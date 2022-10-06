New Mexico United postpones match due to poor field conditions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was just under seven minutes into New Mexico United’s match against LA Galaxy II when officials delayed the game due to poor field conditions. After more than an hour and a half delay, the game was officially postponed.
When the initial delay began, rain was pouring at Isotopes park, and the sod used to cover the infield was already noticeably torn up by players. Grounds keepers brought in truck loads of dirt to try to fill in the holes, but after much work, the field was still deemed unplayable.
The match is postponed to a later date to be determined. Tickets purchased for Wednesday nights match will be valid for the rescheduled date.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
