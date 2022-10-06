Winfield Scott Stratton statue returns to downtown Colorado Springs

The Winfield Scott Stratton statue is now back on its pedestal located at Nevada Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue in Downtown Colorado Springs.

It was reinstalled after a five month long absence for repairs.

An issue was discovered when the statue was seen swaying on a windy days.

“There had been some fatigue in the metal base that was causing a crack. So when we took it down, we had to identify what was causing that sway and then to repair it,” said Colorado Springs Cultural Services Manager, Matt Mayberry.

The statue is important because of Stratton’s significance in Colorado Springs history.

“Early 1870s, he was a carpenter and part time prospector, he struck it rich, really the first major millionaire to come out of the Cripple Creek gold rush,” said Mayberry.

Stratton then opted to use his wealth for philanthropy.

