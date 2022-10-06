The Kingsport Archives will host an open house from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13 to showcase their new and expanded location. “We’ve been working for more than a year in getting our new archives moved, furnished and ready for the public, so we’re excited to show it off,” said Archivist Brianne Wright. “We think the public will be overjoyed with our new space and its features.”

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO