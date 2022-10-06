Editorial: EPA expansion, environmental justice long overdue

The leader of the Environmental Protection Agency, a native son of North Carolina, announced a groundbreaking national initiative in his home state recently.

EPA administrator Michael Regan unveiled a new arm of his agency, an office devoted to environmental justice, in Warren County, the birthplace of the environmental justice movement.

Regan, an N.C. A&T alumnus who was born in Goldsboro, said the new office is the fulfillment of a pledge he had made when he first assumed his post as the first Black man to head the EPA.

And it appears to be a serious commitment, backed by serious resources.

Two hundred employees will staff the freshly minted Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, some in Washington, others spread among 10 regional EPA offices across the country. Its budget will be $100 million.

That’s a lot of added muscle. Currently, only 55 staffers handle the agency’s civil rights and environmental justice work.

“We are embedding environmental justice and civil rights into the DNA of EPA,” Regan said.

As for the event in Warren County that inspired the choice of venue for Regan’s announcement, it seems at once like the distant past. And only yesterday.

Forty years ago, protesters in Warren County confronted a caravan of 10 dump trucks rumbling toward a local landfill. Sixty state troopers in riot gear awaited them.

When the protesters sat on the roadway and refused to budge, the troopers arrested 55 of them, ultimately taking 500 of the demonstrators into custody.

The object of all that fear and anger?

Each of those trucks contained six tons of soil laced with PCBs, short for polychlorinated biphenyls, which have been associated with cancer and other disorders.

And by order of the state, the tainted soil would be dumped there.

The protesters wanted no part of the PCBs in their small, poor Black community near the Virginia border. Who would?

In the end, their efforts failed. The contaminated soil stayed put. The state of North Carolina refused to choose an alternate site. But the righteous ruckus the protesters had raised also had raised hard questions that persist to this day.

The Government Accountability Office found that three out of every four hazardous waste sites in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee were located in communities with high percentages of minority residents. Further, at least 26% of those minority populations lived below the poverty level.

A 1987 study by the United Church of Christ concluded that three out of every five African Americans and Hispanics in the United States live in communities that contain toxic waste sites.

The kinds of moral, social and scientific questions raised in Warren County four decades ago are still being raised right now in poor and minority communities: Why here? Why us? And what can be done about it?

Too often communities with the least money and political clout are burdened with the hazards of toxic landfills and pollution-spewing industries and other environmental health challenges.

And to find one you only need to look as far the latest headlines in Jackson, Mississippi, or Flint, Michigan. Or the majority-Black town of Reserve, Louisiana, where an elementary school sits within half a mile of a synthetic rubber plant that emits chloroprene, which is designated as a carcinogen in California, and a likely carcinogen by the EPA.

Some critics may point to the new office as a symptom of a bloated federal bureaucracy, but, if anything, it is overdue.

This expansion will achieve equal footing for the EPA’s environmental justice office with the other EPA national offices that concentrate on air, water and chemical pollution.

As it should be. And should have been a long time ago.

Today’s editorial is from The Winston-Salem Journal. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.