CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Encouraging kids to stay in their communities after they graduate is the goal of the community arts project in Calhoun County. “The youth are in the schools, so we wanna keep them engaged and keep them involved because we believe that an engaged community is a healthy community and a healthy community is a prosperous community," said Calhoun County recreation director Zachary Tarrant.

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO