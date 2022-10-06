Read full article on original website
Chippewa Valley chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace builds beds for kids
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The local chapter of a non-profit got together to build beds at River Front Park in Chippewa Falls Saturday morning. The Chippewa Valley chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace came out to the park to 20 beds for children who need them. Derrick Laufenberg is...
Boy Band Review coming to Pablo Center
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Pablo Center is throwing it back to the 90s. Friday Night, the Boy Band Review comes to town for one night only. The event includes hits from N SYNC, the Back Street Boys, One Direction, and many more. Bringing harmonies, videos and dancing, the Boy Band Review aims to transport audience members back in time.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Chippewa County fall recycling collection
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County is announcing they will be providing residents with a special clean-up to dispose of their household hazardous wastes, appliances, electronics, fluorescents bulbs, and scrap metal in an environmentally safe manner. According to a media release from Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management, the...
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 7th (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Even more prep football action tonight. Fall Creek takes on Durand-Arkansaw, Arcadia faces Altoona, and more.
Eau Claire North cancer awareness T-Shirt fundraiser
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire North High School football and volleyball teams are partnering to raise funds during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Football captains, Gavin Koleski and James Jarzynski, started selling pink shirts at lunch Thursday and also sold the shirts at Thursday night’s Eau Claire North Volleyball Game.
Pizza Del Re to offer delivery, carry-out ahead of full reopening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A popular pizza place in Eau Claire is taking a big step towards reopening next week. Pizza Del Re announced it will officially open for carry-out and delivery on Oct. 13, just over a year since the restaurant closed in September of 2021. Vangjel Kapbardhi,...
Arcadia students donate food truck profits to TCHS
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) -Students in Arcadia, Wis. spent the last six weeks learning how to run a business and the importance of giving back. Eighth graders ran an ice cream food truck and decided to give the profits to the Trempealeau County Humane Society. The students had to understand the cost of the food sold and market the food truck to other students. The Arcadia eighth graders sold their ice cream treats to students at the middle school as well as the high school.
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Operation Christmas Child Fundraiser In Eau Claire
SportScene 13 - Friday, 6 PM (10/7/22) SportScene 13 - Friday, 6 PM (10/7/22) SportScene 13 - Friday, Pt. II (10/7/22) SportScene 13 - Friday, Pt. II (10/7/22) SportScene 13 - Friday, Pt. I (10/7/22) Updated: 24 hours ago. SportScene 13 - Friday, Pt. I (10/7/22)
2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County
TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.
Missing woman with dementia in Rusk County found dead
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)- Bisson has been found dead, according to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Rusk County. 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson was last seen near her home on W2700 Highway 8 in the...
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
HUNTER, WI WCCO -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month. According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward.
No one hurt in Osseo house fire Wednesday
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a home in Osseo on Wednesday. The Osseo Fire Department said that the fire happened Wednesday evening at a home on Pine Street and Highway 53. At the time of the fire, a woman and her two children...
thecountyline.net
BHS class of ‘72 reunites
The Brookwood High School class of 1972 hosted its reunion Sept. 10 at Club 16 in Sparta. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
New La Crosse Hy-Vee location confirms opening date
Hy-Vee officials say they're hoping this store will provide roughly 600 jobs to the area.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 8th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC football heats up despite the cool temperatures and UW-Eau Claire and UW-Whitewater face off in Carson Park and UW-Stout hosts UW-La Crosse. The Blugolds also in action in volleyball and women’s soccer.
School cancelled Friday for Melrose-Mindoro School District, LP leak
MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU) -School is cancelled Friday for the Melrose-Mindoro School District. A social post from the Melrose-Mindoro School District via the Melrose-Mindoro School Distict Facebook page, written by Superintendent Jeff Artz, says that there is a LP leak between the school’s large supply tanks and the school’s building.
wiproud.com
Terrifying details emerge in Chippewa Co. kidnapping case
CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges have now been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a Chippewa County teenager on Saturday, triggering an amber alert. 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn of Tennessee appeared in Chippewa County court yesterday afternoon for his initial appearance. He faces 10 felonies including kidnapping, seven...
Local La Crosse hospitals affected by nationwide ADHD medication shortage
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Worldwide, 5% of children roughly 3% of adults and have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder — more commonly known as ADHD. Depending on the severity of a person’s ADHD, medication is one of the options to regulate it, but you may see longer wait times at the pharmacy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most common...
