Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Passengers uninjured after car catches fire on I-80

PARK CITY, Utah — Traffic was temporarily interrupted Friday on Interstate 80 after a car and some of grass nearby caught fire. Officials with the Park City Fire District said it happened at mile marker 138 of eastbound I-80 at approximately 2:25 p.m. Fortunately, the flames were quickly put...
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Gephardt Daily

Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike

ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
ROY, UT
KSLTV

Murray officers rescue four in fast-moving apartment fire

MURRAY, Utah — Officers rescued four residents and multiple pets from a fast-moving apartment fire Friday evening. Firefighters said dispatch started receiving calls about the fire, that was producing a plume of smoke, at approximately 5:40 p.m. “The smoke was just too much,” said Kimberly Nielson, who lives at...
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Odd smell coming from North Salt Lake goes unidentified

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are trying to get to the bottom of an odd smell in North Salt Lake. North Salt Lake City manager Ken Leetham said that the city had received calls reporting a fishy smell. And it seems that some of the worst of it is in the Foxboro community, though Leetham said the smell is wafting as far north as Farmington.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her.  “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Severe crash in Millcreek leaves one in critical condition

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in Millcreek left one in critical condition on Wednesday morning. The Unified Police Department said the severe crash happened at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday near 4500 South and 1100 East. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police estimate the road […]
MILLCREEK, UT

