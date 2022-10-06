ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

WREG

Shelby County Clerk’s office experience system outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Problems arise once again at the Shelby County Clerk’s office after a system outage puts services on hold. According to Shelby County clerk Wanda Halbert, a system-wide outage put things at a standstill Friday morning. It was a long morning for people waiting in line at the Shelby County Clerk’s office at Poplar Plaza.  One woman says she […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Customers turned away from Shelby County Clerk’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the Shelby County Clerk’s Office experienced a system-wide outage affecting all offices in the county Friday morning, customers were turned away Friday afternoon hours early for service. Several customers at the Shelby County Clerk’s office on Mullins Station said they were turned away at...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Mayor says there will be no national search for MLGW leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says there will be no national search for a new president and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water. Earlier this week, Strickland announced Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen as the new leader of MLGW. McGowen would take over for JT...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN Rep. Ron Gant injured in Hardeman County wreck

► Update: Report names victim in fatal wreck involving state lawmaker — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was injured in a car wreck in Hardeman County Wednesday evening. According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 south at 6 p.m. One car reportedly crossed a lane […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

‘Language Connection’ program provides translation services to Shelby County nonprofits

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A new pilot program created by the Shelby County Mayor’s Office offers free translation services to more than a dozen area nonprofits. The program is called Language Connection, launched in May 2022. Translation phone calls that normally charge by the minute have been provided to 13 nonprofits servicing Shelby County residents in different ways.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wknofm.org

BTH: D.A. Mulroy on the Problem of "Crime College"

Studies show that sending adolescents to adult prisons does more harm than good. Newly elected Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says that when "we ship them off to adult prisons without [any] rehabilitation [or intervention] services, we are sending them off to crime college where they learn to become harden criminals, and when they are released, the data shows they are more likely to re-offend."
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Rainbow crosswalk completed in Cooper Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The corner of Cooper and Young is a lot more colorful because the rainbow intersection was completed Saturday. The organizer Jerred Price led the effort to bring the first rainbow crosswalk to Memphis and the state. While the city council had to sign off on the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Progress means headaches for drivers in French Fort Historic District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road work in Memphis means progress, but the closure of the Wisconsin Avenue Bridge near I-55 is making driving a little more difficult for people living in the French Fort Historic. The bridge is closed for demolition and is part of a nearly year-long road construction project that includes Riverside Drive. People […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver dead after striking tree in East Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County driver is dead after crashing into a tree Saturday night. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on North Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road at around 7 p.m. The Shelby County Fire Department pronounced the driver dead on the scene. The sheriff’s office says only one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

DeSoto County students, staff safe after threat ‘not credible’

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Schools across Mississippi are experiencing several calls regarding active shooters on school campuses. DeSoto County Schools says the alerts are false. The district sent the following statement to the Action News 5 newsroom Friday afternoon to address the issue:. Multiple school districts around Mississippi received...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

MSCS students plan to speak out about fight to keep 3Gs in school district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students within the 3Gs here in the Mid-South say they want their voices to be heard. The 3Gs are Germantown Elementary, Middle and High School – currently governed by the Memphis Shelby County School District but could soon become the responsibility of the Germantown Municipal School District after a recent law.
GERMANTOWN, TN
localmemphis.com

Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
MEMPHIS, TN

