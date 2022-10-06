Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
UPDATE: one driver pronounced dead after crash from September
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a driver in a collision at the end of September. The accident happened at Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive on September 29th. Four people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One patient, who...
WTVQ
Man dies after crash on Chinoe Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County coroner has released the name of a man who died Thursday afternoon after a wreck in Lexington on Chinoe Road. 74-year-old Stephen Herron was traveling toward Richmond Road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. According to the coroner, Herron was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital where he died from his injuries.
WKYT 27
Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash
SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County was closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon. Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 123 were closed because of the incident. The truck involved belonged to a non-profit organization, Jesus Feeds Kentucky. Founder Michael Young was in...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate deadly crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner says a man died from his injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon. The coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Stephen Herron. He died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the coroner. Police say Herron was driving on Chinoe Road near...
WKYT 27
Police investigating overnight shooting on Scottsdale Circle in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington. Police say around 11:15 Wednesday night they were called out to the Scottsdale Circle area for reports of shots fired. They say that two homes and a car in the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle were hit. Police...
WKYT 27
Police arrest man in connection with shots fired report that led to large police presence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An arrest has been made in connection with a shots-fired incident in Lexington. According to police, officers responded around 1:20 p.m. Thursday to the Sherard Circle area for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence that shots had indeed been fired. No...
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
thebigsandynews.com
Flat Gap woman arrested following hit-and-run crash
PAINTSVILLE — A Flat Gap woman was arrested Sept. 15 after being involved in a hit-and-run collision involving a motorcycle on U.S. 23 at Rt. 201 after she fled the scene. Angel Clark, 39, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, second-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree assault.
fox56news.com
Malakai, 7, the boy blinded in Lexington drive-by shooting now a published author
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A young Lexington boy who was blinded by gunfire is now a published author. Malakai Roberts was just 5 years old when he was shot in the eye by a stray bullet while watching a movie inside his home back in 2020. Now he has written a new book called “Adventures with Malakai” with help from hip-hop artist Master P.
WKYT 27
Man claims Lexington store sold him delta-8 instead of CBD causing him to crash into bus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is now suing a CBD seller after crashing into a Lextran bus back in July. Roy Howard is suing Hemp XR, alleging employees there sold him a delta-8 vape pen without telling him what it was, leading him to crash into a Lextran bus.
Wave 3
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
WTVQ
Winchester Fire Department educates community about fire safety
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Winchester and Clark County fire departments partnered together Saturday for a Winchester Safety Event. The event is part of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The event was held on Depot Street. It featured fire safety tips and information, along with demonstrations on the life-saving equipment...
WKYT 27
Two Lexington daycare workers arrested on criminal abuse charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington daycare workers have been arrested on criminal abuse charges. According to Lexington police, Jaylan D. Kavanaugh and Carisia A. Grieve were both arrested on Thursday at Tot’s Landing daycare in the 2200 block of Gulfstream Drive. Both were arrested on charges of criminal...
WKYT 27
UK Police investigating serious crash on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky police say they are investigating a serious crash on campus Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Tates Creek Rd. and Alumni Dr. Police believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash. They say the motorcycle was...
WKYT 27
Woman accused of hitting her husband with an RV
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is accused of hitting her husband with an RV in Richmond. According to an arrested citation, while Melinda Kuenzi’s husband was trying to attach a truck to their RV, he told her to inch the RV backward, but she backed up too much hitting him.
fox56news.com
3 arrested in Richmond for alleged assault, aggravated trafficking
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Richmond Police Department responded this week to a residence in reference to a physical domestic altercation and reports of shots fired, and arrested three individuals as a result. When Officers arrived at the home on Aqueduct Drive on Wednesday, they located several subjects...
WTVQ
Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
WLKY.com
Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend, authorities said. Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer.
clayconews.com
Public Safety Announcement from Frankfort, Kentucky: Transportation Cabinet Reminds Motorists to be Extra Cautious This Fall
FRANKFORT, KY (Oct. 4, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual "Antler Alert" to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. "October, November, and December bring...
London police confiscate ‘large quantity of drugs’ in traffic stop
Authorities in London have arrested one man and cited another after finding a "large quantity of drugs" in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
