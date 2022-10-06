Global Aerospace's SM4 Aviation Safety Program Provides Valuable Insights on Avoiding Aviation Ground Incidents

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Canless Air System Expands Their Offerings To Reach More Clients Globally
Leading provider of canned air replacement, Canless Air System, announces the expansion of its coverage to meet the needs of clients in different parts of the United States and worldwide. The team at Canless Air System is staying true to the goal of making a permanent and environmentally friendly alternative...
Woonsocket Call
New development program for HiPos in MENA region based on Building Career Capital
Dubai, UAE, 9th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Career Capital Theory Helping Organization’s Future Leaders To Take Control of Their Development. Clairmont Advisors introduce a new training program for MENA region where training is targeted toward organizations who want to develop the next generation of leaders. The program is based on...
Woonsocket Call
The Motusi Platform Presented at the United Nations UNGA77 Digital Health Science Summit
Motusi Corporation, a Digital Health Platform company on the mission to democratize movement healthcare, presented to the United Nations at the UNGA77. Motusi’s newest offerings align with the conference’s mission to “Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all, at all ages.”. The Motusi Platform consists of...
Woonsocket Call
U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. To Showcase Its New ESSENTIAL Li Lithium-Ion Deep-Cycle Battery At The ISSA North America 2022
U.S. Battery Manufacturing launches new Lithium Ion deep-cycle battery line called Essential Li. CORONA, Calif. - Oct. 7, 2022 - PRLog -- U.S. Battery Mfg. Co., the most trusted manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, will introduce its new Lithium-Ion deep-cycle battery at the ISSA 2022 show, October 10-13th in Chicago, IL, booth #3742, in the McCormick Palace Convention Center. The ESSENTIAL Li™ battery line will include a 48-volt and a 24-volt GC2 model. The 24-volt battery is designed with floor machines in mind and delivers the safety and reliability customers have come to trust with U.S. Battery products.
Woonsocket Call
The Louisiana Community and Technical College System Deploys YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility Across 12 Colleges to Serve More Than 150,000 Students Statewide
YuJa, Inc., a leader in the ed-tech marketplace, announces an agreement with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) to license YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility, which enables institutions to identify and correct accessibility issues and make media accessible to all. The accessibility tool will be deployed at the system’s 12 colleges that serve more than 150,000 students throughout the state.
Woonsocket Call
News updates on the launch of travel NFT Pass YTT token
Singapore, 9th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, The official launch date of the long waited YTT token will be on 9th October 2022. It will be listed in the world’s largest decentralized exchange, Pancakeswap. YTT is issued by Singapore CODB Foundation, Co-founded by China’s leading cultural and tourism NFT application enterprise...
Woonsocket Call
Cell Invasion and Migration Assays Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the period 2022-2035 | Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of the “Cell Invasion and Migration Assays Market, 2022–2035” report to its list of offerings. In recent years, the potential of cell invasion and migration assays with respect to discovery, diagnosis and screening of diseases has been widely recognized, which has further presented lucrative opportunities for players offering such products.
