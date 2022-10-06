ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Winfield Scott Stratton statue returns to downtown Colorado Springs

By Bill Folsom
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HbzH6_0iNvbA9E00

The Winfield Scott Stratton statue is now back on its pedestal located at Nevada Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue in Downtown Colorado Springs.

It was reinstalled after a five month long absence for repairs.

An issue was discovered when the statue was seen swaying on a windy days.

“There had been some fatigue in the metal base that was causing a crack. So when we took it down, we had to identify what was causing that sway and then to repair it,” said Colorado Springs Cultural Services Manager, Matt Mayberry.

The statue is important because of Stratton’s significance in Colorado Springs history.

“Early 1870s, he was a carpenter and part time prospector, he struck it rich, really the first major millionaire to come out of the Cripple Creek gold rush,” said Mayberry.

Stratton then opted to use his wealth for philanthropy.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Over 125 attend 4th annual Runyon to the Res clean-up

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — More than 125 volunteers helped clean an eight-mile stretch of the Arkansas River for the fourth annual “Runyon to the Res,” organized by Colorado Lottery to support conservation early Saturday morning. The clean-up aimed to remove debris and trash from a heavily used stretch of trail that runs along the Arkansas River. […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Nevada State
City
Rush, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Stratton, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Cripple Creek, CO
FOX21News.com

Great American RV Show underway in Colorado Springs

(SPONSORED) — Loving Living Local Host, Nova, got the chance to visit the Great American RV Show, on Friday, Oct. 7. The Great American RV Show is currently being held at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs through Saturday, Oct. 8. Those who plan to attend the event can expect a vast array of RV options to tour, look inside and preview.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado State Patrol asks for witnesses of crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol asked for witnesses of crash that happened on the north side of the city Friday evening. Just before 6:30 p.m. a red sedan was westbound on Interquest Pkwy. at Market Center Point when a gray sedan was eastbound at the intersection and turning left. To avoid the The post Colorado State Patrol asks for witnesses of crash in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 'Morton' the moose spotted near Buena Vista, CO

Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police were investigating an incident...
BUENA VISTA, CO
KKTV

Green District opens their second location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Green District, the Louisville, KY based salad company, has opened their second location in Colorado Springs in Northgate. Green District is a fast casual restaurant for salads, wraps, and grain bowls, said President and CEO Jordan Doepke. “This is our second one that we are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winfield Scott
Person
Matt Mayberry
Person
Winfield Scott Stratton
KRDO

City of Colorado Springs seeks volunteers to serve on various committees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve on a number of committees. Currently, volunteers are sought to serve on the Independent Ethics Commission, Initiative Review Committee, and the Stormwater Advisory Committee. Independent Ethics Commission. The Independent Ethics Commission (IEC) was created by...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Superintendent for large Colorado Springs school district retiring at end of the school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy District 20 Superintendent J. Thomas Gregory announced his retirement at a school board meeting Thursday night in Colorado Springs. Gregory is retiring after 32 years of working for Academy District 20. In a release on Friday, he expressed “both happiness and sadness” regarding his retirement, and he shared pride in the accomplishments of the district in recent years.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Pikes Peak Avenue#Roku#Appletv#Android#Koaa News5
coloradopolitics.com

Opposition to marijuana, psychedelic mushroom ballot questions possible in Colorado Springs-based district

School District 49 may formally oppose measures to legalize recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs and a statewide measure to decriminalize possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms. The proposed resolution states that approving the ballot questions could increase students' access to harmful psychoactive substances. Denver recreational marijuana data sheds light...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Worst Colorado Places for Drivers Who Won't Stay in Their Lane

"Stay in your lane" is a phrase frequently used when people drift from what they do best. But failing to remain between the lines on roadways can have tragic consequences, as seen in the growing death toll on Colorado roadways. According to the Colorado State Patrol, fatalities caused by lane...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
News Break
Politics
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy