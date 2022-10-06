ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

UPDATE: one driver pronounced dead after crash from September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a driver in a collision at the end of September. The accident happened at Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive on September 29th. Four people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One patient, who...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Man dies after crash on Chinoe Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County coroner has released the name of a man who died Thursday afternoon after a wreck in Lexington on Chinoe Road. 74-year-old Stephen Herron was traveling toward Richmond Road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. According to the coroner, Herron was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital where he died from his injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash

SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County was closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon. Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 123 were closed because of the incident. The truck involved belonged to a non-profit organization, Jesus Feeds Kentucky. Founder Michael Young was in...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigate deadly crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner says a man died from his injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon. The coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Stephen Herron. He died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the coroner. Police say Herron was driving on Chinoe Road near...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Lexington, KY
Accidents
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Flat Gap woman arrested following hit-and-run crash

PAINTSVILLE — A Flat Gap woman was arrested Sept. 15 after being involved in a hit-and-run collision involving a motorcycle on U.S. 23 at Rt. 201 after she fled the scene. Angel Clark, 39, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, second-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree assault.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Electrical Wires#Kentucky Utilities#Traffic Accident
fox56news.com

Malakai, 7, the boy blinded in Lexington drive-by shooting now a published author

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A young Lexington boy who was blinded by gunfire is now a published author. Malakai Roberts was just 5 years old when he was shot in the eye by a stray bullet while watching a movie inside his home back in 2020. Now he has written a new book called “Adventures with Malakai” with help from hip-hop artist Master P.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
MARION COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Winchester Fire Department educates community about fire safety

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Winchester and Clark County fire departments partnered together Saturday for a Winchester Safety Event. The event is part of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The event was held on Depot Street. It featured fire safety tips and information, along with demonstrations on the life-saving equipment...
WINCHESTER, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKYT 27

Two Lexington daycare workers arrested on criminal abuse charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington daycare workers have been arrested on criminal abuse charges. According to Lexington police, Jaylan D. Kavanaugh and Carisia A. Grieve were both arrested on Thursday at Tot’s Landing daycare in the 2200 block of Gulfstream Drive. Both were arrested on charges of criminal...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK Police investigating serious crash on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky police say they are investigating a serious crash on campus Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Tates Creek Rd. and Alumni Dr. Police believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash. They say the motorcycle was...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Woman accused of hitting her husband with an RV

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is accused of hitting her husband with an RV in Richmond. According to an arrested citation, while Melinda Kuenzi’s husband was trying to attach a truck to their RV, he told her to inch the RV backward, but she backed up too much hitting him.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

3 arrested in Richmond for alleged assault, aggravated trafficking

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Richmond Police Department responded this week to a residence in reference to a physical domestic altercation and reports of shots fired, and arrested three individuals as a result. When Officers arrived at the home on Aqueduct Drive on Wednesday, they located several subjects...
RICHMOND, KY
WLKY.com

Investigation of missing 9-year-old girl leads to body in Kentucky storage unit

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Kentucky deputies who were investigating a missing child found a body in a storage unit and have arrested a man and his girlfriend, authorities said. Jose Gomez-Alvarez, 32, and Cheyanne Porter, 27, were arrested by Kentucky State Police in Berea on Monday after warrants were issued for the two on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith told the Messenger-Inquirer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy