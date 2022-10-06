Banks must step up payment services to support Small and medium businesses as the backbone of the economy

Read full article on original website
Voltreum launches Volt-X: India's first blockchain-based peer-to-peer energy trading platform
Pune, Maharashtra Oct 8, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - New-age energy solutions company Voltreum recently launched Volt-X, its first peer-to-peer energy trading platform. Powered by blockchain, Volt-X connects energy-surplus entities with energy-deficit consumers to enable the transfer of renewable energy transparently and efficiently in real time. The energy landscape today faces four...
Revounts Australia Expands its Business in Two New Regions and Launches Google Chrome Extension
Revounts.com.au announces its services to Germany and New Zealand while elevating economical shopping experiences with the launch of its Google Chrome and Firefox browser extension. Canning Vale, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2022) - Revounts, Australia's leading savings platform, has decided to expand its businesses in two more regions, Germany...
UK Government folds Under Pressure and U-Turns on Tax Plans
Sterling has recovered most of its recent losses against the dollar, following a U-turn from the British government over tax cut proposals that had spooked investors and sent the pound into freefall. James Tanner at Bickley Consulting warns though that the worst is yet to come for the UK economy,...
Gluteboost and HUM Capital Partner to Expand Consumer Reach and Retail Exposure
Phase two of the company’s growth strategy is now underway with top-tier VC support. Gluteboost announced today that it has joined forces with Hum Capital, a world-class venture capital firm based in New York City. The partnership will allow Gluteboost to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint, bringing its beauty and wellness supplements to large retailers across the globe.
Biomedicine Project Management Experts: Develop High-Quality Innovative Products Around The Needs of The Biopharmaceutical Market
With the rapid development of social economy, people’s living standards continue to improve, and more and more attention is paid to their own health management. The biomedical industry is developing rapidly in such an environment. In the process of promoting the development of biomedical engineering construction, only by further strengthening biological the management of pharmaceutical projects can continuously promote the development of the industry to meet the development of society and the needs of people.
News updates on the launch of travel NFT Pass YTT token
Singapore, 9th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, The official launch date of the long waited YTT token will be on 9th October 2022. It will be listed in the world’s largest decentralized exchange, Pancakeswap. YTT is issued by Singapore CODB Foundation, Co-founded by China’s leading cultural and tourism NFT application enterprise...
Premium Aged Domain Provider Odys Global Has Acquired JuiceMarket.com
Odys Global, the renowned name in the business, has acquired JuiceMarket.com, which has set the ball rolling for many new exciting developments beginning with Odys Spotlight that will be curated by none other than Sean Markey. In today’s world, where businesses have to deal with intense competition in practically every...
Canless Air System Expands Their Offerings To Reach More Clients Globally
Leading provider of canned air replacement, Canless Air System, announces the expansion of its coverage to meet the needs of clients in different parts of the United States and worldwide. The team at Canless Air System is staying true to the goal of making a permanent and environmentally friendly alternative...
It is Necessary to Control the Growth of Population in Megacities and Implement Comprehensive Population Control
The growth and agglomeration of urban population constitute the most basic characteristics of an urbanized society, especially in megacities such as Beijing and Shanghai in the eastern coastal areas. The rapid growth of the total urban population and the evolution of the spatial form are more prominent. “How to deal with the pressure of population growth and agglomeration on urban development and governance, and achieve orderly and effective urban development and governance?” has become one of the contradictions in the current transformation and development of megacities. In this regard, CHEN Dan, an expert in sociology from China, has conducted in-depth research.
Government of Singapore Following Feng Shui Guidelines for Many Major Development Projects
There is a close association between the Singapore government and Feng Shui. Over the decades, several development projects of the Singapore government are observed to have elements of Feng Shui and are believed to add more value to the structures. History reveals that Singapore gained independence in the year 1965, and right since then, the country has improved economically by a considerable level to achieve top world rankings.
Nana Ebana of Dynasty Healing Corp Expands Her Reach Globally
Philanthropist and entrepreneur, Nana Ebana, continues to push boundaries across industries in different parts of the world through humanitarian initiatives. Nana Ebana can be rightly described as “the richest female entrepreneur in the world,” with a net worth of over $1.1 trillion as of August 2021. However, the passionate humanitarian, actress, and many more, does not make the headlines only for her entrepreneurial prowess and business acumen but more importantly for her impact on the lives of people across the globe, especially as a life coach and advocate.
How to Become a Cosmetic Nurse Injector? Juv’ae Provides An Answer
NSW, Australia, 9th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Looking for a career in the medical field that is both exciting and lucrative, becoming a cosmetic nurse injector may be the perfect choice for you. Juv’ae, a leading provider of aesthetic education, offers an intensive training program that will teach you everything you need to know about this growing industry. With their help, you can achieve your goals and start making a difference in people’s lives. But what does it take to become a cosmetic nurse injector? Juv’ae has all the answers.
Be Bolder ! Play to Win with Your Own Personal and Corporate Cyber University Platform Must-Have to Compete in Cybersecurity, Cloud, AI and as a CxO
Be Bolder - Be Harder to Beat - Like what Ted Turner did with CNN, Michael Bloomberg in building BloombergTV, Jack Welch and his Management Institute and YourName.TV. DENVER, CO, October 09, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ -- In today's fierce competitive marketspace, education is the critical link to protecting employees and customers. Educate your customers, colleagues, and partners on the real threats and real solutions to help them be cybersmart to be cybersafe with your own corporate university.
New development program for HiPos in MENA region based on Building Career Capital
Dubai, UAE, 9th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Career Capital Theory Helping Organization’s Future Leaders To Take Control of Their Development. Clairmont Advisors introduce a new training program for MENA region where training is targeted toward organizations who want to develop the next generation of leaders. The program is based on...
AdCombo Implements AI to Optimize Marketing Processes
In an effort to discover how artificial intelligence can optimize the work of AdCombo marketers and PR managers, the company is testing AI services for creating text and visual parts of ad campaigns and increasing CRs of articles. “Currently, we use Rytr, an AI writing assistant, to work with text...
A Live Webinar announced for Oct 11th to help win in a down market
Crypto expert Dan Hollings will hold a live webinar on October 11th explaining his revolutionary method of generating profits every single day in a bear-dominated crypto market. Dan Hollings, the celebrated crypto trading genius and author of multiple bestsellers on cryptocurrencies, is hosting a live webinar explaining his revolutionary method...
Gas Supplies dwindle as Europe faces Winter Energy Crisis
Europe faces sky-high gas prices well into 2024, with preparations for a shut-off of supplies from Russia lacking in a number of countries, warns Bickley Consulting's William Parsons. The continent's precarious gas supply situation has been a prime focus for markets ever since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, with...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents New Patient-Centric Data at 2022 HAEi Global Leadership Workshop
– Data examines patient perspectives on treatment outcome measures used in phase 3 KONFIDENT trial of sebetralstat - – Additional data show the impact of HAE on mental health, daily activities, and quality of life of people living with HAE - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical...
Turkey is calling Europe for flight trainings
Alfa Holding plans to cooperate with the European civil aviation authorities to adapt airline pilot training programs. The company aims to make Turkey a world-class hub for flight trainings. London, England, United Kingdom - October 8, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Alfa Holding’s Aviation Services, Turkey’s rapidly growing private aviation services company,...
DDL INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Dingdong (Cayman) LTD Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - DDL
If you purchased Dingdong securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Dingdong class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9047 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
