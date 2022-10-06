Eddie Hearn says the determination to axe the scandal-laden Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn 157-pound catchweight fight came directly from him and his partners. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been in damage control ever since it was revealed earlier this week that Hearn’s client, Benn, tested positive for a performance enhancing drug, clomifene. The Daily Mail, a British news outlet, published the revelation on Wednesday, thus throwing into chaos an event that many were calling the most intriguing British boxing bout in recent memory.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO