Read full article on original website
Related
Note with non-credible threat found on plane while flying to Salt Lake City
On a Southwest flight from San Jose to Salt Lake City Wednesday night, a threatening note that has been deemed as "non-credible" was found on the plane.
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
KSLTV
Passengers uninjured after car catches fire on I-80
PARK CITY, Utah — Traffic was temporarily interrupted Friday on Interstate 80 after a car and some of grass nearby caught fire. Officials with the Park City Fire District said it happened at mile marker 138 of eastbound I-80 at approximately 2:25 p.m. Fortunately, the flames were quickly put...
KUTV
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike
ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
Gephardt Daily
Vehicle fire closes lanes, snarls traffic on eastbound I-80 in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 80 closed two eastbound lanes near Summit Park Friday, causing traffic to back up on the western edge of Summit County. The Utah Highway Patrol tweeted about the vehicle fire near mile marker 138 and...
KSLTV
North Salt Lake sniffing out source of rotten stench surrounding city
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — It popped up out of nowhere on a perfect fall morning. As Latai Kaufusi stepped outside her home. she noticed a puzzling smell permeating the Foxboro neighborhood. It was overwhelming, and she couldn’t escape it. “It was like, really yucky,” Kaufusi said, describing...
ksl.com
Riverton restaurant starts donation drive, filling truck for victims of Hurricane Ian
RIVERTON — When a Riverton restaurant owner decided to start a supplies drive for victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida, what started as a truckload of items quickly turned into a semitruck. Travis Bonino, owner of Salsa Leedos, 13298 S. Market Center Drive, owns a vacation home in Treasure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
'Very troubling' video of fights, vandalism seen outside homeless resource center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Fighting and vandalism were captured on "very troubling" video outside a homeless resource center in Salt Lake City. Bob Danielson said he’s had a bottle thrown at him, been chased by a man with a knife, and had his building including the windows pelted by rocks—all at the place where he makes a living.
City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City Is A Beautiful Area
It is a place to enjoy nature close to downtown Salt Lake City. City Creek Canyon(Image is author's) City Creek Canyon provides high quality drinking water for Salt Lake City in addition to being a nice area for recreation and enjoying nature.
KSLTV
Murray officers rescue four in fast-moving apartment fire
MURRAY, Utah — Officers rescued four residents and multiple pets from a fast-moving apartment fire Friday evening. Firefighters said dispatch started receiving calls about the fire, that was producing a plume of smoke, at approximately 5:40 p.m. “The smoke was just too much,” said Kimberly Nielson, who lives at...
kslnewsradio.com
KSL meteorologist says THIS is the weekend to see the changing leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperature is just right, and the experts say that Utah’s changing autumn leaves are really putting on a show right now. According to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson, this is the time for a weekend drive. “It could last into the middle of next...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Trial run of license plate-reading cameras in Tooele met with mixed reactions
TOOELE, Utah — Sophisticated license plate-reading surveillance cameras have been making their debut in the city on a trial basis, but already they’ve proven polarizing to residents as police have worked to clarify exactly how and under what circumstances they will be used. According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen...
kjzz.com
World War II soldier's remains return to Utah after several years of death
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of 23-year-old Sgt. Elvin Phillips gathered at Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday to receive the casket with his remains after he died in a plane crash during World War II. Phillips was serving as a B-24 gunner during Operation Tidal...
kjzz.com
Details released of settlement between Dr. Gadson and Salt Lake City School District
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's former superintendent will be paid more than $200,000 after a single year in the position. The "separation agreement" between Dr. Timothy Gadson and the Salt Lake School District was investigated by our Crisis in the Classroom team. The district's Tuesday night...
kslnewsradio.com
Odd smell coming from North Salt Lake goes unidentified
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are trying to get to the bottom of an odd smell in North Salt Lake. North Salt Lake City manager Ken Leetham said that the city had received calls reporting a fishy smell. And it seems that some of the worst of it is in the Foxboro community, though Leetham said the smell is wafting as far north as Farmington.
utahstories.com
Crime Rate Soaring in Salt Lake Neighborhoods with Homeless Resource Centers
Utah Stories attended press conference organized the Pioneer Park Coalition where the coalition released its plans to curtail the problems of homelessness and crime that are plaguing Salt Lake City. The Pioneer Park Coalition is made up of concerned residents, citizens, and business owners who believe that the homeless policy...
Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her. “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese. […]
Severe crash in Millcreek leaves one in critical condition
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in Millcreek left one in critical condition on Wednesday morning. The Unified Police Department said the severe crash happened at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday near 4500 South and 1100 East. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police estimate the road […]
Saratoga Springs patrol car damaged, officer nearly hit, by fleeing suspect
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Saratoga Springs Police Officer was nearly hit and a patrol car was damaged by fleeing suspects during an attempted arrest on Wednesday. Saratoga Springs Police say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5 when officers tracked a stolen SUV to a Saratoga Springs Walmart. Officers attempted […]
Comments / 0