kidnapping, sex assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and meth trafficking A Hawaii teen who police say was abducted at knifepoint Friday was rescued the very next day by a man and a woman who recognized her and stepped in to help. KHON-TV, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Hawaii News Now all reported on Saturday's rescue of Mikella Debina, 15. Debina and her boyfriend were on a secluded beach near Anaehoomalu Bay the previous afternoon when a man with a knife ordered her to tie him up and...
HILO, HI
The Independent

Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears

Los Angeles nurse Nicole Linton has been accused of having travelled at speeds of 130mph before killing five people at a busy intersection, a court has reportedly heard. Authorities had said the 37-year-old was driving at 90mph when she killed five people – including a woman who was eight months pregnant – in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles last month, police said.However, a court heard on Friday that Ms Linton had driven up to 130mph when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz, The Los Angeles Times reported.Citing the latest court filing in the case, the report said the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Reuters

620K+
Followers
359K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy