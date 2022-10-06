Global Aerospace's SM4 Aviation Safety Program Provides Valuable Insights on Avoiding Aviation Ground Incidents

U.S. Battery Manufacturing launches new Lithium Ion deep-cycle battery line called Essential Li. CORONA, Calif. - Oct. 7, 2022 - PRLog -- U.S. Battery Mfg. Co., the most trusted manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, will introduce its new Lithium-Ion deep-cycle battery at the ISSA 2022 show, October 10-13th in Chicago, IL, booth #3742, in the McCormick Palace Convention Center. The ESSENTIAL Li™ battery line will include a 48-volt and a 24-volt GC2 model. The 24-volt battery is designed with floor machines in mind and delivers the safety and reliability customers have come to trust with U.S. Battery products.

