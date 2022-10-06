ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WJHL

Who’s Building That: Johnson City new housing starts keep climbing

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough

Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy a one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. inside and surrounding the Historic Jonesborough Visitors...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Here are some of the best fall hikes & views in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — It may be fair to say the Tri-Cities region has seen the last high of 80 degrees — at least until next year. With the temperatures dropping and leaves changing colors, outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, photographers and sightseers alike flock to natural attractions throughout the region to take in the vibrant scene and appreciate […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
supertalk929.com

Two hospitalized following head-on crash in Johnson City

Two people are hospitalized following a head-on crash in Johnson City Friday afternoon. A preliminary report from police said an SUV driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City crossed the center line on E Main Street just after 3:30 p.m. and struck a pickup truck driven by Joseph Webb, also of Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity

The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Unicoi County Apple Festival

The 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival saw a successful final day on Saturday. Over 100,000 people and 350 vendors came to downtown Erwin for the county’s biggest annual festival.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Humane Society seeing worst year for loose dogs

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a series of incidents involving loose dogs led to an attempted murder charge and the death of multiple alpacas in Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) is calling for change at the county level. Sandy Behnke, director of HCHS, and Jackie Catterson, the program’s vet tech, sat down […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Who’s Building That? | Old warehouse fronting King Commons park converting to apartments, commercial space

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Energy demonstration site slated for Wise County

RICHMOND - While Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the Discovery, Education,...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Kingsport archives to hold open house next week

The Kingsport Archives will host an open house from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13 to showcase their new and expanded location. “We’ve been working for more than a year in getting our new archives moved, furnished and ready for the public, so we’re excited to show it off,” said Archivist Brianne Wright. “We think the public will be overjoyed with our new space and its features.”
KINGSPORT, TN
The Tomahawk

Preparing Johnson County

Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester, Emergency Operations Manager Mark Sumner, and Emergency Management Director Jason Blevins reveiw a map of Johnson County. Photo by Elizabeth A. King. Freelance Writer. As hurricane Ian approached Florida, its path headed toward the Carolina’s and Eastern Tennessee, it became obvious that the question was,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Pizza Hut celebrates opening of new Johnson City location

Tasty Restaurant Group is celebrating the establishment of their 400th restaurant with the opening of a new Pizza Hut at 827 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City. The new location will be giving away 50 FREE medium cheese or pepperoni-topping pizzas to the first 50 vehicles that line up in the Hut Lane drive thru pickup window on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 11 a.m., according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

