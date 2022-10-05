ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Diplomat says Myanmar court gives 10-year prison sentence to Japanese journalist who filmed anti-government protest

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Diplomat says Myanmar court gives 10-year prison sentence to Japanese journalist who filmed anti-government protest.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian governor warns of ‘desire for revenge’ after Crimea blast

At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.A further 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”Earlier, city official Anatoliy...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Prison#Protest#San Diego#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
96K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy