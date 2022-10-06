ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Anthony Thomas
2d ago

why would you punch a old man twice your age 🤔 now you're gonna have alot of young dudes you can punch where you're going 👌

CBS Miami

Man arrested in fatal shooting of beloved Miami grandmother

MIAMI -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death last month of a beloved Miami-Dade grandmother who was an innocent bystander caught during an exchange of gunfire by rival gang members, authorities said.James Calvin Velazquez, 24, was being held Saturday after being charged with one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of Elizabeth Level, 85, who was known in her Liberty City neighborhood as Miss Liz, state officials announced.In a written statement, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the arrest was due in part to a police surveillance camera placed in the area as a...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death

MIAMI (AP) — A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation. A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit county found Pablo Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison. “Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. Lyle has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, during a confrontation at a Miami intersection.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Two bodies found at NW Miami-Dade apartment

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a northwest Miami-Dade apartment. The residence is on NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue. According to police, a friend of the men went to check on them just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and found the front door unlocked. Inside, they discovered the bodies of the men who had been shot.Neighbors said they heard gunshots a few days ago. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said Maurice Rips. One neighbor told CBS4 that he was friends with one of the men who died. He believes the man has been dead inside the home since Monday because that was the last time he heard from him.   Neighbors said one of the men was 25 years old, the other in his early 30s. Both new the neighborhood, only living there a few months."They used to have to pick up trucks and they used to go work to pick up pallets and things like that," said Rips. Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. The names of the men have not been released. 
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested in August Miami Gardens gas station slaying

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man they accuse of shooting and killing another man at a gas station back in August. Police said they arrested Jerry Jean-Baptiste Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge. He’s accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Carvacio...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
calleochonews.com

A shooting in Overtown leaves one man dead

Another shooting in Overtown leaving a 20-something-year-old man dead saddens the community. Miami’s second oldest neighborhood which dates back to 1896 is also known for having many violent incidents on a regular basis. Unfortunately, Overtown is one of Miami’s most dangerous neighborhoods with a significant crime rate. Earlier this month, a shooting took place in the neighborhood, injuring one man and now another shooting in Overtown occurs,
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth

MIAMI – A 51-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious conduct charge after being accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while on a cruise over the weekend. Miami-Dade police arrested Ernest Richard Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, on Monday, after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian killed in Allapattah hit-and-run crash

MIAMI – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood and left the scene late Wednesday night, according to police. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said officers were called to the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30 p.m. to investigate the hit-and-run crash.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Family mourns 19-year-old killed in Little Haiti shooting

MIAMI – Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday night in Miami. Family members of the victim spoke to Local 10 News on Wednesday. They said the young man, who they identify as 19-year-old Princeton Ulysse, had his whole life ahead of him. He is...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

Student dies after jumping from building at Fort Lauderdale High School

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, and fire rescue officials are calling it a suicide. “The individual had taken his own life in an act of suicide,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, “and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Bald eagle spotted in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a wild sighting in Pembroke Pines. A bald eagle was spotted sitting on a tree branch. The city is actually home to a bald eagle nest. Bald eagles are protected by state law. Authorities warned people not to approach, stand under or make...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Rough arrest caught on camera in Broward County after man drives wrong way into complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man is facing charges after police say his aggressiveness and resistance led to a rough arrest over the weekend. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Patrick Lovon McBride, 35, entered the Driftwood Apartments at 1809 NW 31st Ave. in Lauderhill through the wrong side Sunday and then side-swiped a Fort Lauderdale police officer’s car after the officer yelled out his window to McBride that he was entering the wrong way.
