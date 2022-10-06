ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) -Students in Arcadia, Wis. spent the last six weeks learning how to run a business and the importance of giving back. Eighth graders ran an ice cream food truck and decided to give the profits to the Trempealeau County Humane Society. The students had to understand the cost of the food sold and market the food truck to other students. The Arcadia eighth graders sold their ice cream treats to students at the middle school as well as the high school.

ARCADIA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO