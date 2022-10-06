Read full article on original website
Body found in shallow grave on Hawaii identified as California man, police say
The body, found in July, had to undergo DNA tests to be identified.
Bodies of 6 passengers have been recovered a month after float plane crashed into Mutiny Bay, Washington
Six bodies have been recovered one month after a float plane carrying 10 people, including a child, crashed into Mutiny Bay in Washington last month, according to Island County Emergency Management.
Hawaii cop forced to self-administer dose of Narcan after potential fentanyl exposure
A police officer responding to an overdose call in Hawaii was forced to self-administer a dose of Narcan after potentially being exposed to fentanyl during the call.
Ex-Student Arrested After Shooting at University of Arizona Campus Leaves Professor Dead
A former student gunned down a University of Arizona professor in an academic building—while cops were on their way to remove him, officials said. After the deadly shooting, the suspect, Murad Dervish, 46, was arrested during a traffic stop. Police said they did not know what the motive was or whether Dervish and the professor, knew each other. They got a 911 call around 1 p.m. from a woman who said Dervish was in the building that houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and was not supposed to be there. Officers were dispatched and were heading for the building when they received another call reporting gunfire. The professor was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead in the emergency room.Read it at Tucson Sentinel
Texas official sounds alarm on increase in migrants being smuggled into US on private planes
Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the human smuggling attempts by plane occurring at the southern border, and blames "open border" policies.
TODAY.com
A hiker went to find help for his girlfriend. He was later found dead near a California trail
A hiker who vanished while trying to find help for his girlfriend on a sweltering Southern California day was found dead Thursday, authorities said. The search for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, ended Thursday morning after his body was found near a trail near Santa Barbara, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said. No...
TODAY.com
Six people shot at a California school, official says
Six people were injured in a shooting at an Oakland school Wednesday, authorities said. The victims, all of whom were adults, were being treated at local hospitals, Mayor Libby Schaaf said on Twitter. Two were in critical but stable condition, and a third person was listed as stable at a...
Horrifying moment helicopter crash lands in front yard of California home - as pilot and passenger both miraculously survive
A shocking helicopter crash in California caught on video by a doorbell camera ended with both the pilot and its only passenger miraculously safe. The crash took place in Fresno at around 9:54 a.m. local time on Garrett Avenue, near Jensen and Willow Avenue in the southeast part of the city.
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Hawaii Waterfall
A woman died after falling around 50 feet from a waterfall in Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week. Officials shared in a statement that the woman, who was in her 30s, fell from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, Sept 22. Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call that a hiker was injured at 12:13 PM. They arrived on the scene, just off Nuuanu Pali Drive, only 13 minutes later.
Pilot seen flying at boats in reservoir before crash
A pilot is being described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir. After a CBS News Colorado report highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's request for images of the flight before the crash several people started turning over their images and videos to investigators. One photographer, Stephanie Stamos, said she witnessed the erratic flying while trying to photograph a client's senior photos at the picturesque reservoir. "I was up at Horsetooth doing a photo shoot for a high school senior," Stamos said. "All of a sudden I see this plane...
WNDU
114 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado was reportedly headed to South Bend
(NBC News/WNDU) - 114 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado back in June was believed to be heading to South Bend, according to NBC News. The DEA says that is enough fentanyl to kill more than 25 million people. According to Colorado State Patrol, David Maldonado, 27, was taken into...
Migrants reportedly put on a plane from Texas to Sacramento not knowing who purchased the tickets and had to walk barefoot from California airport to a local charity
"They were really confused," a volunteer for NorCal Resist told local news regarding the migrants who were sent from a migrant center in Texas.
Remains found in Sierra foothills do not belong to missing Bay Area woman, sheriff says
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
Kidnapped California family, including 8-month-old, found dead, sheriff says
A person of interest is in custody as the search continues for a family "taken against their will," on Monday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said
California County Tells People to Shelter In Place Because of Tesla Battery Fire
A Tesla Megapack caught on fire this morning at a PG&E facility in Monterey County, California, emitting enough toxic smoke that the county issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the surrounding area. A number of road closures were also ordered including Highway 1. Tesla Megapacks are giant lithium ion batteries that...
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Of California Couple
A sheriff's deputy in northern California is under arrest after he allegedly broke into a couple's home and shot them to death. Devin Williams Jr., 24, was arrested just before noon on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after an hours-long manhunt, according to a press release from the Dublin, California police department. He is currently being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree burglary, according to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com.
Texas sheriff investigating DeSantis says Americans should 'embrace' migrant surge, give them jobs
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who opened a criminal investigation this week into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard, said Tuesday that the solution to the ongoing migrant crisis is to open up more legal pathways for people to come to the United States. "At some point, you’re going to have...
thecentersquare.com
Border agents in Texas confiscate hundreds of pounds of deadly narcotics in past week
(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents continue to seize deadly narcotics at the Texas-Mexico border. In four traffic stops in three days, agents confiscated more than $12 million worth of illegal drugs. Their efforts continue after federal agents since President Joe Biden took office have...
Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say
Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal shootings since July in Stockton, California, that investigators believe are related, police said. After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives have located an unidentified “person of interest” in the killings, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden wrote on the department’s Facebook page Saturday. Police released a grainy still image of a person filmed from behind, dressed all in black and wearing a black cap. The latest killing occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, when a 54-year-old man was shot in a residential area just north of downtown,...
Body of Virginia woman recovered from Arches National Park
An investigation is underway after the body of a woman from Virginia was found dead Saturday in Arches National Park, officials said.
