ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete Pier hosts Rays watch parties this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans can catch the next two Wild Card series games at the St. Pete Pier this weekend. It's the official watch party site for the Rays who are playing the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card series. Tampa Bay is playing a best-of-three-round game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pastor: Tampa Bay Rays trying to co-opt Tropicana Field redevelopment bid

ST. PETERSBURG — Bishop Manuel Sykes is rallying fellow pastors against the Tampa Bay Rays submitting their own proposal to redevelop Tropicana Field. Sykes, a supporter of Sugar Hill Community Partners, once a finalist to redevelop the prime 86 acres, told the Tampa Bay Times that he heard through Sugar Hill that the Rays want to submit their own proposal and sought to bring on that group as consultants.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy