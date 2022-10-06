Read full article on original website
New York rappers praise Manchester scene
MANCHESTER, N.H. – “Support the music!”. That was the cry motorists driving past the corner of Auburn and Maple Streets heard on Friday afternoon as they met a group of rappers from New York City that chose Manchester to sell their records face-to-face with people at the intersection.
Donaher receives nods for New England Music Awards – vote for your fav by Oct. 12
MANCHESTER, NH – A local band was recently nominated in two categories for the 2022 New England Music Awards. The Manchester-based band Donaher—who describes their sound as “a throwback, heavy on ’90s pop-punk nostalgia”—was nominated for “Album of the Year” for their 2022 sophomore record “Gravity and the Stars Above” while receiving a second nod in the “Rising Stars: New Hampshire” category.
Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out
The student that created a racist homecoming dance proposal sign no longer attends Trinity High School in Manchester, according to its superintendent. A photo of a teenage boy and girl and the poster displaying the racist dance invite was posted by Black Lives Matter Manchester co-founder Ronelle Tshiela on her Twitter account Thursday identifying one of them as a student at Trinity High School in Manchester. Trinity is run by the Diocese of Manchester.
As it turns 100, the iconic Red Arrow Diner celebrates its history
It all started with the Red Arrow Garage in 1911 at 73-77 Lowell St. in Manchester selling and servicing “Cadillac Motor Cars” for the Fitz-Dillingham Company. David Lamontagne liked the name, and in 1922 the Red Arrow Diner opened its doors at 61 Lowell St. The diner has become as prized and historic as a classic Cadillac.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
NH Chronicle: 100 Years of The Red Arrow Diner
Wednesday, October 12th — Tonight, we are celebrating the 100th birthday of The Red Arrow Diner. The landmark opened its doors 100 years ago this week, and as Jean Makin shows us, the diner still draws crowds to the exact same spot where it served its first meal a century ago.
Manchester policing concept recognized by national report
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A national report released by the Addiction Policy Forum has named a practice begun in Manchester as one of the key strategies at the local and state level to address the country’s opioid epidemic. The Adverse Childhood Experiences Response Team (ACERT) is a joint project...
I’m Still Laughing About This NH Scarecrow Mooning Us With Pumpkin Butt-cheeks
The creative decorations people put up for fall and Halloween never cease to amaze me! We all have that one house in our neighborhood that goes all out ever year for Halloween. They transform their yard into an elaborate scene, and people from near and far drive by to observe the spectacle.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Colors delight at the Warner Fall Foliage Festival
WARNER, NH – The tradition of the Warner Fall Foliage Festival was lost over the last two Octobers as Covid limited the 2020 festival to virtual status while 2021 saw no festival at all. With the first festival held in 1947, this year’s edition is the 75th by calendar year but the 74th in actuality.
Rare coin and currency expo returns to Doubletree Hilton Oct. 14-15
MANCHESTER, NH – A semi-annual Rare Coin and Currency Expo returns to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 700 Elm St., for two days, Friday Oct. 14 and Saturday Oct. 15 and, brought to you by EBW Promotions, LLC. The show features over 200 tables and more than 100 dealers...
Firefighters battle blaze in Peabody mobile home
PEABODY, Mass. — Firefighters battled a blaze that ripped through a Peabody mobile home Saturday morning. Officials responded to the area of Newbury Street just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a dwelling. A mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on...
Vintage cars to hit Castle Hill Sunday
IPSWICH — The Trustees and the Vintage Sports Car Club of America have partnered for an automobile event featuring pre-WWII cars competing in timed races. Cars will race in the morning and again in the afternoon with a midday lunch break when the autos will be on display. Designated...
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Invisible Walls: Entrepreneurs Find Opportunity in Manchester’s Center City
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series of stories about how zoning affects communities and creates inequities. They are being shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. More stories in this series can be found at BusinessNHmagazine.com and collaborativenh.org. Amjad Rana, owner of Seven Days Market.
Salem didn’t make the list of most haunted Mass. towns. But these did.
In a spooky twist of fate, Massachusetts’ Witch City isn’t the most haunted place in the state. A new study from BetMassachusetts lists ten Massachusetts towns with the highest number of reported ghost sightings. The town most likely to call in the Ghostbusters is Lowell, with 59 ghost...
The Derryfield School Celebrates Groundbreaking
Manchester, NH – After a busy first month at the site of the Derryfield School’s future dining facility, design-builder Eckman Construction paused work for an evening to allow school leadership, staff, community members and project partners to celebrate the start of construction with a ceremonial groundbreaking. “Sometimes with...
You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England
Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
