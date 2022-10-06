ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint James City, FL

Pine Island now accessible by vehicles following completion of temporary road

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

PINE ISLAND, Fla. – Just a week after Hurricane Ian delivered historic storm surge and winds that ripped Southwest Florida apart, signs of recovery are evident. The only road leading to Pine Island has been repaired, providing access to the communities of St. James City and Bokeelia.

Pine Island Road was torn apart by the Category 4 hurricane on September 28. A portion of the road just east of the Matlacha draw bridge was eroded into the water while homes around it were destroyed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROP8v_0iNvYdrw00
DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0395.JPG
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQmBU_0iNvYdrw00
DCIM100MEDIADJI_0385.JPG

Governor Ron DeSantis pledged to build a temporary road to access the island. Just a week after Ian made landfall, the road opened for the use of residents and crews working to rebuild the island.

“I’m glad to see it. I’m glad to have them out there,” said one Pine Island resident.

It might sound crazy, but people that call the island home are excited to see the tailights line up along the roadway.

“We’re happy to see the traffic back,” said Brian Hershberger of St. James City.

The pileup of traffic means progress. Road crews managed to construct the temporary road in just a matter of four days.

“I think it’s amazing they can put this together in a week,” Hershberger said.

Driving home was a great feeling for people that are looking to rebuild the island. However, it was seeing a certain someone cross the bridge that made them feel even better.

It’s big. It’s green. And it was finally here.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God Nicky, oh my God! Look there’s Public trucks,’” said Carly Black.

“That’s pretty much the favorite so far,” added her friend, Nichole Kunkle.

Pine Island Road isn’t pretty. Actually, it’s more rocky than it is a raceway. But who cares?

It’s the start of a new beginning, the start of recovery, the start of piecing together their paradise.

“I don’t want to lose our town. I want Matlacha to stay here,” one resident told us. “It’s old Florida and I want it to be here when it’s over. I thank God that I’m in Florida. Good people. Good people.”

Governor Ron DeSantis applauded the work of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) on Wednesday. However, he’s asking people to be patient with the new road.

“Just go easy on this thing, you know this is not like 60 miles an hour because they had to do this very quickly, but I think it’s an impressive effort,” Gov. DeSantis said.

FDOT told us that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office would be manning checkpoints at the border of construction.

As of right now, public access to the Matlacha-Pine Island area is restricted. Only the following will be let through:

  • Residents. Bring a driver’s license, utility bill, lease or other proof of residency.
  • First responders and Emergency Management personnel.
  • Utility providers, tele-communications companies and garbage/debris haulers.
  • Supply vendors – such as water, fuel, groceries – who have an Emergency Operations Center-issued mission number.
  • Those who are contractors for individual property owners and those who are with insurance companies, etc, will need to show documentation that states the address with which they are affiliated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

At least 600 poles replaced in Cape Coral by LCEC

Cape Coral city leaders deliver an update on Hurricane Ian recovery. During a news conference on Friday, the city said that they are 100% back online with water and sewer, and a precautionary boil water notice is still in place for the city. The Department of Health has to conduct...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral firefighters urge EV owners to beware fires after submersion

The Cape Coral Fire Department urges electric vehicle owners to beware of possible fires if their EVs were at some point submerged in water during Hurricane Ian. According to CCFD, at least two fire departments in the area experienced electric vehicle fires caused by the vehicles’ submersion in saltwater from the storm surge brought by Ian. Hybrid, electric and fuel cell vehicles are designed to be safe in the water, even when fully submerged. However, submersion in water (especially salt water) can damage low- and high-voltage components, resulting in an electrical short and potential fire once the vehicle is no longer submerged.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Matlacha, FL
City
Saint James City, FL
City
Bokeelia, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Government
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power

Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Naples, Collier County beaches closed due to dangers caused by Ian

The Naples Police Department on Saturday reminded people that beaches in the City of Naples and Collier County are closed. Police say there are a number of dangers hidden under the water and sand because of Hurricane Ian. The police department says there is the possibility of glass, metal, wood and plastic in the water and sand that can be hard or impossible to see.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Points of Distribution for Lee County residents needing food and water

Lee County is working with state and federal agencies to consolidate Points of Distribution (PODs) for residents that need food and water in the wake of Hurricane Ian. According to Lee County reports, the Points of Distribution will be available daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Points of Distribution...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Pine Island#Southwest Florida#Construction Maintenance#Hurricane Ian
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Deadly motorcycle crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 132, Lee County. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene according to the FHP. This is an ongoing story; more information will be added.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Florida Phoenix

Restoring power at Sanibel Island may require an amphibious fleet, DeSantis says

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis is thinking about deploying military-style amphibious vehicles to deliver utility line crews to restore power in Sanibel Island, where Hurricane Ian breached the road connection to the mainland. During a news conference in Nokomis in Sarasota County, the governor said the state has already used military Chinook helicopters to deliver crews to […] The post Restoring power at Sanibel Island may require an amphibious fleet, DeSantis says appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
SANIBEL, FL
floridapolitics.com

Power on for 99% of Florida, but 135,000 customers still await reconnection after Hurricane Ian

Most of them are in hard-hit Lee County, though outages in Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier and DeSoto counties are still in the thousands. By Friday morning, 98.8% of customers in the Sunshine State had their lights on thanks to the work of utility line workers toiling away across the state, according to the most recent outages report from the Public Service Commission.
LEE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy