WWMT
Pincumbe has lifetime of memories to share as the voice of the Eagles
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — It started innocently enough for the then-newest member of the Eagles community. "I couldn't really identify everything that's been good about it," John Pincumbe said. Even if he wasn't sold on the palette. "The ugly colors; purple and gold were not my idea of pretty colors,"...
Portage Cross Country Invitational returns for 24th race
PORTAGE, Mich. — The 24th Portage Cross Country Invitational will be held on Saturday at West Middle School. For anyone who plans to attend, they might want to head there earlier than expected. They won't be the only ones with the races running through their minds. The annual event...
Spooky sightings, best chance to see ghosts in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The state of Michigan has a rich history. What's scary is that some parts of history is unknown, especially in big cities like Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo. Spooky season: Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy. Muskegon is another city nearby that has...
Battle Creek man who survived terrorist attack completes Ironman
Battle Creek, Mich — After almost dying during a terrorist attack in Europe, a Battle Creek man's amazing recovery is reaching new heights. Sebastien Bellin has completed an Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii, which includes running, biking and swimming. Bellin was critically injured at the airport in Brussels, Belgium, during...
WWMT
Portage to host annual Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual Walk to Defeat ALS will raise funds for research and local care services in Portage Saturday. Homelessness: Kalamazoo non-profit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. ALS Michigan Chapter, one of the largest of the ALS Association nationwide, is hosting the event with a goal...
Three siblings in double murder case, mobile nuisance parties & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. McDonalds to start selling Happy Meals to adults, but with a twist. McDonald’s is collaborating with a popular streetwear brand to sell happy meals to adults!. Monday, customers were able to order the new...
Truck swerves to avoid deer, ends up in Battle Creek River
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A truck ended up in the Battle Creek River after swerving to avoid a deer Saturday, according to Battle Creek Firefighters. Battle Creek firefighters and the police department responded to the area of Bridgen Drive and Emmet Street, where the truck went in the water on Saturday morning.
Michigan 211 supports Florida in helping residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan 2-1-1 network began answering calls to assist Central Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida as one of the most powerful US storms ever recorded. The network has a standing mutual aid relationship with the Heart of Florida United Way and agreed...
Vicksburg Middle School closes Friday due to anonymous threat
VICKSBURG, Mich. — Vicksburg Middle School closed Friday after being notified of a threat made in an eighth-grade survey. Re-enlisted: Wish comes true for WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday in Battle Creek. The survey company found a threat made anonymously in one of the survey responses and told the...
Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired Thursday around 9 p.m. near the area of Gull Road and Heatherdown Lane, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are currently on scene in the area. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any new developments.
Prepping your home this fall could save you from costly winter repairs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the coldest air of the season thus far arriving Thursday night, some homeowners may start thinking about the long stretch of winter ahead. Forecast: Stay with News Channel 3 for the updated weather forecast. As temperatures take a tumble this fall, it's important to complete...
Kalamazoo Community Healing Centers hope to raise $120,000 with annual fundraiser
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo non-profit is expected to host a fundraiser to benefit children in the community. Community Healing Centers is scheduled to have their 8th annual Serve for Kids fundraiser Oct. 15 in hopes to raise its goal of $120,000. The Community Healing Centers provides specialized counseling...
Man hit and killed while crossing street in Grand Rapids
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids on Friday. The man was hit around 8:40 p.m. while crossing East Beltline near East Mall Drive, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died...
Duncan Aviation holds groundbreaking for new $40 million expansion project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Duncan Aviation leaders broke ground Friday morning on a $40 million expansion project. The 100,000 square foot expansion is expected to include a hangar for employees to service the aircraft, and an office space, shop space and storage space to help work on them, Andy Richards, chief operations officer for Duncan Aviation's Michigan Operations, said.
Adopt Today: Tom
KALAMAZOO, Mich — A simple name, for a complicated guy... Tom the two-year-old cat earned his orange stripes as an extrovert at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. He's a bit purr-ticular about his crowd at first, but he gets to know you, he really opens up. The endless chatter...
Woman shot, killed in alleged family dispute in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon woman, 30, was shot and killed Thursday in an apparent family dispute with a 60-year-old man. Thursday night: Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo. The shooting happened on Ray Street, near East Laketon Avenue, around 2:46 p.m., according to Muskegon Police Department. Officers...
Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer dies from cancer
KALAMAZOO, Mich — A Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer passed away Saturday after a battle with leukemia. The department releasing through a Facebook post Sunday morning that PSO Christian Smith, was called home. The post said Smith. "was a fierce warrior, devoted protector, and selfless public servant." It went on...
Kalamazoo Public Safety to assign 12 officers to new bike unit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety wrapped up its final day of training for its new bike unit Thursday. Lovell Street: Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend. The department assigned 12 officers to patrol the community using bicycles as their main source...
Wish comes true for WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Dozens of people gathered at Lakeview Assisted Living in Battle Creek, Thursday, to celebrate the 100th birthday of Army and Air Force Veteran Robert (Bob) Munie. What Munie didn't know, however, was that the celebration was actually a ceremony. The American hero and World War...
Kalamazoo employees to wear sensors, target toxic chemicals at treatment plant
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo employees will wear chemical sensor cartridges to target elevated levels of toxic gas at the wastewater plant, according to the city. Northside odor: Kalamazoo drops plans to install biofilter near Graphic Packaging facility. The city hired an industrial hygienist to begin the investigation into high...
