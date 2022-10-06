Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul Optimistic that Match with Anderson Silva Fight Can Rack Up 700,000 PPV Buys
Jake Paul has a feeling his showdown with Anderson Silva will garner him the biggest pay-per-view numbers of his nascent boxing career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is headed for an eight-round, 180-pound cruiserweight bout against former UFC champion Anderson Silva Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz, on Showtime Pay-Per-View.
Boxing Scene
Shields Not Worried About The Judges in Marshall Showdown
IBF, WBA, WBC middleweight champion Claressa Shields is motivated to dominate her career rival, WBO champion Savannah Marshall, in their upcoming grudge match. The two will battle in an undisputed fight on October 15 at the O2 Arena in London. The anticipated clash will air on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the United States.
Boxing Scene
Roman Fury, Brother of Tyson, Ready For Pro Debut in Doncaster
Tyson Fury’s younger brother, Roman, is the latest Fury to enter the professional prizefighting amphitheater this weekend, as Roman debuts at the Doncaster Race Course, Yorkshire, UK. Roman is trained alongside Team Fury in Morecambe, and under the guidance of Jimmy James Harrington. The cruiserweight hope opened up on...
Boxing Scene
Andre Ward: Canelo ‘Doesn’t Have Lot Of Prime Names On His Resume’
Andre Ward isn’t ready to go completely out of his way to call Canelo Alvarez a world-beater. The four-division champion Alvarez’s stock took a hit earlier in May when he lost to undefeated light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision. He bounced back in September to beat archrival Gennadiy Golovkin via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
Hearn: I Will Not Be Promoting This Fight With Foreign Commission Or Alternate Governing Body
Eddie Hearn continues to hold out hope for a favorable response from all involved parties regarding the fate of the Chris Eubank Jr.-Conor Benn grudge match. What the chairman of Matchroom Boxing hopes to avoid is having to go to extreme measures to proceed with the event. “Let’s see what...
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz Wants Wilder, Fury, Usyk, Joshua, and Retirement Fight in Mexico
Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz just turned 33-years-old and has three or four years left in the professional ring, with four rivals he wants to face before retirement and a dream goodbye fight at Azteca Stadium in Mexico. Andres Ruiz, father of the Destroyer, has talked with his son...
Boxing Scene
Fernando Martinez: Ancajas Underrated Me, But I Surprised Everybody; Made His Day Sh!t
LOS ANGELES – Fernando Martinez reacted Thursday like a little kid unwrapping presents on Christmas morning. Finally, more than seven months after his life-changing upset of Jerwin Ancajas, Martinez was presented with his IBF junior bantamweight championship belt before a press conference at The Westin Los Angeles Airport. Martinez, the father of a 9-year-old daughter, cradled his crown and joked that it felt like he had just witnessed the birth of his second child.
Boxing Scene
Jose Ramirez ‘Anxious’ to Fight Top 140-Pounders, Wants Zepeda, Prograis, Taylor, Lopez
Jose Ramirez is ready to jump back into the lion’s den. The former 140-pound titlist from Avenal, California, offered an enthusiastic appraisal of his division, saying in a recent interview that as soon as he is able to, he wants to take on all the top contenders and titleholders.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Hearn Insists Decision to Pull Eubank-Benn Was Made By Matchroom, Wasserman
Eddie Hearn says the determination to axe the scandal-laden Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn 157-pound catchweight fight came directly from him and his partners. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been in damage control ever since it was revealed earlier this week that Hearn’s client, Benn, tested positive for a performance enhancing drug, clomifene. The Daily Mail, a British news outlet, published the revelation on Wednesday, thus throwing into chaos an event that many were calling the most intriguing British boxing bout in recent memory.
Boxing Scene
Junior Cruzat Talks Upcoming Fight, Training With Moloney Brothers
Rising Chilean star Junior Cruzat is set for his Chilean national title fight on October 15, with the rising featherweight standout sharing a training base with brothers Andrew and Jason Moloney. Cruzat has spent a portion of his camp in Australia with the highly rated pair, and he discussed the...
Boxing Scene
Eubank Jr: Benn Has Escaped His Schooling... For Now
Chris Eubank Jr. has not ruled out a future meeting with a longtime bitter rival. For now, the second-generation grudge match between the younger Eubank and Conor Benn is on hold. A drug testing scandal has forced a postponement of their awaited grudge match, which was due to headline a DAZN Pay-Per-View event this Saturday from The O2 in London. Ilford’s Benn (21-0, 14KOs) produced a positive test in mid-September for the banned substance Clomiphene as discovered through testing contracted by VADA.
Boxing Scene
Carlos Adames Blasts Out Juan Macias Montiel in Three Rounds
CARSON, California – Carlos Adames dismantled Juan Macias Monitel in a way Saturday night that Jermall Charlo couldn’t beat the Mexican contender 15 months ago. Adames drilled Montiel with a right hook that badly hurt him late in the third round, followed up with a barrage of power punches and made referee Ray Corona stop their 12-round fight for the WBC interim middleweight title at Dignity Health Sports Park. Montiel was still standing when Corona halted their bout and protested Corona’s call.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Danny Garcia Believes That Being At 154 Will Force Him To Show More Of His Boxing Skills
Danny Garcia felt no need to tinker with a winning formula. When the Philadelphia native initially turned pro in 2007, his first five opponents failed to hold up to his pernicious power. As he continued to have success at 140-pounds, Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) rose his arms in triumph as fighters such as Erik Morales and Amir Khan were left motionless on the canvas.
Boxing Scene
Maxi Hughes Eyes Major Fight Opportunities In U.S. Following Win Over Kid Galahad
Maxi Hughes previously surfaced as an unexpected option for Ryan Garcia’s next planned fight. He and his team to revisit such plans for his next outing following his latest win. The 32-year-old southpaw from Rossington, Yorkshire eyes a big fight in the U.S. following a hard-fought, twelve-round, split decision...
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Spence-Crawford, Ward, Fundora, Charlo, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, the postponed fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, Andre Ward, and more. Hello Breadman,. As for now it looks like Spence Crawford is off...
Boxing Scene
Lucas Browne Bashes BBBofC After Proposed Daniel Dubois Clash Rejected
Lucas Browne is at an age where most fighters are either retired or well on their way out the sport. A harsh decision made on his latest proposed fight could push him in that direction. The 43-year-old Australian heavyweight was tabbed to next face secondary WBA heavyweight titlist Daniel Dubois...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence Gives Assurance that Crawford Fight Is ‘Happening Next’
With speculation running rampant that one of the biggest full unification matches in boxing is in peril, one of the participants decided he needed to give anxious fans a show of confidence. Recent reports have indicated that negotiations for an undisputed welterweight showdown between WBO titlist Terence Crawford and WBA,...
Boxing Scene
Hearn, Sauerland Hold Court at Presser, Discuss Benn-Eubank Being Off
Eddie Hearn and Kalle Sauerland were in no mood to give up on a Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn fight taking place at some point as they reluctantly pulled the plug on the fight happening this weekend. Nearly 30 hours after the Daily Mail revealed that Benn had failed...
Boxing Scene
Ancajas Extra Motivated To Win Martinez Rematch Because Philippines Has No Champions
LOS ANGELES – Jerwin Ancajas couldn’t cut the last couple pounds prior to his first fight against Fernando Martinez the way he normally does. The former IBF junior bantamweight champion admitted he started dropping weight too late in camp before their 12-round, 115-pound title fight February 26 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Once the Filipino southpaw got down to 117 pounds, he had a tougher time than ever shedding those two final pounds.
Boxing Scene
Parker Very Confident Fury Would Stop Joshua if Fight Ever Happened
If the fight ever comes together, Joseph Parker is backing Tyson Fury to score a knockout victory over his domestic rival, Anthony Joshua. Parker, a former WBO heavyweight champion, trains side by side with Fury, who currently holds the WBC crown. Back in 2018, Parker lost a twelve round unanimous...
Comments / 0