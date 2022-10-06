Read full article on original website
Shelby County Clerk’s office experience system outage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Problems arise once again at the Shelby County Clerk’s office after a system outage puts services on hold. According to Shelby County clerk Wanda Halbert, a system-wide outage put things at a standstill Friday morning. It was a long morning for people waiting in line at the Shelby County Clerk’s office at Poplar Plaza. One woman says she […]
actionnews5.com
Customers turned away from Shelby County Clerk’s Office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the Shelby County Clerk’s Office experienced a system-wide outage affecting all offices in the county Friday morning, customers were turned away Friday afternoon hours early for service. Several customers at the Shelby County Clerk’s office on Mullins Station said they were turned away at...
actionnews5.com
Mayor says there will be no national search for MLGW leader
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says there will be no national search for a new president and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water. Earlier this week, Strickland announced Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen as the new leader of MLGW. McGowen would take over for JT...
Systems restored after statewide IT outage affected services at Shelby County Clerk’s Office
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Systems have been restored after a statewide IT outage affected services Friday morning at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office. The outage affected license renewals and other services at office locations across Shelby County, along with other counties across Tennessee. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert...
Opinion | A national search for a new MLGW CEO is unnecessary | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What initially appeared to be smooth sailing for Doug McGowen to become the next CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water, is turning out to be anything but smooth. Mayor Jim Strickland announced McGowen’s selection Wednesday to replace J.T. Young, who has taken another position with...
tri-statedefender.com
Mason, TN mayor’s race gets contentious as ‘qualified’ candidate’ fights for place on ballot
Mason, Tennessee has become a political hotspot for more than the nearby highly anticipated Blue Oval City auto plant. In the last week of August, four candidates had qualified to appear on the ballot for mayor this November: the incumbent Emmitt Gooden, Vice Mayor Virginia Rivers, Alderman Eddie Noeman, and Thomas Burrell.
TN Rep. Ron Gant injured in Hardeman County wreck
► Update: Report names victim in fatal wreck involving state lawmaker — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was injured in a car wreck in Hardeman County Wednesday evening. According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 south at 6 p.m. One car reportedly crossed a lane […]
actionnews5.com
‘Language Connection’ program provides translation services to Shelby County nonprofits
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A new pilot program created by the Shelby County Mayor’s Office offers free translation services to more than a dozen area nonprofits. The program is called Language Connection, launched in May 2022. Translation phone calls that normally charge by the minute have been provided to 13 nonprofits servicing Shelby County residents in different ways.
wknofm.org
BTH: D.A. Mulroy on the Problem of "Crime College"
Studies show that sending adolescents to adult prisons does more harm than good. Newly elected Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says that when "we ship them off to adult prisons without [any] rehabilitation [or intervention] services, we are sending them off to crime college where they learn to become harden criminals, and when they are released, the data shows they are more likely to re-offend."
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said […]
actionnews5.com
Rainbow crosswalk completed in Cooper Young
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The corner of Cooper and Young is a lot more colorful because the rainbow intersection was completed Saturday. The organizer Jerred Price led the effort to bring the first rainbow crosswalk to Memphis and the state. While the city council had to sign off on the...
Progress means headaches for drivers in French Fort Historic District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road work in Memphis means progress, but the closure of the Wisconsin Avenue Bridge near I-55 is making driving a little more difficult for people living in the French Fort Historic. The bridge is closed for demolition and is part of a nearly year-long road construction project that includes Riverside Drive. People […]
Driver dead after striking tree in East Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County driver is dead after crashing into a tree Saturday night. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on North Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road at around 7 p.m. The Shelby County Fire Department pronounced the driver dead on the scene. The sheriff’s office says only one […]
actionnews5.com
DeSoto County students, staff safe after threat ‘not credible’
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Schools across Mississippi are experiencing several calls regarding active shooters on school campuses. DeSoto County Schools says the alerts are false. The district sent the following statement to the Action News 5 newsroom Friday afternoon to address the issue:. Multiple school districts around Mississippi received...
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
actionnews5.com
MSCS students plan to speak out about fight to keep 3Gs in school district
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students within the 3Gs here in the Mid-South say they want their voices to be heard. The 3Gs are Germantown Elementary, Middle and High School – currently governed by the Memphis Shelby County School District but could soon become the responsibility of the Germantown Municipal School District after a recent law.
Former director of Tunica County Airport indicted for embezzlement
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The former director of the Tunica County Airport has been indicted for embezzlement after being investigated by state auditor Shad White’s office. Eric Konupka is accused of using the airport’s debit card for his own personal expenses, according to a release from White’s office.
No active shooter at DeSoto Central High School; multiple hoaxes reported across Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police said a report of an active shooter at DeSoto Central High School Friday was a hoax. It was one of several hoax calls made across the state, according to the district. Southaven Police responded to the scene and the school was placed on lockdown...
localmemphis.com
Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
Fake active shooter threat causes lockdown at Mississippi school
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — False reports of an active shooter at DeSoto Central High School caused panicked moments for parents and a large police presence Friday afternoon, according to the Southaven Police Department (SPD). SPD said they got a call Friday afternoon saying that 10 people had been shot at...
