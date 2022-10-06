Pine Island now accessible by vehicles following completion of temporary road

PINE ISLAND, Fla. – Just a week after Hurricane Ian delivered historic storm surge and winds that ripped Southwest Florida apart, signs of recovery are evident. The only road leading to Pine Island has been repaired, providing access to the communities of St. James City and Bokeelia.

Pine Island Road was torn apart by the Category 4 hurricane on September 28. A portion of the road just east of the Matlacha draw bridge was eroded into the water while homes around it were destroyed.

Governor Ron DeSantis pledged to build a temporary road to access the island. Just a week after Ian made landfall, the road opened for the use of residents and crews working to rebuild the island.

“I’m glad to see it. I’m glad to have them out there,” said one Pine Island resident.

It might sound crazy, but people that call the island home are excited to see the tailights line up along the roadway.

“We’re happy to see the traffic back,” said Brian Hershberger of St. James City.

The pileup of traffic means progress. Road crews managed to construct the temporary road in just a matter of four days.

“I think it’s amazing they can put this together in a week,” Hershberger said.

Driving home was a great feeling for people that are looking to rebuild the island. However, it was seeing a certain someone cross the bridge that made them feel even better.

It’s big. It’s green. And it was finally here.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God Nicky, oh my God! Look there’s Public trucks,’” said Carly Black.

“That’s pretty much the favorite so far,” added her friend, Nichole Kunkle.

Pine Island Road isn’t pretty. Actually, it’s more rocky than it is a raceway. But who cares?

It’s the start of a new beginning, the start of recovery, the start of piecing together their paradise.

“I don’t want to lose our town. I want Matlacha to stay here,” one resident told us. “It’s old Florida and I want it to be here when it’s over. I thank God that I’m in Florida. Good people. Good people.”

Governor Ron DeSantis applauded the work of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) on Wednesday. However, he’s asking people to be patient with the new road.

“Just go easy on this thing, you know this is not like 60 miles an hour because they had to do this very quickly, but I think it’s an impressive effort,” Gov. DeSantis said.

FDOT told us that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office would be manning checkpoints at the border of construction.

As of right now, public access to the Matlacha-Pine Island area is restricted. Only the following will be let through: