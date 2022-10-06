Banks must step up payment services to support Small and medium businesses as the backbone of the economy

The growth and agglomeration of urban population constitute the most basic characteristics of an urbanized society, especially in megacities such as Beijing and Shanghai in the eastern coastal areas. The rapid growth of the total urban population and the evolution of the spatial form are more prominent. “How to deal with the pressure of population growth and agglomeration on urban development and governance, and achieve orderly and effective urban development and governance?” has become one of the contradictions in the current transformation and development of megacities. In this regard, CHEN Dan, an expert in sociology from China, has conducted in-depth research.

CHINA ・ 5 HOURS AGO