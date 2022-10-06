Read full article on original website
Anthony Thomas
2d ago
why would you punch a old man twice your age 🤔 now you're gonna have alot of young dudes you can punch where you're going 👌
Reply(1)
2
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and DecayThe Daily ScoopKey Biscayne, FL
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
House of Horror's 20-year Haunt in South FloridaDina in MiamiDoral, FL
SoFlo Boat Show to Drop Anchor at Miami Marine Stadium on May 2023Dina in MiamiMiami, FL
Lottery ticket worth $153,539.59 recently sold at Florida gas stationKristen WaltersFlorida State
Related
Man arrested in fatal shooting of beloved Miami grandmother
MIAMI -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death last month of a beloved Miami-Dade grandmother who was an innocent bystander caught during an exchange of gunfire by rival gang members, authorities said.James Calvin Velazquez, 24, was being held Saturday after being charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of Elizabeth Level, 85, who was known in her Liberty City neighborhood as Miss Liz, state officials announced.In a written statement, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the arrest was due in part to a police surveillance camera placed in the area as a...
Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death
MIAMI (AP) — A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation. A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit county found Pablo Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison. “Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. Lyle has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, during a confrontation at a Miami intersection.
Two bodies found at NW Miami-Dade apartment
MIAMI - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a northwest Miami-Dade apartment. The residence is on NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue. According to police, a friend of the men went to check on them just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and found the front door unlocked. Inside, they discovered the bodies of the men who had been shot.Neighbors said they heard gunshots a few days ago. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said Maurice Rips. One neighbor told CBS4 that he was friends with one of the men who died. He believes the man has been dead inside the home since Monday because that was the last time he heard from him. Neighbors said one of the men was 25 years old, the other in his early 30s. Both new the neighborhood, only living there a few months."They used to have to pick up trucks and they used to go work to pick up pallets and things like that," said Rips. Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. The names of the men have not been released.
Click10.com
85-year-old ‘Miss Liz’ killed by gang member, according to state attorney, police
MIAMI, Fla. – A rival gang member is responsible for the killing of an 85-year-old known in the neighborhood as “Miss Liz,” according to Miami-Dade County’s State Attorney and the City of Miami’s police chief. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and City of Miami Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Man arrested in August Miami Gardens gas station slaying
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man they accuse of shooting and killing another man at a gas station back in August. Police said they arrested Jerry Jean-Baptiste Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge. He’s accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Carvacio...
Coast Guard offloads $22 million worth of cocaine in Florida
A Coast Guard crew dropped off a big payload from multiple drug seizures in the Caribbean.
calleochonews.com
A shooting in Overtown leaves one man dead
Another shooting in Overtown leaving a 20-something-year-old man dead saddens the community. Miami’s second oldest neighborhood which dates back to 1896 is also known for having many violent incidents on a regular basis. Unfortunately, Overtown is one of Miami’s most dangerous neighborhoods with a significant crime rate. Earlier this month, a shooting took place in the neighborhood, injuring one man and now another shooting in Overtown occurs,
Click10.com
Person hit, killed by Brightline train in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A person is dead after being hit by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach Friday. Sky 10 was over the scene, located near a crossing at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue, at around 12:30 p.m., where a body, covered by a tarp, was lying near the tracks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Click10.com
Police: Cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MIAMI – A 51-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious conduct charge after being accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while on a cruise over the weekend. Miami-Dade police arrested Ernest Richard Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, on Monday, after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami.
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Allapattah hit-and-run crash
MIAMI – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood and left the scene late Wednesday night, according to police. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers were called to the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30 p.m. to investigate the hit-and-run crash.
Click10.com
Family mourns 19-year-old killed in Little Haiti shooting
MIAMI – Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday night in Miami. Family members of the victim spoke to Local 10 News on Wednesday. They said the young man, who they identify as 19-year-old Princeton Ulysse, had his whole life ahead of him. He is...
South Florida mom arrested for leaving kids home along while working
A South Florida mom was arrested for leaving her young children alone while she went to work at her restaurant job.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
71-year-old woman claims pastor and his son scammed her out of $20K
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Broward County are searching for a former pastor who allegedly scammed a woman out of thousands of dollars. Its left 71-year-old Pauline Bryce devastated. “That’s all I had, that’s my life savings,” she said. “I saved it penny by penny.”...
Delray Beach police officer arrested
Peter Sosa, a Delray Beach police officer for 12 years, has arrested in aggravated assault of a firefighter, stemming from a residential fire near his home in unincorporated Lake Worth.
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person suspected in an armed robbery and who was stopped by deputies near Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday faced a judge. Kanye Eugene is accused of being involved in an armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes. Several deputies stopped a blue Honda Civic before taking him...
Father arrested after 10-year-old brings gun to South Florida school
A father has been arrested after his 10-year-old brought a gun to a South Florida elementary school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Student dies after jumping from building at Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, and fire rescue officials are calling it a suicide. “The individual had taken his own life in an act of suicide,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, “and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
WSVN-TV
Bald eagle spotted in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a wild sighting in Pembroke Pines. A bald eagle was spotted sitting on a tree branch. The city is actually home to a bald eagle nest. Bald eagles are protected by state law. Authorities warned people not to approach, stand under or make...
Click10.com
Rough arrest caught on camera in Broward County after man drives wrong way into complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man is facing charges after police say his aggressiveness and resistance led to a rough arrest over the weekend. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Patrick Lovon McBride, 35, entered the Driftwood Apartments at 1809 NW 31st Ave. in Lauderhill through the wrong side Sunday and then side-swiped a Fort Lauderdale police officer’s car after the officer yelled out his window to McBride that he was entering the wrong way.
NBC Miami
WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Broward Ends With 2 in Custody
At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Broward County, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Deputies...
People
336K+
Followers
54K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 5