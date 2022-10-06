Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced that it has cancelled its special meeting of stockholders that was previously scheduled for 9:00 AM Pacific time on October 13, 2022, and that, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, the Company intends to dissolve and liquidate, effective as of the close of business on October 29, 2022, and will redeem all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock that were included in the units issued in its initial public offering (the “Public Shares”), at a per-share redemption price of approximately $10.04.

