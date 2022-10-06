Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Nana Ebana of Dynasty Healing Corp Expands Her Reach Globally
Philanthropist and entrepreneur, Nana Ebana, continues to push boundaries across industries in different parts of the world through humanitarian initiatives. Nana Ebana can be rightly described as “the richest female entrepreneur in the world,” with a net worth of over $1.1 trillion as of August 2021. However, the passionate humanitarian, actress, and many more, does not make the headlines only for her entrepreneurial prowess and business acumen but more importantly for her impact on the lives of people across the globe, especially as a life coach and advocate.
Woonsocket Call
Corporate Ready – Advantages of hiring an outside HR consultant (for small/medium businesses)
Human resource management is the building block of any successful business. Any business whether it is small or large is incomplete without human resources management. It allows companies to have a better return on talent through assistance with HR outsourcing, recruiting, and strategic planning. Additionally, HR helps to improve a company’s bottom line through expert knowledge of how human capital affects the organization’s success and assisting decision-making that underlies current staffing assessments and projections for future workforce needs.
Woonsocket Call
Gluteboost and HUM Capital Partner to Expand Consumer Reach and Retail Exposure
Phase two of the company’s growth strategy is now underway with top-tier VC support. Gluteboost announced today that it has joined forces with Hum Capital, a world-class venture capital firm based in New York City. The partnership will allow Gluteboost to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint, bringing its beauty and wellness supplements to large retailers across the globe.
Woonsocket Call
Premium Aged Domain Provider Odys Global Has Acquired JuiceMarket.com
Odys Global, the renowned name in the business, has acquired JuiceMarket.com, which has set the ball rolling for many new exciting developments beginning with Odys Spotlight that will be curated by none other than Sean Markey. In today’s world, where businesses have to deal with intense competition in practically every...
Woonsocket Call
FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR
FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
Woonsocket Call
Canless Air System Expands Their Offerings To Reach More Clients Globally
Leading provider of canned air replacement, Canless Air System, announces the expansion of its coverage to meet the needs of clients in different parts of the United States and worldwide. The team at Canless Air System is staying true to the goal of making a permanent and environmentally friendly alternative...
Woonsocket Call
Mt. Juliet Asphalt Paving Team Shares the Importance of the First Consultation with a Paving Contractor
Mt. Juliet Asphalt Paving Team is a top-rated paving company. In a recent update, the team shared the importance of the first consultation with a paving contractor. Mt. Juliet, TN – In a website post, Mt. Juliet Asphalt Paving Team shared the importance of the first consultation with a paving contractor.
Woonsocket Call
Two Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
Two Nuveen closed-end funds have declared additional cash distributions with the record, ex-dividend and payable date outlined below. The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations for the following taxable closed-end funds:. Record Date. October 17, 2022. Ex-Dividend Date. October 14, 2022. Payable Date. November 1, 2022. Taxable Amount Per...
Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Lowe's
One of these big-box home improvement retailers is faring far better in 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. Announces Cancellation of Special Meeting of Stockholders and Liquidation
Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced that it has cancelled its special meeting of stockholders that was previously scheduled for 9:00 AM Pacific time on October 13, 2022, and that, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, the Company intends to dissolve and liquidate, effective as of the close of business on October 29, 2022, and will redeem all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock that were included in the units issued in its initial public offering (the “Public Shares”), at a per-share redemption price of approximately $10.04.
Woonsocket Call
Biomedicine Project Management Experts: Develop High-Quality Innovative Products Around The Needs of The Biopharmaceutical Market
With the rapid development of social economy, people’s living standards continue to improve, and more and more attention is paid to their own health management. The biomedical industry is developing rapidly in such an environment. In the process of promoting the development of biomedical engineering construction, only by further strengthening biological the management of pharmaceutical projects can continuously promote the development of the industry to meet the development of society and the needs of people.
Woonsocket Call
AdCombo Implements AI to Optimize Marketing Processes
In an effort to discover how artificial intelligence can optimize the work of AdCombo marketers and PR managers, the company is testing AI services for creating text and visual parts of ad campaigns and increasing CRs of articles. “Currently, we use Rytr, an AI writing assistant, to work with text...
Woonsocket Call
Be Bolder ! Play to Win with Your Own Personal and Corporate Cyber University Platform Must-Have to Compete in Cybersecurity, Cloud, AI and as a CxO
Be Bolder - Be Harder to Beat - Like what Ted Turner did with CNN, Michael Bloomberg in building BloombergTV, Jack Welch and his Management Institute and YourName.TV. DENVER, CO, October 09, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ -- In today's fierce competitive marketspace, education is the critical link to protecting employees and customers. Educate your customers, colleagues, and partners on the real threats and real solutions to help them be cybersmart to be cybersafe with your own corporate university.
Woonsocket Call
Voltreum launches Volt-X: India's first blockchain-based peer-to-peer energy trading platform
Pune, Maharashtra Oct 8, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - New-age energy solutions company Voltreum recently launched Volt-X, its first peer-to-peer energy trading platform. Powered by blockchain, Volt-X connects energy-surplus entities with energy-deficit consumers to enable the transfer of renewable energy transparently and efficiently in real time. The energy landscape today faces four...
Woonsocket Call
The Motusi Platform Presented at the United Nations UNGA77 Digital Health Science Summit
Motusi Corporation, a Digital Health Platform company on the mission to democratize movement healthcare, presented to the United Nations at the UNGA77. Motusi’s newest offerings align with the conference’s mission to “Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all, at all ages.”. The Motusi Platform consists of...
Woonsocket Call
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents New Patient-Centric Data at 2022 HAEi Global Leadership Workshop
– Data examines patient perspectives on treatment outcome measures used in phase 3 KONFIDENT trial of sebetralstat - – Additional data show the impact of HAE on mental health, daily activities, and quality of life of people living with HAE - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical...
Woonsocket Call
U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. To Showcase Its New ESSENTIAL Li Lithium-Ion Deep-Cycle Battery At The ISSA North America 2022
U.S. Battery Manufacturing launches new Lithium Ion deep-cycle battery line called Essential Li. CORONA, Calif. - Oct. 7, 2022 - PRLog -- U.S. Battery Mfg. Co., the most trusted manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, will introduce its new Lithium-Ion deep-cycle battery at the ISSA 2022 show, October 10-13th in Chicago, IL, booth #3742, in the McCormick Palace Convention Center. The ESSENTIAL Li™ battery line will include a 48-volt and a 24-volt GC2 model. The 24-volt battery is designed with floor machines in mind and delivers the safety and reliability customers have come to trust with U.S. Battery products.
