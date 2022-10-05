Stretch run beginning in CIAA, SIAC

The so-called ‘stretch run’ of the 2022 HBCU football season is upon us.

It begins over the next three weeks (depending on the conference).

CIAA stretch run

For the CIAA, intra-divisional games – games between teams in the same division – begins this week as the regular season enters its final five weeks.

This is when determining North and South Division champions in the CIAA really begins.

That’s the focus of our preview this week. The CIAA title game in Salem, Va. is set for Nov. 12.

Stretch run for SIAC and others

There is an almost similar schedule for the SIAC which will also stage its championship game on Nov. 12. True intra-divisional play will start up next week in the SIAC. Its title game will be played at the home of the East Division champion.

Conference play between teams in the MEAC begins in earnest in two weeks (Oct. 22). It gets started with the Norfolk State / Morgan State game this Saturday. Delaware State and Norfolk State will play only the second MEAC game next week (Oct. 15).

The SWAC is a little different. Teams in the SWAC will play inter-divisional games right through the Nov. 26 end of the regular season. The SWAC Championship Game will be played Dec. 3.

Handicapping the CIAA North

In the CIAA North, it usually comes down to three teams – three-time champion Bowie State, Virginia Union and Virginia State. It looks to be trending that way again this season. Virginia Union has had the best start.

Dr. Alvin Parker’s VUU Panthers (5-0, 3-0 CIAA) are the conference’s only undefeated team. VUU is currently ranked 12th in the AFCA NCAA Div. II Coaches Poll and 17th in the D2football.com poll.

Virginia Union (5-0) is inside the Top 20 in both the AFCA (Coaches) and d2football.com polls.

Virginia State (4-1, 3-0) and Bowie State (3-2, 2-1) are just behind VUU in the standings.

This week’s top CIAA match up

Bowie State heads to Ettrick, Va. Saturday for Virginia State’s homecoming (4 p.m.). It is an intriguing match up for several reasons.

Dr. Henry Frazier III at Virgina State.

New VSU head coach Dr. Henry Frazier III is a Washington, D.C. native and former BSU quarterback (1986-89) who was head coach of the Bulldogs from 1999-2003.

Frazier was head coach at Prairie View A&M (2004-2010) where he won a SWAC championship in 2009. He then took over at N. C. Central (2010-2013). Frazier returned to BSU as special assistant to former head coach Damon Wilson as the Bulldogs won the last three CIAA titles.

In May, Frazier was named the new head coach at VSU. A month later, Wilson left BSU to become the new head coach at Morgan State. Former BSU linebackers coach Kyle Jackson, who played for and coached under Wilson, was named BSU’s interim head coach.

The rivalry

Virginia State has not beaten Bowie State during the Bulldogs’ three-peat of N. Div. and CIAA titles , but the games have been close. The rivalry has been made more juicy as they will have met at each other’s homecomings in three of the last four seasons. They’ll do it again this year.

The Trojans lost 51-44 last season at Bowie as the teams combined for over 1,000 yards of offense. The score was tied at 44 midway thru the fourth quarter.

VSU fell 24-14 at their 2019 homecoming in Ettrick. It was one of only two losses for VSU (the other to Norfolk State of the MEAC) during a 9-2 campaign. BSU led that game 17-14 entering the fourth quarter.

In 2018, VSU fought back from a 20-2 deficit before falling 20-15 at Bowie State’s homecoming. VSU’s attempt at a game-winning drive was halted at midfield in the final minute. The CIAA did not play during the COVID-marred 2020 season.

In fact, before Shaw’s last minute 17-14 win over Bowie State this season, the Bulldogs had only one loss in conference play – 42-23 to Chowan in 2018 – in the last three seasons.

Virginia State RB Trenton Cannon runs away from a Bowie State defender en route to a 234-yard rushing day in their 2017 match up. VSU’s 47-35 win was the last time the Trojans got by Bowie State. They meet Saturday at VSU’s homecoming.

VSU last beat BSU in 2017, 47-35 behind running back Trenton Cannon’s 234 rushing yards en route to winning the N. Div. and CIAA titles. Cannon is now in his fifth season in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans.

This season’s VSU/BSU match-up

So far this season, VSU lost its season-opener to nationally-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne, 38-19 . L-RU (4-1) is currently ranked 14th in the Coaches (AFCA) Div. II poll with i ts only loss to Div. II No. 1 and defending national champion Ferris State (27-5 on Sept. 10).

Bowie State’s loss was at S. Div. contender Shaw on a last-minute touchdown, 17-14.

Golatt

Bowie State graduate quarterback Dion Golatt Jr., a Morgan State transfer, has ably stepped in replacing Ja’Rome Johnson. Johnson quarterbacked BSU to the 2019 and 2021 CIAA titles.

After a record 469-yard, four-TD passing performance in a 69-0 win against St. Augustine’s last week, Golatt is second in the conference in passing yardage at 276.8 yards per game. He leads the CIAA with ten passing touchdowns.

BSU averaged nearly 180 rushing yards per game a season ago. They were led by 1,000-yard rusher Calil Wilkins. The Bulldogs are averaging 146 rushing yards per game this season. Redshirt sophomore Sam Doku is BSU’s leading rusher with 299 yards (59.9 ypg.) thru five games with three TDs.

Hagans

VSU senior running back Darius Hagans is second in CIAA rushing. Hagans averages 116.0 rushing yards per game and 6.0 yards per carry. He has scored three rushing touchdowns. Five-eleven, 210-pound junior Jordan Davis is the VSU quarterback. He has thrown for 738 yards (147.5 ypg.) with six touchdowns and two interceptions thru five games.

Give the passing edge to Bowie State and the rushing edge to Virginia State. Both defenses are solid.

Also in the North

In other North Division games, Virginia Union is at home in Richmond, Va. (12 noon) for its homecoming vs. Elizabeth City State (1-4, 1-2). Lincoln (2-2, 1-1) has homecoming (1 p.m.) hosting Chowan (2-3, 2-1).

Next week, VUU plays at Bowie State. VSU will host VUU on Nov. 5, the last week of the regular season.

Handicapping the CIAA South

In the South, Shaw (2-3) and four-time division champion Fayetteville State (3-2) both have 2-1 records in CIAA games. They appear on a collision course for division supremacy. They have a date in Fayetteville for Oct. 29.

After getting by Bowie State, Shaw fell to VSU last week 28-24 on a Trojans’ touchdown with :12 seconds left. FSU battled unbeaten Virginia Union to the wire on Sept. 24 but fell 31-28.

This week, FSU has its homecoming (2 p.m.) vs. winless Saint Augustine’s (0-5, 0-3). Shaw visits (1 p.m.) J. C. Smith (1-3, 1-2) in Charlotte (N.C.) and Livingstone (1-4, 0-3) hosts (1 p.m.) Winston-Salem State (0-4, 0-2) in Salisbury, NC.

This week in the SIAC

Chennis Berry

Chennis Berry’s Tigers of Benedict are the only undefeated team (5-0) in the SIAC. But it is defending champion Albany State that continues as the league’s highest nationally-ranked team.

At 4-1, head coach Gabe Gardina’s ASU Golden Rams are tied for 22nd in the AFCA poll. They are 13th in the D2 poll . Benedict is not in the AFCA poll but is 24th in the D2 poll. Both Benedict and Albany State are in the SIAC East and will face off next week (Oct. 15) at Albany State’s homecoming.

This week, Benedict puts its undefeated record on the line hosting (2 p.m.) Miles (1-3, 1-0). Albany State is at Edward Waters (1-4, 1-3).

Lane and Tuskegee are both 3-2 overall and 2-0 in SIAC games to lead the West Division.

Lane, coming off a big win 28-27 in overtime vs. Tennessee State, hosts (2 p.m.) Kentucky State (1-4, 1-1). Tuskegee, who needed two overtimes to defeat Clark Atlanta Saturday, plays Morehouse in Birmingham for their Classic (7 p.m.). In previous years the Morehouse-Skeege Classic was played in Columbus, Ga.

This week in the SWAC

After a bye week, undefeated and nationally-ranked Jackson State (4-0, 2-0 SWAC E) gets back into action at homecoming (2 p.m.) at Alabama State (3-2, 1-1 E). JSU is ranked eighth in both the AFCA FCS and STATS Perform FCS Top 2 5. Jackson is also atop the HBCUGameday FCS poll.

Prairie View A&M (3-2, 3-0 W) is the early leader in the West Division. The Panthers have a key division game (4 p.m.) hosting Southern (2-2, 1-1 W).

Alcorn State (2-2, 1-1 W) plays (6 p.m.) at Miss. Valley State, Grambling State (1-4, 0-2 W) is at Alabama A&M (1-4, 1-1 E) and Texas Southern (1-4, 1-2 W) is at Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s homecoming (2 p.m.).

Florida A&M (at S. C. State, 2 p.m,) and Bethune-Cookman (at Tennessee State, 5 p.m.) have out-of-conference games.

This week in the MEAC

Norfolk State (0-5) plays at Morgan State (2-2) in the first homecoming game (1 p.m.) for new MSU coach Damon Wilson. The winner will have the early lead in the MEAC race.

Games This week

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8



Johnson C. Smith vs. Shaw in Charlotte, NC 1p

Livingstone vs Winston-Salem State in Salisbury, NC 1p

Lane vs. Kentucky State in Jackson, TN 2p

Missouri Southern vs. Lincoln (MO) in Joplin, MO 2p

Benedict vs. Miles in Columbia, SC 2p

Allen vs. Clark Atlanta in Blythewood, SC 6p

Edward Waters vs. Albany State in Jacksonville, FL 6p

Warner vs. Florida Memorial in Lake Wales, FL 7p

Ottawa vs. Texas College in Surprize, AZ 7p

TV / STREAMING GAMES

Alabama A&M vs. Grambling State in Huntsville, AL – HBCUGo 1p

Hampton vs. Maine in Hampton, VA – Flo Sports 2p

SC State vs. Florida A&M in Orangeburg, SC – ESPN+ 2p

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern in Prairie View, TX – ESPN+ 4p

Tennessee State vs. Bethune-Cookman in Nashville, TN – ESPN+ 5p

Miss. Valley State vs. Alcorn State in Itta Bena, MS – ESPN+ 6p

Morehouse-Skeege Classic

Morehouse vs. Tuskegee in Birmingham, AL – ESPN+ 7p

HOMECOMINGS

Virginia Union vs. Elizabeth City State in Richmond, VA 12n

Central State vs. Fort Valley State in Wilberforce, OH 1p

Morgan State vs. Norfolk State in Baltimore, MD – ESPN+ 1p

Lincoln (PA) vs Chowan in Lincoln Univ., PA – HBCUGo 1p

W. Va. State vs. W. Virginia Wesleyan in Institute, WV 1:30p

Alabama State vs. Jackson State in Montgomery, AL – ESPNU 2p

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Texas Southern in Pine Bluff, AR 2p

Fayetteville State vs. Saint Augustine’s in Fayetteville, NC 2p

Savannah State vs. VA-Lynchburg in Savannah, GA – FloSports 3p

Virginia State vs. Bowie State in Ettrick, VA – PRC Communications 4p

The post Stretch run beginning in CIAA, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday .