'Everyone has different challenges': Tom Brady talks business amid ongoing marital rumors
TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke with the media on Thursday and while many are waiting for him to speak on the rumors about his marriage, they'll just have to wait. For Brady and the Bucs, it's business as usual. The team is preparing for its first...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors: Reasons for hope and despair
Each day seems to bring a little bit more insight into what’s going on with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. This week, the New York Post reported that the pair had hired divorce lawyers and that Bündchen was spotted sans-wedding ring. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
Rays lose 1-0 to Guardians HR in 15th-inning, eliminated from playoffs
CLEVELAND — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run off Corey Kluber in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep.
Ramírez's 2-run homer sends Guardians past Rays in AL opener
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Cleveland Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday. Ramírez's shot off Shane McClanahan in the...
St. Pete Pier hosts Rays watch parties this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans can catch the next two Wild Card series games at the St. Pete Pier this weekend. It's the official watch party site for the Rays who are playing the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card series. Tampa Bay is playing a best-of-three-round game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
Pastor: Tampa Bay Rays trying to co-opt Tropicana Field redevelopment bid
ST. PETERSBURG — Bishop Manuel Sykes is rallying fellow pastors against the Tampa Bay Rays submitting their own proposal to redevelop Tropicana Field. Sykes, a supporter of Sugar Hill Community Partners, once a finalist to redevelop the prime 86 acres, told the Tampa Bay Times that he heard through Sugar Hill that the Rays want to submit their own proposal and sought to bring on that group as consultants.
