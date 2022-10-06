Read full article on original website
Day of school threats, hoaxes plagues South Carolina schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local, state, and federal law enforcement are investigating after they say a social media challenge led to threats and disruptions at schools across South Carolina Wednesday. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the hoax that he dealt with appears to have started on TikTok, where he...
Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
Blythewood High to be on e-learning Thursday following scare, hoax
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Blythewood High School will have an e-learning day Thursday as its students and staff recover from a stressful day caused by a fake threat against the school. The district announced Wednesday night that the school would move to that adapted school day for Thursday. Students can...
Claflin University student shares experience being mentored by FBI Columbia
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The FBI in Columbia has launched its first mentoring program, allowing employees to connect with students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the Midlands and expose them to potential career opportunities. The program is giving college students insight into the world of federal...
wach.com
Students sent into panic after shooting hoax prompts lockdowns across SC schools
BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WACH) -- A social media challenge prompted lockdowns and evacuations at 18 elementary, middle, and high schools across South Carolina after unknown callers claimed there was an active shooter on school grounds. The Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to Blythewood High School on Oct. 5 with roughly 150...
'Scary': Blythewood students share their experience from shooter hoax
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Samantha Threats, a freshman at Blythewood High School, and her sister Shataria were having what they called a normal Wednesday morning getting to school and going to their first period class. But that was soon interrupted by an announcement saying the school was on lockdown. “I...
WIS-TV
Church donates $3000 to establish food pantry at Richland Northeast High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Pastor Chris Leevy Johnson and the Brookland Baptist Church donated $3000 to establish a food pantry at Richland Northeast High School. The church and the pastor said they’re committed to establishing a food pantry at every high school in Richland Two. Friday’s donation to Richland Northeast was made in honor of an R2 graduate, Justice Reginé Stewart.
Parents talk about being helpless after shooting hoax at high school
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Whenever a school lockdown happens, even if it does turn out to be all a hoax, it's a given that parents still have questions and want answers. This was the case today for guardians of Blythewood High School students. Fear, confusion, phone calls and hours of...
WIS-TV
McMaster suggests school shooter hoax calls may have come from “same place”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, Sc. (WIS) - While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law enforcement has found on a series of hoax calls which falsely reported school shootings across the state on Wednesday. McMaster told a group of journalists on Thursday SLED Chief...
coladaily.com
Update: Blythewood High School lockdown lifted after hoax phone call
Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) was on scene at Blythewood High School Wednesday morning after receiving a report that a gunshot was fired. RCSD determined the call was one of three hoax calls made to South Carolina schools this morning. According to RCSD, deputies secured the school and evaluated the...
New school superintendent named for Lexington One
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees has selected a new superintendent. The board unanimously selected Dr. Gerrita L. Postlewait to serve as superintendent. Postlewait, who has served as interim superintendent since July, replaces Dr. Gregory Little who accepted a role with the South Carolina...
Richland One student charged with bringing loaded gun to school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midlands high school student school has been charged with bringing a loaded gun on school property, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say administrators at Lower Richland High School were made aware that a student had a weapon in his vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Community arts project encourages youth retention in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Encouraging kids to stay in their communities after they graduate is the goal of the community arts project in Calhoun County. “The youth are in the schools, so we wanna keep them engaged and keep them involved because we believe that an engaged community is a healthy community and a healthy community is a prosperous community," said Calhoun County recreation director Zachary Tarrant.
Sheriff: Social media hoax led to scare at Blythewood High, sheriff says
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A report of shots fired at Blythewood High School was a hoax, one of several in South Carolina Wednesday that started from a TikTok challenge, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. "This morning law enforcement responded to a call from an unknown caller that shots...
WIS-TV
Richland Two incident under investigation in alleged assault
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher in Richland School District Two is under investigation for an alleged assault. An incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at 1141 Kelly Mill Rd, Kelly Mill Middle School on Sept. 22. The report says two 7th-grade students...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. officials search for two missing children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing children. Kobe Jackson, 11, and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, both went missing early Saturday morning around 1 from Wynette Way and Fore Avenue, respectively. The boys are not related but are...
WIS-TV
Lower Richland student charged for bringing gun onto campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old Lower Richland High student has been charged with taking a gun to school. The teen is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm. According to officers, around 3:30 p.m....
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for Parklane Road burglary suspects
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re looking for two men involved in a break-in at a Columbia convenience store. At around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 investigators say two men were spotted on surveillance footage at the Circle K in the 7900 block of Parklane Rd. RCSD said one of them used a rock to smash the front window. Once inside he filled a trash bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco.
‘Embarrassing,’ ‘sickening.’ NC school board member reprimanded for inappropriate texts
A Johnston County school board member is censured for the second time in 2 months. He’s now accused of texting during a meeting about a school district employee that he acknowledges was “a lapse of judgment.”
DHEC reports cases of Legionnaires' disease in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's top health agency is investigating cases of recently-identified Legionnaires' disease in Richland County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced in a health advisory on Friday that it had found cases of the disease along with "individuals with clinically compatible illness" who work at a manufacturing facility in Richland County.
