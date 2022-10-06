ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Wichita Eagle

Dobbins Will Carry Ravens Running Attack With Hill Out

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Justice Hill is one of the team's biggest surprises, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. However, Hill injured his hamstring last week against the Bills and has been ruled out for the Week 5 game against the Bengals. This means J.K. Dobbins, who...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Desmond Howard Takes Shot At Ohio State's Schedule During ESPN's College GameDay

ESPN analyst and former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard hasn't been afraid to use his platform to take shots at Ohio State in the past. Take last year's Heisman Trophy ceremony, for example, when he mentioned the Buckeyes' offensive line play during the 42-27 loss to the Wolverines in front of the finalist, including quarterback C.J. Stroud.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

Sanders, Robinson Jr. trade barbs after teams clash

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange during their postgame handshake Saturday night after the Tigers' 26-12 win. Sanders did his fair share of talking in the week that led up to his team's win, dampening the Hornets' homecoming festivities. After the game, the coaches met at midfield for a handshake and Sanders went in to embrace Robinson but was rebuffed with a stiff-arm, leaving the former two-sport star shocked.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wichita Eagle

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Breaks SEC Record vs. Arkansas

There has been no shortage of accolades for Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers both ahead of and during the 2022 season and that is something that only continued into Saturday's matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. In the 40-17 victory, Rogers completed 31-of-48 passes for 352 yards with three touchdowns. With...
STARKVILLE, MS
Wichita Eagle

JUST IN: Georgia Potentially Without Starting Linebacker

Georgia entered Saturday's matchup against the unranked Auburn Tigers as a pretty banged-up football team. Saturday, the Dawgs kicked off the SEC matchup without starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter, with starting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell still expected to be limited, and a handful of other starters still battling through injuries such as running back Kenny McIntosh (bone bruise).
ATHENS, GA
Wichita Eagle

Amon-Ra St. Brown Expected to Play Against Patriots

After missing the Detroit Lions Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to return Sunday and play against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network. St. Brown suffered an ankle sprain in the Lions 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. After missing...
NFL
Person
Sean Clifford
Wichita Eagle

Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies

Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What's your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they're trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
On3.com

Photo Gallery: Texas shuts out Oklahoma, 49-0

Saturday was a historic day for the Texas Longhorns in the best way. It was a historic day for the Oklahoma Sooners in the worst way, as UT defeated OU 49-0 in the 118th playing of the Red River Shootout. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]. Inside...
AUSTIN, TX
BlueDevilCountry

Recent Duke one-and-done proves worthy in Abu Dhabi

As a Duke basketball one-and-done last season, AJ Griffin was the top 3-point threat for the Blue Devils, shooting 44.7 percent from downtown while averaging 10.4 points per game before going No. 16 overall to the Atlanta Hawks at the NBA Draft. But right foot discomfort kept the 6-foot-6, ...
DURHAM, NC
Wichita Eagle

The Dallas Cowboys' lone Kansas Jayhawk: 'It's incredible; I'm on that bandwagon, too'

When Dorance Armstrong's teammates brag on their alma maters inside the Dallas Cowboys' locker room, he knows he can't say too much. "No, no, no," he said. "Up until this year, I never got into those arguments, ever. I just can't. I have no room to do that. My teammates know that, and they tease me about it all the time. I mean, it's cool.
NFL

