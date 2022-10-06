ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nomura plans to hire more bankers to beef up green financing

Reuters
 3 days ago
  • Companies

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) plans to hire more bankers to beef up its sustainable financing business in anticipation of a surge in demand for decarbonisation-related funding, its global investment banking chief said on Thursday.

The expansion plan comes after Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank added five managing directors in the last six months for the its Greentech unit, a merger-and-acquisition adviser in clean technology.

Nomura particularly wants to hire experienced managing directors in fields such as advanced autos, supply chains and transportation, Jeffrey McDermott, global investment banking co-head, told reporters at the company's sustainability event. He did not specify how many people it was looking to hire.

Nomura expects investments and funding required for decarbonisation to jump five to eight times globally by 2030 from now, he said.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Markets Insider

The Bank of England says $1 trillion could have been erased from UK pension funds' investments if it hadn't stepped in following budget turmoil

The BoE's emergency bond buying stopped $1 trillion from being lost in pension funds' investments. It's top governor said liability-driven investment strategies could have been left with deep losses. The BoE recently intervened in markets by buying $72 billion in bonds to fend off margin calls. The Bank of England...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses to protect them from the energy crisis, Polish prime minister says

Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses amid the energy crisis, Poland's premier said. Germany's €200 billion aid package has been criticized by leaders, with fears that subsidies will put firms in other nations at a disadvantage. Meanwhile, EU leaders have been trying to negotiate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Guardian

IMF chief warns world heading towards age of greater instability

The world faces growing recession risks and a “fundamental shift” away from relative stability to an age of breakdown in international relations and more frequent natural disasters, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, said a succession of economic shocks...
BUSINESS
