Woonsocket Call

Nana Ebana of Dynasty Healing Corp Expands Her Reach Globally

Philanthropist and entrepreneur, Nana Ebana, continues to push boundaries across industries in different parts of the world through humanitarian initiatives. Nana Ebana can be rightly described as “the richest female entrepreneur in the world,” with a net worth of over $1.1 trillion as of August 2021. However, the passionate humanitarian, actress, and many more, does not make the headlines only for her entrepreneurial prowess and business acumen but more importantly for her impact on the lives of people across the globe, especially as a life coach and advocate.
CELEBRITIES
Woonsocket Call

Corporate Ready – Advantages of hiring an outside HR consultant (for small/medium businesses)

Human resource management is the building block of any successful business. Any business whether it is small or large is incomplete without human resources management. It allows companies to have a better return on talent through assistance with HR outsourcing, recruiting, and strategic planning. Additionally, HR helps to improve a company’s bottom line through expert knowledge of how human capital affects the organization’s success and assisting decision-making that underlies current staffing assessments and projections for future workforce needs.
SMALL BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Gluteboost and HUM Capital Partner to Expand Consumer Reach and Retail Exposure

Phase two of the company’s growth strategy is now underway with top-tier VC support. Gluteboost announced today that it has joined forces with Hum Capital, a world-class venture capital firm based in New York City. The partnership will allow Gluteboost to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint, bringing its beauty and wellness supplements to large retailers across the globe.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Premium Aged Domain Provider Odys Global Has Acquired JuiceMarket.com

Odys Global, the renowned name in the business, has acquired JuiceMarket.com, which has set the ball rolling for many new exciting developments beginning with Odys Spotlight that will be curated by none other than Sean Markey. In today’s world, where businesses have to deal with intense competition in practically every...
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR

FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Canless Air System Expands Their Offerings To Reach More Clients Globally

Leading provider of canned air replacement, Canless Air System, announces the expansion of its coverage to meet the needs of clients in different parts of the United States and worldwide. The team at Canless Air System is staying true to the goal of making a permanent and environmentally friendly alternative...
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Two Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions

Two Nuveen closed-end funds have declared additional cash distributions with the record, ex-dividend and payable date outlined below. The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations for the following taxable closed-end funds:. Record Date. October 17, 2022. Ex-Dividend Date. October 14, 2022. Payable Date. November 1, 2022. Taxable Amount Per...
MARKETS
Woonsocket Call

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. Announces Cancellation of Special Meeting of Stockholders and Liquidation

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced that it has cancelled its special meeting of stockholders that was previously scheduled for 9:00 AM Pacific time on October 13, 2022, and that, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, the Company intends to dissolve and liquidate, effective as of the close of business on October 29, 2022, and will redeem all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock that were included in the units issued in its initial public offering (the “Public Shares”), at a per-share redemption price of approximately $10.04.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Woonsocket Call

Biomedicine Project Management Experts: Develop High-Quality Innovative Products Around The Needs of The Biopharmaceutical Market

With the rapid development of social economy, people’s living standards continue to improve, and more and more attention is paid to their own health management. The biomedical industry is developing rapidly in such an environment. In the process of promoting the development of biomedical engineering construction, only by further strengthening biological the management of pharmaceutical projects can continuously promote the development of the industry to meet the development of society and the needs of people.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Woonsocket Call

AdCombo Implements AI to Optimize Marketing Processes

In an effort to discover how artificial intelligence can optimize the work of AdCombo marketers and PR managers, the company is testing AI services for creating text and visual parts of ad campaigns and increasing CRs of articles. “Currently, we use Rytr, an AI writing assistant, to work with text...
SOFTWARE
Woonsocket Call

Be Bolder ! Play to Win with Your Own Personal and Corporate Cyber University Platform Must-Have to Compete in Cybersecurity, Cloud, AI and as a CxO

Be Bolder - Be Harder to Beat - Like what Ted Turner did with CNN, Michael Bloomberg in building BloombergTV, Jack Welch and his Management Institute and YourName.TV. DENVER, CO, October 09, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ -- In today's fierce competitive marketspace, education is the critical link to protecting employees and customers. Educate your customers, colleagues, and partners on the real threats and real solutions to help them be cybersmart to be cybersafe with your own corporate university.
SOFTWARE
Woonsocket Call

Voltreum launches Volt-X: India's first blockchain-based peer-to-peer energy trading platform

Pune, Maharashtra Oct 8, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - New-age energy solutions company Voltreum recently launched Volt-X, its first peer-to-peer energy trading platform. Powered by blockchain, Volt-X connects energy-surplus entities with energy-deficit consumers to enable the transfer of renewable energy transparently and efficiently in real time. The energy landscape today faces four...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Woonsocket Call

U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. To Showcase Its New ESSENTIAL Li Lithium-Ion Deep-Cycle Battery At The ISSA North America 2022

U.S. Battery Manufacturing launches new Lithium Ion deep-cycle battery line called Essential Li. CORONA, Calif. - Oct. 7, 2022 - PRLog -- U.S. Battery Mfg. Co., the most trusted manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, will introduce its new Lithium-Ion deep-cycle battery at the ISSA 2022 show, October 10-13th in Chicago, IL, booth #3742, in the McCormick Palace Convention Center. The ESSENTIAL Li™ battery line will include a 48-volt and a 24-volt GC2 model. The 24-volt battery is designed with floor machines in mind and delivers the safety and reliability customers have come to trust with U.S. Battery products.
CHICAGO, IL

